I’ve been wearing the same yoga outfit for over five years — of course, I have all of its components in multiple colors. I’ve attended and taught thousands of yoga classes over the past 15 years, and nothing used to distract me more than having to pull up my pants, loosen up my sports bra or tuck my shirt into my leggings to keep them from ballooning over my head. With time, I slowly found the best yoga outfit for me, and learned what features to look for.

When it comes to yoga leggings, they need to hug the skin without digging into the waist. When I sit down, I don’t want to feel my stomach being constricted by the waistband. And when I’m moving from a downward facing dog pose into a forward fold, I don’t want the waistband to pull down in the back, exposing my underwear. That’s why, when I found these leggings from Nordstrom, I was hooked.

I bought my first pair almost seven years ago and I still wear them to this day. The quality and comfort are unmatched, in my opinion. They come in a variety of colors, sizes and lengths — everything from full length leggings (my personal favorite) to capris for warmer months. Plus, they all have a pocket inside of the waistband, which is perfect for my credit card and a key. I don’t even need to bring a purse. These legging are also made with a moisture-wicking fabric consisting of a polyester-spandex blend.

Yoga tops were a little easier for me to find. What’s kept me wearing the same top for years is the fact that there are so many colors to choose from. In yoga, having a tank top that stays put on top of my bottoms is important so that I can go upside down in inversions (as I would for poses like a headstand or handstand) without my shirt flying up and flashing the class. The shirt can’t be too clingy, though, because I need to be able to move freely, but it also can’t be too baggy because then I feel like I’m dragging along sweat that’s weighing down my shirt. This tank top — constructed with breathable fabric and a chafe-free, seamless build — is perfect for all types of yoga. When I sweat in it, it feels like the tank doesn’t even absorb it — it almost feels like my sweat evaporates.

When it comes to my favorite sports bras, I have a few. But the one that a couple of my girlfriends and clients wear regularly is a Champion bra. In fact, I’ve had one for years that I still wear. This sports bra from Champion has allowed for more high impact movements, but I love it for yoga because it allows me to move into positions using my arms and back without digging into my back or the sides of my chest. The breathable and moisture-wicking material also feels soft on my skin.

In terms of yoga gear, my go-to yoga mat comes in a variety of colors and designs, and is inexpensive so I have multiples in my apartment, at my sister’s house and at my parents’ house. I roll it up and put it away quickly without worrying about taking gentle care of it — I can even fold it up and put it under the couch for easy storage. When I unroll it, it flattens easily and quickly. And it’s sticky enough for my yoga practice — when I sweat during yoga, it doesn’t slip.

I love adding in a yoga strap to help with flexibility and a yoga block to support myself in poses like triangle — the same brand that I buy my yoga mat offers high quality products to meet both needs. I also use the yoga block to sit on when I’m meditating instead of having a separate meditation cushion, so it’s a solid double-duty buy.

Prior to a yoga class or my own practice at home, I enjoy listening to classical piano music because it’s relaxing for me and gets me mentally in the mood for yoga — I use my favorite headphones because they’re easy to pop in and out of my ears and I can travel with the headphone case to easily put them out of the way during my trip.

