With summer quickly approaching, a light and breathable shoe can be a priority for people who plan to travel or spend some time outdoors. Luckily, Shopping reader favorite brand Allbirds just reimagined its Piper style sneakers in the brand’s sustainable Tree material, making them a breezy option for the hot summer months.

The Tree Pipers are composed of the brand’s proprietary knit, which is made from sustainably-sourced eucalyptus tree fiber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, an independent nonprofit that rates products for sustainability, and uses 95 percent less water compared to traditional materials like cotton, according to the brand. The material is light and breathable to keep you cool while wearing them casually or dressing them up. They’re a summer-ready version of the classic low-top Wool Pipers, which were released last fall and are made from Merino wool, and provide a more classic, everyday alternative to the Tree Runners.

The comfortable midsole is also sustainably made from Brazilian sugarcane, which the brand coined “SweetFoam,” to provide a contoured and bouncy feel. The insole is layered with castor bean oil and Merino wool, making it moisture-wicking and odor-reducing for prolonged outdoor use, while its laces are made from recycled water bottles.

In line with Allbirds’ pledge to reduce and eventually eliminate its products’ carbon footprint, the Tree Pipers’ carbon footprint is 7.5 kilograms carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (CO2e) — comparatively, the average sneaker generates about 12.5 kilograms of CO2e.

And like most Allbirds shoes, the Tree Pipers are machine-washable. The brand recommends pulling out the shoe’s insoles and laces and hand washing them before tossing the shoes into your washing machine using a delicates bag. When they’re done, you can shake off any excess water and let them air dry — Allbirds doesn’t recommend tumble drying them.

The Tree Pipers are available in both Women’s sizing (5-11) and Men’s sizing (8-14), as well as in three different colors: Luna (Grey), Kaikoura White and Moonrise (Navy).

