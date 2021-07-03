Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As a former Girl Scout and camp counselor, I take s’mores seriously. It’s the food I crave most during the summer months, mostly because I’m nostalgic for nights spent sitting around the fire under the stars while singing camp cheers. Beginning around the Fourth of July, I find weekends incomplete without marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers, and the comforting feeling one bite of the sticky treat elicits.

S’mores are often associated with roasting marshmallows over a campfire or fire pit, but you don’t need either to enjoy the treat. Thanks to a handful of cooking gadgets, I’ve made s’mores on the stovetop, in the oven, over the barbecue and on my kitchen counter. Below are some of my favorite s’mores makers and tools from roasting sticks to portable bonfires.

You don’t need much to make s’mores if you have access to a campfire, fire pit or barbecue — roasting sticks and the essential ingredients do the trick (which you can buy in bundles so you don’t forget anything). But products like caddies and trays can make the process easier and more organized, especially if you’re feeding a crowd.

When it came to roasting marshmallows at camp, my number one goal as a counselor was to keep kids as far away from the fire as possible. These sticks — which come in a pack of 12 — extend to be 45-inches long, creating distance between its user and the flame. They also have mini safety caps covering their prongs to dull the sharp point. The sticks are made from stainless steel and their heat-resistant rubber handles come in different colors, so everyone one know which stick is theirs (thus eliminating fighting between kids). You can roast up to two marshmallows on each stick and they come with a storage bag, too.

These sticks are designed with a thumbwheel above the wood handle, which you can twist to spin the stainless steel pole. This helps ensure all sides of your marshmallow get roasted. The sticks come in a pack of five with a storage bag and they extend to be about 34-inches long. Tip protectors are also included with the sticks.

Available in Black, Blue and Pink, this caddy organizes and stores s’mores supplies so you can take them with you on the go, like while camping or hiking, for example. When you open the caddy, it unfolds to reveal three levels which hold ingredients and sticks. It also has an ergonomic handle and a snap clasp.

Designed to display s’mores ingredients and help you carry them from the kitchen to the backyard, this tray has three labeled compartments for graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate. It’s made from embossed tin and has wood handles, and comes with wood tongs.

Construct three s’mores and load them onto this grill, which, when you place it over a flame, roasts the ingredients. It’s designed with a 17-inch handle so you can stand away from the fire, and features a lock ring you can slide into place to keep the grill closed while cooking.

You can use this s’mores maker over the grill, fire pit or campfire, as well as in the oven and toaster oven. It’s designed with individual baskets so you can stack ingredients in each one, making six s’mores in total. The space between each basket creates convection currents, evenly moving heat around s'mores. The brand suggests adding tinfoil underneath the basket if you’re using it in an oven or over the grill to catch drips.

Best s’mores makers

Instead of relying on a campfire, fire pit or barbecue, s’mores makers provide you with an alternative and portable way to make the treat. You can use many of them inside and outside, and bring them on a road trip or to visit friends and family.

I’ve also made them in the oven and air fryer and recommend the approach for anyone looking to simplify the s’mores making process even further. Assemble the treat on a sheet pan (without the top graham cracker) and broil it in the oven or toaster oven for a minute or two until the marshmallow and chocolate begin to melt. Add the second graham cracker once you remove the sheet pan from the oven. You can follow the same steps to make s’mores in an air fryer.

Plug in this s’mores maker to power the flameless heater, which you can turn on by flipping a switch. It comes with four roasting forks used to hold marshmallows above the heat, roasting them until they’re golden-brown. The heater sits at the center of a spinning lazy susan tray with four compartments to house ingredients.

I hate to admit that a TikTok video persuaded me to purchase this microwavable s’mores maker, but it did. It makes two s’mores and to use it, you fill the water reservoir, stack ingredients on the tray and place it in the microwave for about 30 seconds — the marshmallow and chocolate soften while the graham cracker remains crispy. The s’mores maker is dishwasher-safe.

Two people can make s’mores at one time using the Sterno Family Fun S’mores Maker. A can of Sterno S’mores Heat sits at the center of the tray — one can is included with the s’mores maker and you can purchase additional cans separately. The tray is designed with s’mores making stations on both sides, complete with compartments to hold ingredients and an area to build the treats. The s’mores maker comes with a roasting screen to cover the flame, as well as two stainless steel roasting forks.

I find this portable bonfire to be one of the simplest yet effective ways to make s’mores on a smaller scale. The portable bonfires come in recyclable steel tins and have compostable plant-based briquettes. Once you light the bonfire, it has between three to five hours of burn time for you to roast marshmallows over (it also provides a lot of light and warmth during summer nights). You can also extinguish the flame and cover it with the included lid to use the rest later. Each portable bonfire — available in packs of two, five and ten — weighs about 1-pound, making them easy to travel with.

