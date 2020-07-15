Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Certain trends survive the test of time – for example, the denim jacket, the maxi dress and the white sneaker: a simple, timeless shoe. As my own style evolves, I find myself always turning to them, a steady staple in my wardrobe – and my life – during less than stable times. And my latest find, the Veja V-10s, might be my last pair (for a long while, anyway). Sure, I’ve had other white sneakers: the Adidas Stan Smith, Nike AirForce One and Reebok Club Cs, but each shoe — often great in many ways — left me wanting something else.

The Vejas checked nearly, if not all, of my boxes. Unlike most white sneakers that fade into the crowd, Veja lets you stand out with unique colors that personalize the shoe to your style — even if that means no color at all.

Why I love the Veja V-10s

My sneakers get a lot of use. I walk in them, go to the park in them and even throw them on before work so I can catch the subway (when the subway is normal and open, of course) faster and in comfort. So when my shoes got worn down and the time came to buy new sneakers, I was looking for a pair that could handle lots of different activities. During my search, I realized my relationship with Vejas was going to be long-term.

Versatility: I can dress up or dress down any outfit with them. Whether I’m running to the grocery store or heading out for a night with friends (when I still could), white sneakers instantly improve any outfit.

I can dress up or dress down any outfit with them. Whether I’m running to the grocery store or heading out for a night with friends (when I still could), white sneakers instantly improve any outfit. Comfort: While the V-10s do require you to break them in (they are a little stiff at first and the tongue can leave some discomfort), I found this gave me a deeper appreciation for the shoe. After wearing them for a week, they began to mold to my feet and now I easily slip them on.

While the V-10s do require you to break them in (they are a little stiff at first and the tongue can leave some discomfort), I found this gave me a deeper appreciation for the shoe. After wearing them for a week, they began to mold to my feet and now I easily slip them on. Style: V-10s stick out compared to other sneakers because they embody simplicity. Unlike some shoe trends, these shoes aren’t the main focal point. Instead, they tie together an outfit, whether it’s with jeans or a dress, and help me refine any look with minimal effort.

V-10s stick out compared to other sneakers because they embody simplicity. Unlike some shoe trends, these shoes aren’t the main focal point. Instead, they tie together an outfit, whether it’s with jeans or a dress, and help me refine any look with minimal effort. Personalization: Veja offers unique accent colors, unlike most shoe companies, that differentiate the V-10’s from competitors. These colors let you add a flair of personality to your shoe, which lets them stand out in the crowd.

Veja offers unique accent colors, unlike most shoe companies, that differentiate the V-10’s from competitors. These colors let you add a flair of personality to your shoe, which lets them stand out in the crowd. Sustainability: On top of channeling your inner fashionista, these shoes are sustainably-sourced and constructed with upcycled materials — which is bolstered by the brand’s transparency.

Veja V-10 sneakers: Specs

On top of their versatility and other notable uses, the Vejas are a well-constructed pair of shoes.

Veja works to help repair the environmental impacts of leather and even uses fish leather for some of its shoes.

The shoe’s canvas, laces and tongue are made with organic cotton that is harvested in Brazil and Peru.

The soles are made with raw Amazonian Rubber that Veja claims to buy directly from farmers

The shoe company also upcycles plastic, cotton and polyester for its shoes.

Veja is transparent about how they make their shoes.

Beyond the white sneaker: The perfect Veja for everyone

Now, if you love a white sneaker, but want to add a touch of personality to your outfit, Vejas are designed for you. With unique accent colors unlike other brands, Veja allows you to make a bold statement while maintaining its simplicity. Here are some different options in various colorways:

