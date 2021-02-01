Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and while things may look a little different this year, from having dinner at home to being separated from family, there are plenty of ways to show your loved ones you care about them. Gifts, cards, FaceTimes and phone calls can be a great way to show your appreciation — and you don't need to spend a lot of money on those. To help get you started otherwise, we've rounded up 10 affordable Valentine's Day gifts, including beauty items, board games, kitchen items and more.

Best gifts under $25

If you’re looking for a gift for family or friends, Blank Slate is easy to learn and challenges you to predict how others in the game think. It’s fit for three to eight players and comes equipped with dry-erase markers and slates. To play, you pick one of the 250 cue cards and fill in the blank without showing anyone your response. When players reveal the same answers, they gain points.

For little ones or Disney or Pixar fans otherwise, this hardcover journal is functional and sure to tug at heartstrings. It’s made to resemble “Up” characters Ellie and Carl’s scrapbook and includes lined pages to fill in with your own adventures. You can also find Disney replica journals based on other popular movies, including “Enchanted,” “Robin Hood,” “Pinocchio” and more.

Bonobos created affordable, stylish and reusable face masks available in packs of three. These two-ply face masks are made of a cotton-and-elastane shell and a cotton lining. They also sport over-the-head elastic straps and a pocket to insert a filter for added protection. Plus, you can find them in four curated sets, including Navy Floral Dots, Pink Multi, Red Check Floral and Houndstooth Dot.

If your giftee enjoys cute kitchenware or personalized items, these Anthropologie monogram coasters could be a welcome surprise for them this Valentine's Day. Each four-inch white coaster features a blue and multicolor marble veining, abalone shell and brass accents. For hot cocoa or coffee lovers, Anthropologie also sells monogram mugs, including a tiled and floral version.

Beauty gurus, including Shopping associate editor Nicole Saunders, recommend Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lipstick because it’s “fun, feminine and functional.” The universally-flattering soft pink lipstick features a rectangular tip to line lips easily and smells faintly of cocoa butter. This mini set also includes a matching Pillow Talk lip liner, which can help extend the wear of the long-wearing lipstick.

Before adding Charlotte Tilbury's lip kit to your cart, you may want to take a look at this Laneige mask. Lip masks can soothe dry lips and help prep the surface for a smoother lipstick application. Laneige's overnight mask includes hyaluronic acid for hydration along with Vitamin C and antioxidants to help prevent dryness and signs of aging. The berry-scented mask is available in five flavors, including Vanilla, Apple Lime and Mint Choco.

This star map poster is highly customizable and could make for an excellent gift for that special someone in your life. You can select an event's date and location, like the place you met, and choose the font and text you'd like included on the poster. After you've got the design and layout settled, you can pick between a print or digital file. If you're interested in gifting this present, don't wait too long to check out — the brand advises you to order by Feb. 5 for a Valentine's Day delivery.

Gift the wine lover in your life with this shadowbox, which reads “Good friends Wine together.” It’s 9 inches by 11 inches and filled with corks from a variety of wineries. You can display it on a coffee table or hang it on a wall. And if DIY crafts is kind of your thing, you can create and fill your own shadowbox with mementos for a more personalized touch.

Your loved one is likely spending more time indoors right now, both due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the harsh winter snowstorms. To that end, a cozy bathrobe could be just what your giftee needs right now to help them destress. This NY Threads option is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller when it comes to women’s robes. It’s machine-washable, made of 100-percent polyester and features an adjustable waist belt to keep it secure. The robe also sports front pockets for convenience and comes in eight colors, including Burgundy, Plum, Taupe and White.

An indoor plant such as a succulent, outfitted in an appealing pot is a classic gift that is hard to go wrong. This Costa Farms option features a green and red plant with rosette-shaped leaves that can grow up to three inches tall. It also includes a charcoal and white ceramic pot with gold detailing and is filled with tiny rocks. The succulent gift is compact and low maintenance, requiring only partial sunlight.

