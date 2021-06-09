Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Father’s Day is right around the corner, which means you might be planning to do something special for the father figures in your life. On top of all the thoughtful gifts you’re likely buying, you can also tell dad how much you love and appreciate him with an equally thoughtful card. From online retailers like Amazon and Etsy to physical retailers like Target and Walgreens, there are thousands of card options to choose from — and that can be overwhelming to sift through. To help you narrow down your search, we’ve compiled some of the best Father’s Day cards to help you find the right card for your purpose. Whether you’re seeking a card for your dad, grandfather or another father figure, these funny and heartfelt cards will help show them just how important they are to you.

The best Father’s Day cards for every father figure

This fun card from Papyrus features a barbecue grill — on the front it says “Happy Dad Day” and inside it reads, “Dad, you deserve to have a smokin’-great Father’s Day!” Additionally, the card comes with an orange, gold-lined envelope.

Celebrate all your dad’s incredible abilities with this Super Dad card from Paper Source. The card has gold foil accents and comes with a gold envelope. This one is blank on the inside and provides plenty of space for your own heartfelt message.

Famous for its 3D pop-up cards, Lovepop offers this version for adventurous dads. The card opens up to a snow-capped mountain range complete with a billy goat and blue river. You can buy individual cards for $13 or buy them in a bundle with the company’s 5 for $50 deal. Not to mention, all Lovepop cards are eligible for free shipping.

Another popular Lovepop option, this card is ideal for those dads who love to spend hours on the green. Featuring a witty pun on the outside — “You’re a Tee-rific Dad” — the inside has a colorful golf course illustration. For an extra $5, you can add a personalized note and your own photo.

As a slightly more unconventional choice, this handmade card is completely made of wood. Garnering a 5-star average rating from almost 100 Etsy shoppers, the highly rated card is engraved with a “Happy Father’s Day” greeting note. The Etsy shop that makes them, JaiEngravings, will include a personal message on separate stationery and ship it to dad for free.

Another Etsy bestseller, this card by MudsplashStudios has almost 18,000 sales and a 5-star average rating from over 4,500 shoppers. The front of the card reads “You’re the best pop!” with an illustration of two pop tarts. The inside of the card, meanwhile, is blank with space for your own personal note. MudsplashStudios also offers a plethora of other funny Father’s Day cards, including this one with a ‘raisin’ pun.

For the father figure who’s always quoting “Star Wars,” consider this card, which has a 4.8-star average rating from over 500 Amazon shoppers. The card features a Darth Vader design on the outside and the inside reads, “Happy Father’s Day to a man who brings order to his corner of the galaxy. Truly, the Force is strong with you.” Hallmark also sells two other Star Wars cards: one with a Darth Vader illustration and another with Yoda.

Garnering a 4.8-star average rating from over 260 Amazon shoppers, this funny Father’s Day card reads “U.S. Dad Certified Prime Choice” on the front. On the inside, the American Greetings card says, “No fillers. No Preservatives. Just 100% love for an Awesome dad on Father’s day.”

American Greetings also offers a collection of Father’s Day e-cards that you can virtually send. Each card is composed of an animated and personalized video. A major draw to these e-cards is the ability to customize them to your liking. Each card has a field for adding a personal message — and if you need help finding the right words, the website provides some recommendations.

Printed on a metallic foiled paper, this glossy Father’s Day card features a retro-inspired sports car and reads “Happy Father’s Day” on the front. On the inside, the card says, “Classic, Cool and simply the best… you deserve a fantastic day.”

Celebrate Father’s Day big with this massive greeting card, which measures 24 inches by 18 inches. The front of the card reads “Happy Father’s Day, Dad” and the inside reads “Best Dad Ever” with a lot of blank space on the left side to hand write personal messages.

This 5-by-7-inch card is Illustrated with a presidential seal featuring an eagle with a hammer and spatula. On the outside it reads “Dad in Chief Head of the Household” while the inside says, “All salute the World’s Greatest Dad! Happy Father’s Day.”

