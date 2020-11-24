Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In the final month-and-a-bit left in 2020, shopping news and updates largely revolve around the gifting season and the end-of-year sales blitz, which includes the familiar sight of Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday deals and a litany of savings between the two and beyond them. Instead of cramming into stores this unique holiday season, though, many shoppers will be finding their gifts in the comfort of their home — taking full advantage of online shopping. One reason for this is the resurging Covid-19 pandemic, another the availability of defined gift finders at many major retailers — among them other Shopping favorites that we’ve helped outline for you, including Nordstrom, Sephora, Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair. We’ve now reached Bed Bath & Beyond, another Shopping favorite retailer, and its annual holiday gift guide finder, filled with not only ideas for everyone on your list but also must-haves to make your home feel cheery-yet-cozy this season — both indoors and outdoors.

Despite the season, many are spending more time in their backyards as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend social distancing and limiting indoors interactions. That’s why Bed Bath and Beyond curated a Backyard Holiday Collection, with everything fromcozy fire pits to transform your outdoor space into a winter oasis to chairs and accessories for those who are spending more time outside.

In addition to top present ideas, gifts for him, gift ideas for her, Christmas decor and Hanukkah decorations, Bed Bath & Beyond has also taken things one step further this year to elevate (and incentivize) the online shopping experience: With its new same day delivery service, you can ensure your list-minute gifts arrive on their doorstep on the same day, starting at $5. Whether you’re looking to get a start on Black Friday sales or are ready to shop now to avoid potential nation-wide shipping delays, we’ve rounded up some of the best offerings at Bed Bath & Beyond this year. We’ve also simplified navigating the retailer’s gift options with outstanding products and some filters to help your shopping, including by price, by brand and by category.

Best Bed Bath & Beyond gifts

From cold winter nights to lazy afternoons while social-distancing at home, anyone would appreciate something warm to cuddle up to. The melange pattern blankets are machine washable and come in five demure colors. The reverse side is 100-percent polyester sherpa fleece. Otherwise known as “faux shearling,” this soft material is both cozy as well as animal-friendly. Or, for something a bit warmer, UGG also has this quilted reversible sherpa throw with plush polyester fill.

This 35-inch fire pit can help make the most of your patio during the cooler season. In addition to a wire mesh screen to protect against flying sparks, this wood-burning outdoor fire pit also comes with a screen hook and two-year manufacturer’s warranty. The 29-inch fire bowl can heat up to 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit and features an exterior stone finish for a polished yet rustic look.

For coffee lovers who have been missing their coveted coffee runs while trying to stay home, bring the espresso bar to them. This ultimate, three-in-one espresso machine has an integrated grinder that grinds any roast of beans on-demand and serves up bold cups fast. We’re talking from bean to espresso in under a minute. The Barista Express also has a digital temperature control for precisely heated water and adjustable grind size dial. Top it off with manual microfoam milk for an impressively custom sip of homemade coffee.

For the beauty lover on your list, consider this white and rose gold mini-refrigerator, designed specifically to keep beauty products, such as eye patches and tools chilled. Weighing just 4 pounds, this fridge is compact but convenient with a detachable cord and two shelves to fit a range of products. An upgrade to any makeup enthusiast’s beauty counter, this isn’t just a new place to keep face masks and skincare products organized in your bedroom or bathroom. By storing these products at a cooler temperature, it not only can extend their shelf life but also benefit skin by soothing redness and swelling, Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told Allure.

Greet the new year with a glass of something bubbly and keep it up all year long with this sparkling water maker. This slim machine transforms still water into sparkling water in seconds with the push of a button. Available in four different colors, the kit includes a 60-liter cylinder and BPA-free, 1-liter bottle for convenient and continuous refills. The simple snap-lock design allows for hassle-free carbonation and is compatible with all SodaStream carbonation bottles.

Best Bed Bath & Beyond gifts by price

With thousands of gifts across various price points, Bed Bath & Beyond made it easy to shop within your budget.

Best Bed Bath & Beyond gift options to shop by brand

There are hundreds of beloved brands whose wares are available to shop as holiday gifts — we rounded up 15 of the most popular to check out.

Best Bed Bath & Beyond gifts by category

To help make shopping as streamlined and easy as possible, we also bucketed some of our favorite presents by broader categories. This breakdown gives you a broad overview of creative gift ideas Bed Bath & Beyond offers for various loved ones on your list.

Bed Bath & Beyond cooking and baking gifts

You’ll find nearly 100 gifts for cooking and baking. Here are some of our favorite options.

Bed Bath & Beyond home decor gifts

There are over 100 home decor gift ideas for every room to shop.

Bed Bath & Beyond coffee gifts

For the coffee lovers on your list, check out a selection of 70 coffee makers and accessories.

Bed Bath & Beyond wine, cocktail and beer gifts

Shop over 80 wine, beer and cocktail gift ideas from glass sets and bottle openers to adult-inspired games and coasters.

Bed Bath & Beyond gardening and outdoor gifts

If you’re looking for gardening and outdoor gift ideas, you have more than 90 options.

Bed Bath & Beyond beauty and grooming gifts

Find gift inspiration from more than 30 presents for beauty lovers on your list.

Bed Bath & Beyond tech gifts

There are 48 top tech gifts to shop but these are some of our favorites.

Bed Bath & Beyond kid's gifts

Bring some holiday magic to the youngest giftees on your list with 85 different options for babies and kids.

Bed Bath & Beyond gifts for pet parents

Don’t forget about the fur babies and their proud owners. Dogs, cats and their parents will appreciate these 84 gifts and here are some of our favorites.

