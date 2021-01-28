Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., received lots of attention after a photographer captured him sitting alone, bundled up in his face mask and winter wear as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were inaugurated — the image inspired countless memes. Beyond giving people something to laugh about, the sea of Sanders memes has also helped raise money for charities — $1.8 million, in fact. Before selling out, for example, Sanders’ campaign sold a “Chairman Sanders'' collection featuring sweatshirts and T-shirts and donating profits to organizations like Meals on Wheels throughout Sanders’ home state of Vermont.

As often happens, shoppers also gravitated toward Sanders’ outfit, notably his Burton Snowboards coat. The brand subsequently donated 50 jackets to the Burlington Department for Children and Families in Sanders' name. Right now, the Men’s Gore-Tex Edgecomb Jacket is mostly sold out but Burton offers other styles, too. Sanders’ mittens were also of interest. Vermont teacher Jen Ellis is the sewist behind the handmade mittens. She is no longer selling the exact mittens Sanders wore on inauguration day but she is actively auctioning off pairs in partnership with charitable organizations and keeping people updated about what’s next for her mittens on her website. Notably, Ellis has plans to produce new socks inspired by the mittens. In collaboration with Darn Tough Socks, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Vermont Foodbank after the socks are released.

Beyond the coat and mittens, the viral Sanders meme has appeared across retailers and small businesses, printed on everything from sweatshirts and face masks to mugs and earrings. A timely idea for a gift, you might even be able to get something shipped in time for Valentine’s Day if you order soon enough. To give you an idea of the possible when it comes to gifting the Bernie mittens meme in its various forms, we gathered some of the most exciting and giftable options around.

Made of 100-percent cotton, this crew neck shirt features the famous image of Sanders with accompanying text, “This Could Have Been An Email.” The shirt is available in six colors: Lemon, Slate, White, Baby Blue, Silver and Heather Grey. It comes in sizes ranging from small to 3XL and two fit types: Men and Women.

This shirt commemorates the Sanders meme and makes for a funny gift this Valentine’s Day. The illustrated graphic tee is available in five colors: Pink, Black, Slate, Dark Heather and Heather Grey. For men and women, it comes in sizes small to 3XL, and for youth, it comes in sizes 2 to 12.

CHNGE is now selling a shirt with the Sanders meme printed on it, too. All profits made will be donated to Feeding America. The shirt, made from 100-percent organic cotton fabric, is currently available for pre-order and expected to ship by April 30. The sizes range from XXS to 4XL.

Keep your hands warm this winter with a pair of these Sanders-inspired mittens from Etsy. Recycled from sweaters and lined with fleece, the adult unisex mittens feature a variety of patterns and colors to choose from.

A wine glass with the now famous Sanders meme is one of the latest additions to Etsy seller WinebytheGlass’ collection. The handmade glass displays a line drawing of the senator.

While Sanders wore a disposable face mask at the inauguration, his image is now being printed on reusable cloth masks. This mask features an illustrated picture of the senator. It has adjustable ear straps and a flexible nose wire to ensure a snug fit. The mask is made of two soft cotton inner layers and a polyester outer layer. The mask is available in two sizes — regular and small — and customers can choose from three types of masks: Fitted 3-Layer, Flat 2-Layer and Kids.

If your Valentine found the viral Sanders meme comical, they might enjoy opening this card on Feb. 14. An image of Sanders and a Valentine’s Day-themed message covers the front of the 5-inch by 7-inch card. It’s blank on the inside, leaving you space to write your loved one a note. The card comes pre-folded and includes a white envelope, too.

This cozy sweatshirt is decorated with Sanders’ image. The sweatshirt is unisex and comes in sizes ranging from small to 3XL. It’s loose-fitting and made from soft cotton.

While you can’t purchase the exact mittens Sanders was wearing at the inauguration, you can purchase a sticker that pokes fun at it. This vinyl sticker can be applied to laptops, water bottles and notebooks, and it’s easily removable. It’s water-resistant and comes in three finishes: matte, glossy and transparent. Shoppers can also choose between small, medium and large size options.

With the help of this Etsy store, you can crochet your own Bernie Sanders doll for about $5. The store is selling a crochet template you can follow to create your own replica of the sitting Sanders. When completed, the doll will sit nine inches tall.

Commemorate the viral moment of Bernie Sanders bundled up in his big coat and mittens with this 3D printed pin made of biodegradable PLA plastic. The 1-inch pin is coated in a waterproof vinyl and glossy film covering to keep it from tarnishing. For those who appreciate jewelry for Valentine’s Day, the Etsy store also sells matching earrings.

Now, you can get a commemorative bobblehead of the Vermont senator. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is selling a plastic rendition of the viral inauguration moment. It’s currently available for pre-order and is expected to ship in May.

