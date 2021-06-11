15 best Amazon Father's Day gifts in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This year, Father’s Day takes place on Sunday, June 20, which means it’s time to start thinking about what to give your dad or father figure ahead of the holiday. Amazon, a Shopping reader favorite retailer, is a treasure trove of gift ideas for the dad in your life, no matter your budget and his interests.

Ahead of the holiday, the retailer launched its Father’s Day gift hub, which breaks down gifts into popular categories like gaming, fashion, grooming and personal care, tech on the go, sports and plenty more. There you can find a variety of gifts for the dad in your life, including cologne gift sets, highly rated smart speakers, versatile kitchen appliances and entertaining home tech.

If you’re concerned about getting your Father’s Day gifts on time, you can sign up for Amazon Prime, which offers members free and fast delivery (with some products shipping in one day), exclusive deals and discounts and cash-back rewards, among other perks. To give you an idea of what the retailer has in store for Father's gifts, here are some of the best gifts Amazon has to offer for Father’s Day — whether they’re tech savvy, avid gamers or home chefs.

Best Father’s Day gifts on Amazon

To help save you time from scrolling through the thousands of gift ideas on Amazon, we narrowed in on 15 highly rated Father’s Day gift options worth considering for your favorite father figures.

You don't have to be a wine aficionado to know you don't like sediment in your glass. And you don't need to be an expert to prefer aerated wine to stuffy wine. Ullo's easy-to-use and dishwasher-safe purifier allows you to quickly remove sediment and sulfites, promising to deliver the wine as it's intended to be had. If dad likes to enjoy a glass of wine here or there, this nifty and pretty addition will be enjoyed for years. We previously named Ullo’s Wine Purifier as one of the best wine aerator tools and it boasts a 4.5-star average rating from 1,810 reviews on Amazon.

Give the father figure in your life the power to choose his own gift with an Amazon gift card. The retailer has a variety of gift card options that will allow your father figure to browse the online retail giant to find products that suit his needs. Amazon also offers gift cards for specialty brands like DoorDash, Starbucks, Whole Foods and Southwest Airlines that can be spent in-store or online.

The Instant Pot line includes a range of models, as we reported in our guide to the iconic pressure cooker — Lux, Duo, Viva, Ultra, Smart Wifi and Max — and moving up adds more bells and whistles. You’ll need to decide what features dad needs (will he really ever make yogurt?) to see which model is the right fit for him. “Busy parents use them to get dinner on the table in minutes, while batch cookers use them to simplify midweek meals,” NBC BETTER previously reported. “From oatmeal to chili to casseroles, it seems that just about everything can be cooked more quickly and easily in an Instant Pot.” The Instant Pot Duo boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 159,000 reviews on Amazon.

If dad has a 4K TV (and a 4K-capable subscription to services like Hulu), tech expert Whitson Gordon recommended grabbing the 4K/HDR version of the Fire Stick in our guide to the best streaming devices. Pair it with an Echo Dot smart assistant to ensure they have all the assistant perks along with their favorite shows and movies. The latest Fire TV Stick boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 6,430 reviews on Amazon.

Of course, if you just want to get dad set up with some smarts in his home (or extend their smart home reach), Amazon’s smart home ecosystem is governed by its Alexa smart assistant, which is accessible in an affordable way through an Echo Dot. The 4th-generation Echo Dot costs just under $50, but can have a real effect on the daily ease and comfort they have with their smart home tech and gadgets. This smart speaker boasts a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 280,800 reviews on Amazon.

If dad wants to up his at-home security or get more comfortable with shipments coming to his door, a smart camera like the Ring Video Doorbell can definitely help. Appearing in our guide to the best smart home gifts, the Ring can notably connect to their smartphone via Wi-Fi, letting them interact with visitors while they’re away from home — or are too settled to get up. And buying refurbished tech from Amazon can save you some money, as well as present a low-risk option considering Amazon’s Certified Refurbished products come with extensive return policies. Amazon’s video doorbell received a 4.4-star average star rating from more than 14,270 reviews on the retailer’s site.

Shopping writer Kirsten Akens previously said that while she’d avoided e-books for years, things are different with Kindle’s Paperwhite e-reader. “Just seven weeks into this new Paperwhite relationship, my reading stats are climbing steadily from an average of two books a week to three. I can’t deny it: I’m smitten,” she noted. If you want to gift dad a reading-first tech device from an Amazon brand — where they can likewise gather both e-books and audiobooks — the brand’s iconic e-reader is a great gift this Father’s Day. It boasts a 4.5-star average rating from more than 51,280 star average.

Another Amazon Certified Refurbished option is the lauded eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi System. “It’s tri-band, which means it has an entire antenna dedicated to sending data between each unit,” Gordon wrote in our list of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems and range extenders. “That means you get significantly faster speeds than you would with less expensive systems, which is important if you don’t have Ethernet in your home to wire each node together.” For a dad who leans toward more tech, upping their home internet speeds is a gift that can keep giving.

These high-quality and highly rated wireless earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds and the best workout headphones on the market right now. If you’ve hoping to give them a way to get more portable, both in normal routines and errands as well as in their fitness, the Jaybird Vistas are a great gift this year: Their IPX7 water-resistance is accentuated by their sweatproof exchange warranty, to boot.

The VIZIO M-Series Quantum 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart TV pairs extraordinary color with high-quality 4K picture detail that can wow anyone in the room. The television allows for streaming via Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix and more. If you’re looking to buy a TV for a smaller space, the TCL 40-inch Smart TV is also a good option.

You can surprise the new dad in your life with the BOB Revolution Flex, one of the best baby strollers. BOB says that children up to 75 pounds can safely fit into this popular jogging stroller. It also features an adjustable handlebar, as well as a water-resistant UPF 50+ canopy to offer his little one sun protection. This stroller earned a 4.8-star average rating from more than 500 reviews on Amazon.

For the dad who lives an active lifestyle, these water- and sweat-resistant wireless earbuds offer up to nine hours of listening time, according to Beats by Dre. It also equips Fast Fuel technology, which allows him to power up his device quickly: a 15-minute charge can boost the battery life by up to 4 1/2 hours. The Power Beats Pro is available in eight colors, ranging from Lava Red and Yellow to Black and Glacier Blue.

Your dad or father figure can easily make cocktails like gimlets, martinis, whiskey sours and other drinks this summer season with this handy machine. After filling the Bartesian’s glass bottles with alcohol, pop in a cocktail capsule of choice and push a button to create a strong drink at home. The machine sports an autorinse technology to help prevent your ingredients from mixing. Each order comes with five glass bottles, but you’ll need to order the capsules separately. This investment-worthy bar staple boasts a 4.7-star average rating from 3,855 reviews on Amazon.

As the best affordable gas grill, Weber’s two-burner model earned a recommendation from Thinh Phan, the chief editor of BBQInProgress.com, because it can grill enough food for four people. “Weber also offers a ten-year warranty for everything and their customer service is always around the clock, seven days a week,” Phan recently told us. This compact grill sports 360 square inches of grilling space and 90 square inches of warming space. The Weber Spirit II gas grill received a 4.7-star average rating from 10,830 reviews on The Home Depot.

If your dad already owns a gas grill, or if you’re looking to gift him relatively affordable accessories to pair with his gift, this trio of barbeque essentials will likely be appreciated. This Father’s Day gift set includes a pair of heat-resistant silicone gloves and a thermometer with an LCD screen that alerts you the temperature has been reached within 10 minutes. The kit comes complete with a pair of BBQ claws, which he can use to shred meat, including pork and chicken. AMZ BBQ Club’s gift set boasts a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 2,000 reviews.

