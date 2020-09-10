Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
In the spring, CNBC reported gyms of every size had been shutting down their fitness spaces, seeking novel ways to offer at-home services. Although Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that gyms can reopen in New York as early as Sept. 2, you may not feel comfortable hitting up your local fitness center. Or perhaps you do not live in a state currently allowing gyms to reopen. Enter at-home exercise machines, like spinning bikes. Just this week, NBC News reported that Peloton, a luxury at-home gym equipment company, debuted Bike+, an upgrade to its original stationary bike, featuring a rotating touchscreen and four-speaker sound system. The latest release coincides with a $395 discount on Peloton's original exercise bike, dropping its price to under $2,000. (NBC News’ parent company Comcast is an investor in Peloton).
Of course, spinning at home isn’t a novel fitness sensation. Long before the coronavirus impacted the way millions of Americans worked out, on-demand fitness spending in February 2020 had risen 130 percent since 2017, according to Cardlytics. Fitness trends might come and go, but indoor cycling enthusiasts might find validation in the increasing demand for at-home cycling and stationary bike products — especially these days.
And while industry giant Peloton may have rubbed people the wrong way late last year with a holiday bike ad, there’s now a whole crop of high-end, at-home “studio” bikes that aim to mimic the experience you’d get from an indoor cycling class. Before you get ready to pedal your way to your goal of better health, here are a few things to consider:
- A basic indoor bike will easily run you a few hundred dollars or more.
- Smart bikes might require monthly subscriptions.
- Design features can make a difference when it comes to comfort and performance, and they subsequently affect the price tag.
If you’re on the hunt for your own at-home bike, we put together some of your options. If you’re on the fence, consider that several manufacturers offer 30-day return policies. We also share a few alternatives to stationary bikes to consider adding to your at-home gym — some of which are entire gyms onto themselves.
(Relatively) budget-friendly stationary bikes for at-home cycling
Be sure to prioritize what your basic needs are — many of which might be met by relatively affordable options. Maybe you want to easily adjust the bike’s resistance, move its handlebars or just need something quiet for nighttime sweats. And don’t overlook basics like a padded, adjustable seat and easy-to-grip support handles.
“It might seem like these are added luxuries, but an uncomfortable bike has the potential to affect your performance and form while you bike,” Caleb Backe, a certified personal trainer, told NBC News. “In the long run, this could lead to unnecessary muscle strain and sustained injury.”
1. Sunny Health Fitness Indoor Exercise Cycle Bike
This relatively budget-friendly option offers an adjustable resistance knob — and doesn't require a membership fee. With that, it lacks some of the bells and whistles we'll see below. Whether you require those is a personal preference, of course: There's no screen. And the chain drive may make it slightly noisy, although you have the option to upgrade to the belt drive option instead.
2. Horizon Fitness IC7.9 Indoor Cycle
The IC7.9 is designed to work with multiple streaming fitness apps — like Peloton's — without the cost of a Peloton exercise bike. It relies on magnetic resistance and while it doesn't come with a tablet, a holder designed for it will allow you to equip yours without blocking the bike's performance feedback. Dual-sided pedals let you use any pair of sneakers or clip-in cycling shoes. Finally, both the seat and handlebar are adjustable.
3. NordicTrack GX 4.4 Pro Exercise Upright Bike
While this $799 NordicTrack option is an investment, it's relatively much more affordable than the $1,000-plus options we'll be getting into below. A 5-inch display can show you stats like heart rate, distance and intensity. The bike is also equipped with trainer-created routines that adjust your workout as you go — NordicTrack adds at least one workout recommendation for you each day so it'll take a while to run out of options.
4. Schwinn 170 Upright Bike Series (limited availability)
An adjustable seat and ergonomic handlebars — with integrated heart monitors — and wheels for portability make for a feature-heavy and relatively affordable at-home fitness solution from a leading brand like Schwinn. The LCD screen comes with 29 included exercise routines — no trainers here for smart workout but the bike can react with resistance to your heart rate, allowing for up to four different user profiles.
5. Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike (expect shipping delays)
Schwinn's take on the stationary bike is equipped with pedals that allow for different types of footwear — you can wear regular sneakers or utilize higher-end clip-in shoes. It's the product of a renowned cycling brand, which might matter to some. And it comes equipped with padded handlebars. Like the more affordable option above, there's no built-in screen, although there’s a spot for your own tablet if you wanted to rely on its offerings.
6. Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Echelon’s Connect Sport indoor cycling exercise bike runs just under $500 (while on sale) and sports 32 levels of resistance for varied intensity. There’s also slip-resistant handlebars, which are helpful when you work up a sweat, along with cushioned seats for a comfier at-home workout. Avoid getting bored during your spinning session by participating in live classes or more than 500 on-demand videos on the Echelon Fit app.
7. YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary
Hop on Yosuda’s stationary bike while your carefully curated playlist is blasting through your Bluetooth portable speakers. This model features an adjustable non-slip handlebar, four-way padded seat and adjustable resistance levels for customization. The LCD monitor shows your speed, distance, calories burned, odometer and, of course, time spent on your new machine. If you want to spin while watching your favorite show or listen to a virtual meeting (with your camera off, of course), rest your iPad on the dedicated holder.
8. Cyclace Exercise Bike Stationary
Cyclace’s released an upgraded version of their stationary bike earlier this year. The new model offers extended seating adjustment for anyone between 5-foot-1-inch to 6-foot-5-inches tall and weighs up to 330 pounds. Riders of all levels can keep track of their fitness journey on the LCD monitor, which displays your speed, distance, calories burned and odometer. You can also rest your unlocked smartphone on the holder if you prefer. Plus, the brand offers a 12-month parts warranty, just in case.
Elevated stationary bikes for at-home cycling
Lindsay Goldman, the director of membership for USA Cycling, a nonprofit group focused on cycling as a sport, advises serious riders to prepare for a hefty price tag if they’re looking for quality equipment. “Generally, the more money that you spend on cycling equipment and gear, the better it will be,” Goldman said.
As you saw in the options above, more basic stationary bikes don't have to hit $1,000 — and allow for a similar physical experience as more expensive brands. It's when you introduce screens, monitors and trackers — as well as features allowing for social connectedness — that prices climb significantly.
9. NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle
The NordicTrack stationary bike includes a one-year membership to its iFit service, an interactive personal training program. Its 14-inch HD touchscreen allow for 360-degree rotation and streams iFit content directly. It also shows up with two three-pound dumbbells for cross training exercises and its seat and handlebars are fully adjustable.
10. Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX5S
The latest EX5S Bike model comes with a 21.5-inch HD touchscreen that flips 180 degrees for live streaming workouts. It's equipped with adjustable handlebars and has been outfitted with a new motor for more precise resistance levels. If incline and decline cycling are important to you, note the Echelon won't let you adjust either.
11. Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle
The Keiser allows you to adjust its handlebars and the seat to accommodate your specific preference and the pre-tensioned resistance belt is designed to stay durable. It's also Bluetooth-enabled so you can stream directly from it or connect your smart devices to it. As you're setting the bike up yourself, note that it might be difficult to assemble. It doesn't offer a screen but you can use the tablet holder to follow virtual classes with your own smart device.
"When you have had enough indoor training, go outside and look around," Goldman said. "You have to have both — good quality training, but also time where your soul connects and gets fresh air. Balance is critical."
Exercise bike alternatives
You can still cycle without a bike — in a sense.
1. Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical
The Cubii under-desk elliptical is exactly what it sounds like: It allows you to cycle while you work or are sitting with other tasks. It connects to your smartphone to track your stats, as well sync with your steps and burnt calories. Designed to be especially quiet, it should be less distracting to fellow remote workers than other options. A more affordable option, the Cubii Jr. cuts out the smart connection and replaces it with a small display to track stats.
2. Hydrow Rower + Free Polar HRM
A rowing machine is considered a low-impact cardio machine that’s gentle on your joints and builds endurance. NBC News Better previously spoke with fitness experts on the most effective cardio machines and Caley Crawford, director of education for Row House, called the rowing machine “an all-encompassing machine” and “the most effective machine in the gym” because rowing helps build stamina without hurting your joints. Hydrow’s model includes a 22-inch touchscreen display that shows a calming river, speakers and an ergonomic seat. According to Hydrow, their patented drag mechanism allows each pull to feel as if you’re rowing in a body of water rather than using a machine. If you live in a small space, store your machine in an upright position using the Hydrow Upright Storage Kit. As a bonus, Hydrow is throwing in a complementary Polar OH1 Optical Heart Rate Monitor for keeping track of your vitals.
3. Mirror
If you’re the type of person who needs to switch up their workout to avoid getting bored (or burned out), opt for Mirror, a smart workout device offering on-demand access to boxing, kettlebell, barre, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. The Bluetooth-enabled gadget also allows you to work out virtually with personal trainers and track your heart rate, and it offers playlists to help you power through your exercise when you sign up through the app. You can also order a wall mount if you rather your piece of workout equipment isn’t resting on the floor. Each Mirror purchase includes a one-year warranty, white glove service and a 30-day risk-free trial so you can be sure the device fits into your lifestyle before fully committing.
