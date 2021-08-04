Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Mini fridges can be great for dorm rooms, but they’re also much more than a college accessory These small appliances can save a lot of space in compact kitchens, and can provide additional storage for drinks and snacks in your garage or home office. These fridges, also known as compact refrigerators, cost less than a regular fridge, consume less energy and take up a fraction of the space.

If you’re searching for a compact fridge to replace your regular model or need added fridge space, there’s a range of mini fridge options to choose from. We rounded up some of the top-rated mini fridges from brands like Insignia and Whynter, plus broke down what to look for when shopping for a compact fridge.

How to buy the best mini fridge for you

When shopping for a mini fridge, the most important features to look out for include size, adjustability, design and other extras like a freezer section. Some fridges are designed specifically to hold cans or glass bottles, which can be useful if you only want to use the fridge for drinks.

There’s no one set size for mini fridges, so you’ll want to measure your space to make sure it fits.

Pay attention to capacity, as well — this will indicate how much food you can actually fit into the fridge. Most mini fridges we found fall between 2-5 cubic feet of storage.

Some fridges have adjustability features, like removable shelves or drawers for easy cleaning. Others have a reversible door that can open in both directions, allowing you to place the fridge anywhere in the room.

Certain brands have unique added features, including:

Separate freezers to keep frozen food extra cold

Built-in door shelves that can specifically hold cans or bottles

Clear glass doors that allow you to view the contents of your fridge without opening it

Top-rated mini fridges in 2021

Here are some top-rated mini fridge options across different brands and retailers. If you’re looking for more space, some fridges come in larger sizes at a higher price point. Be sure to look at related models to find one that fits your space.

Top-rated overall mini fridge: RCA

This mini refrigerator, a highly rated option with a 4.4-star average rating from more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon, adds both personality and additional storage to your home. It comes with a built-in freezer and adjustable thermostat and has a reversible door, allowing it to fit in any spot in your room. The fridge comes in eight colors, including Green, Purple and Blue.

Top-rated portable mini fridge: AstroAL

This affordable fridge, which has an average 4.4-star rating from more than 25,000 reviews on Amazon, can keep contents both cool and warm — temperatures range from 32 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has a 4-liter capacity. The fridge comes with adapters to be plugged into any wall, and has a handle so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

Top-rated convertible mini fridge: Avanti

Easily switch between keeping drinks cold and freezing meals with this dual function mini fridge — this model doubles as both freezer and fridge, depending on how you set the temperature. It comes with a reversible door, 1.4 cubic feet of storage space and temperature controls. It has an average 4.4-star rating from 19 reviews at Walmart.

Top-rated compact mini fridge: Black + Decker

This stylish, compact fridge has one shelf for storage and additional storage for bottles and cans, making it ideal for dorm rooms, RV campers or small apartments. The fridge comes with a freezer tray and adjustable temperature control, and has an average 4.5-star rating from nearly 4,000 reviews on Amazon.

Top-rated chic mini fridge: Galanz

Add food storage space without sacrificing design with this retro mini fridge, which boasts a glossy, colorful exterior. It has3.3 cubic feet of storage, and comes with two removable glass shelves and added shelves in the door for cans and other snacks. This model has an average 4.6-star rating from more than 500 shoppers on Amazon.

Top-rated affordable mini fridge: Insignia

Looking for an affordable fridge for your dorm room? This compact fridge, which has an average 4.5-star rating from more than 6,500 reviews at Best Buy, has three shelves and additional storage for cans and bottles in the door. It has an adjustable temperature and comes with a reversible door to fit into any space.

Top-rated beverage mini fridge: Whynter

This beverage fridge can hold up to 120 cans and has a temperature range of 30-60 degrees Fahrenheit. It has five wire racks to hold drinks, LED lighting and a clear glass door. It also comes with an internal fan for even temperature distribution.

Top-rated high-end beverage mini fridge: Zephyr

Ideal for bar storage, this high-end fridge is designed specifically for beverages — it can hold up to 13 bottles and 84 cans and boasts a sleek, stainless steel design and three-color LED lighting. This fridge has a pull-out rack and two glass shelves, and an optimal temperature range of 34-50 degrees Fahrenheit. This luxury beverage fridge has an average 4.8-star rating from 80 shoppers on Amazon.

