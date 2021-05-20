Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Popular eco-friendly shoes brand Rothy’s has released what many shoppers may have been eagerly waiting to grab for years: men’s shoes. The new sneakers and loafers deviate from the brand’s other offerings — a dozen shoe styles for women alongside extras like face masks and care kits for footwear. Unique to Rothy’s shoes is a sustainable build — they’re 100-percent “knit with plastic bottles” in Rothy’s “fully-owned factory,” according to the brand — and distinctive design, which is constructed via a 3D knitting machine. To create the men’s style, Rothy’s has been conducting research for years on everything from durability to sustainability, the brand notes. That research is partly based on the successes they’ve seen with their women’s styles, which have been favored for multiple reasons, from the build and design mentioned above to their versatility.

“My Rothy’s flats don’t have flashy embellishments or a recognizable logo,” wrote one Shopping contributor in a recommendation of Rothy’s Flats. “What they do have is a timeless silhouette that goes with everything from jeans to dresses — office-appropriate or not.”

To give you a better idea of how each of the new Rothy’s men’s shoes might fit your style — and your upcoming adventures this summer — we detailed their features and standouts below.

These machine-washable men’s sneakers are knit from the brand’s signature thread, which is composed of upcycled plastic bottles. The inside of the shoe is lined with a contoured footbed that makes it comfortable enough to wear with or without socks, according to Rothy’s. The sneakers are also equipped with a padded ankle collar for extra comfort and come in four colors: Bone, White, Olive and Black.

With dual-density insoles, these slip-on knit loafers are designed to be an ideal blend of comfort and style, according to the brand. The sole of the shoe is lined with raised nubs for added traction, and the entire shoe is 100-percent machine-washable. These men’s loafers come in two colors and two patterns: Navy, Black, Forest Camo and Desert Camo.

