NordicTrack, a popular brand among fitness enthusiasts and a perennial favorite among Shopping readers, has entered the smart mirror space with its latest release: Dubbed the Vault, the 60-inch tall smart fitness mirror is a comprehensive and interactive home gym system.

Right now, there are two versions of the Vault available for pre-order — both expected to ship in February: the Vault: Standalone and Vault: Complete. Both models are made from carbon steel and can be mounted to your wall, taking up minimal space in your home. They also boast 32-inch rotating smart HD touchscreens, three speakers, Bluetooth compatibility and a one-year complimentary membership to NordicTrack's iFit library, which is filled with 140 workout classes like strength training, pilates and yoga. A yearly individual iFit membership costs $180 per year, while a yearly family plan will set you back $396.

Unlike other smart mirrors, including the popular Tonal and Mirror, you can open up the Vault to find hanging shelves for your kettlebells, dumbbells, resistance bands and other at-home gym accessories. However, if you order the Vault Standalone, which retails for $1,999, the only accessory you'll receive with your order is a microfiber towel for cleaning.

You'll need to invest an additional $1,000 for the Vault Complete, which features a total of 18 accouterments, each complementing the fitness programs and on-demand training offered through iFit: six sets of custom dumbbells, ranging from five to 30 pounds, and two kettlebells that weigh 20 pounds and 30 pounds each. There are also three travel-friendly resistance bands included — Light, Medium and Heavy — to help tone your muscles on the go. Additionally, there are three heavy bands, offering up to 50 pounds of resistance. For those who enjoy pilates, yoga or just having extra cushion under their feet while working out, the Vault also includes a textured exercise mat and two yoga blocks for support while practicing your Crow pose from the safety and comfort of your home.

Other smart mirrors worth considering

If the idea of spending $3,000 on a smart mirror is a bit off-putting, there are a couple of relatively affordable alternatives to opt for instead.

The 40-inch tall smart mirror is currently marked down to $685 on Amazon — if you're willing to order a refurbished model, that is. Otherwise, if you order it brand new, it'll see you back $1,040, while the 50-inch version is $1,640.

Echelon offers United, its own suite of on-demand workout classes, like boxing and strength-training, plus live private fitness classes, too. An annual premium membership to Echelon costs $400 a year or $40 per month if you prefer the monthly rate. When you buy the Echelon Reflect, you can sign up for a free FitPass trial to test out the classes before fully committing to the paid service.

This is the sole smart mirror on our list that employs artificial intelligence and 3D mapping to let you know if your stance is incorrect and offers guidance on how to best achieve the correct form. Tempo keeps tabs on your reps, advises you on when it’s time to level up your weights and creates custom fitness programs based on your performance and goals. Tempo also comes equipped with four sets of workout plates, dumbbells, a workout mat and a foam roller to boost your recovery.

