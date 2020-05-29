Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for gifts in 2020 has already been quite different than in years past: Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, high school graduations and Memorial Day Weekend parties, get-togethers and overall behaviors had to significantly shift. And now, as we enter into summer and turn to Father’s Day gifting and celebrations, we’re likewise paying attention to how the coronavirus is morphing our typical June parties and Father’s Day gift giving.

With Father’s Day on the horizon — it falls on Sunday, June 21 — you get a prescribed chance to say thank you to the dad in your life. Of course, you can and should share affection and express gratitudes at any time throughout the year, keeping in mind inspiration for unique Father’s Day gift ideas. The father figures in your life are likely dedicated, hard-working and always seem to lend a helping hand when you need it the most, giving you even more of a reason to treat them to something special. But finding the perfect present for your father figure may be a tough task — they likely entertain unique interests, hobbies and styles. Despite the challenge of finding the best gift, we combed through the web to find the best Father’s Day gift ideas to make 2020 a little brighter for them — husbands, uncles, or otherwise.

For the dad who loves to cook, we found a few Father’s Day gift ideas including tools and accessories that will take their grilling game to the next level. The Made In Blue Carbon Steel Grill Set includes durable and versatile pans, which may be a good choice if they’ve been experimenting with new recipes. And if they’re trying to cook healthier foods, the Cosori Air Fryer Max XL could help them find innovative Air Fryer-centric meals that take minimal time and effort to create.

If they appreciate new and helpful tech products, they might be interested in a tablet like the Apple iPad that can handle multiple functions like playing music, games or creating documents. The Roku Ultra streaming device, as another example, should cover their streaming needs and wants now and into the future — if you’re aiming toward a tech-centric Father’s Day gift, here’s how to to buy long-lasting tech.

With work, taking care of the kids and tending to household projects, they may find themselves more exhausted than normal — you can help them relax with predetermined Father’s Day gift ideas. In this case, ordering a subscription box may be a good option. Harry's shaving subscription will eliminate the need to take trips to the store for basic shaving goods while the Trade Coffee Subscription will get their favorite brews sent directly to their door based on their specific taste preferences.

In addition to making our own Father’s Day gift recommendations, we consulted consumer analyst Michael Bonebright from DealNews.com to learn more about the best gifts to consider during Father’s Day, while navigating the realities of a very different summer. .

How to shop for Father’s Day 2020

Father’s Day may look different this year considering the regulations in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Bonebright says that these restrictions won’t have much of an impact for those who prefer to shop online but that you’ll want to check shipping dates to ensure your package arrives on time. Since Father’s Day isn’t considered a major holiday, Bonebright says that in-store shoppers won’t run into major issues — though local governments are likely mandating against large crowds. He also points out that social distancing may be more difficult when it comes to restaurants so ordering a Sunday meal from a delivery service like GrubHub could be another way to make Dad feel special.

Best Father’s Day deals and sales

“Expect the first official Father’s Day events to show up before June 1,” says Bonebright. He recommends shopping during the first or second week of June to maximize savings during sales. Though he says to avoid looking out for deals on tools nearing the holiday, he says you’re likely to see savings on products like bedding, bath wares, furniture, kitchenware, decor and appliances. Clothing and shoes are also expected to go on sale at stores like Allen Edmonds as June 21 approaches, Bonebright noted.

Otherwise, here are some notable Father’s Day deals and sales we found:

Banana Republic is offering an extra 40 percent off sale items and up to 60 percent off full-priced items. Bloomingdale’s is offering 30 to 60 percent off select items sitewide. Brooks Brothers is offering 25 percent off clothing bundles. Cabela’s is giving you up to 40 percent off outdoor tools and gear. Dick’s Sporting Goods is giving you up to 50 percent off clothing and footwear. Macy’s is giving you an extra 40 percent off clearance and up to 60% off everything else. Moosejaw is running a buy-one-get-one 50 percent off sale. Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off clothing, shoes and accessories. Nordstrom Rack has gifts for dad at up to 60 percent off. REI is offering over 60 off men’s clothing.

Best personalized Father’s Day gifts

This highly-rated and sleek leather wallet is made with Argentinian leather, which naturally softens with age. You can choose a black or brown wallet and add custom engraving on the inside, outside or both. It has a clear ID slot, multiple card slots and an area for bills.

WellTold makes custom engraved whiskey glasses that feature city maps from around the globe. The 11-ounce rocks glass is etched with a map of city streets, making it a good choice for the dad who likes to travel or reminisce on their favorite place — not to mention, it’s very highly rated. If they aren’t the whiskey type, WellTold also makes glasses for beer, wine and coffee.

Best cooking and grilling gifts

The Instant Pot is a compact kitchen appliance that allows you to cook meals quickly and with little work. This one has six functions in one — pressure cooking, rice cooking, slow cooking, steaming and warming. It’s also crafted with a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid that is easy to clean.

The Cosori Air Fryer Max XL is one of the best air fryers to shop for in 2020 since it has a large capacity and can roast an entire at one time. It has a 5.8-quart frying space and a square basket that can better accommodate a large amount of food. The removable nonstick basket is dishwasher safe and the air fryer comes with a recipe book of 100 original recipes.

This oil sprayer is a good choice for the dad who likes to cook and grill. It’s one of the best grilling tools for preparation because it keeps your hands from getting oily when you’re adding seasonings or wild to food. It holds approximately half a cup of oil at one time and has a spray nozzle for ease of use.

This outdoor grill pan set is ideal for roasting or grilling over the campfire. The perforated pan allows for flames to make direct contact with solid foods while the solid-bottom pan works best for foods like beans, grains or eggs. Each pan has cast iron construction with non-stick properties for easy clean-up.

This six-piece set of saucepans and lids is designed for ease of cleaning, strong performance and style. Each pan works on induction, gas, ceramic and electric cooktops and has a stainless steel and nonstick surface, capable of handling most oven temperatures. An aluminum middle layer delivers consistent heating for evenly cooked food.

Best food and drink Father’s Day gift ideas

The Exotic Meats Jerkygram is filled with unique meats from around the globe. Find wild boar jerky, venison jerky, ostrich jerky and more that can make for a fun and and one-of-a-kind tasting session — or scroll through the many ManCrates offerings to find the right box for the father you’re gifting.

Winc is a membership-based wine club that offers people the chance to taste wine from across the globe. The process is fairly straightforward — take a questionnaire about your palate and preferences and the brand will curate your wine deliveries. Winc provides subscriptions starting at just $13 a month which is why it is the best approachable and affordable wine delivery service.

Trade Coffee offers over 400 coffee options from the nation’s top roasters and you can take a quiz on the site to find personalized recommendations based on your taste. Opt into a classic subscription for delivery of your regular coffee or a hookup subscription for different coffee with each shipment.

Best tech gift ideas for Father’s Day

Technology writer Whitson Gordon considers the Apple iPad to be the only tablet worthy buying. With the iPad, you can watch movies, play games, write and watch movies — among other things. This one is currently the most affordable model but can still process tasks quickly. If you're looking for a lower price point, Apple's refurbished tech is a great option.

The Roku Ultra is the best all-around media streaming device thanks to its affordability and intuitive functions. It’s compatible with 4K and HDR content and provides strong connectivity for streaming movies or television shows. Additional features include fast-loading channels, USB and micro-SD ports and a lost remote finder.

Last month, Theragun launched a suite of new electric massagers with a focus on their quiet operation: Prime, Elite and Pro. The brand’s so-called QuietForce technology will allow you to use the device in one room without bothering anyone in another — both a timely need during coronavirus-related and widespread stay-at-home orders and a possibly unique trait in a space full of loud electric massagers. The entry level model equips Bluetooth and a quieter motor. It offers five speeds and less attachments than the other models — suiting the basic needs of a percussion massage tool for any father looking to work out their muscles.

Sony ‘s extremely powerful WH-1000XM3 headphones cancel out more noise than most of the competition. It can also let in outside noise through its microphones, have a bassier sound, and include built-in integration with the Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants — we consider them one of the best noise cancelling headphones to shop in 2020.

Best Father’s Day fishing gifts

Transport and organize tackle in this versatile and highly-rated backpack. It has a padded back and backpack shoulder straps for lasting comfort and is crafted with a water-resistant polyester for durability. It has four pockets, a zip-off bottom section and is designed to hold up to 10 360-style utility boxes.

This lightweight fishing reel showcases a graphite frame design and a narrow balancing system for quality performance without a bulky feel — more than 2,000 reviews leave it a 4.5-average rating. It has a stopping power of 17.5-pounds and a machined pinion for more control.

Best outdoors and sports gifts for Father’s Day

This polo shirt features an odor-resistant material that is both comfortable and breathable. The spandex-blend fabric is designed to wick away moisture and provide breathability while shielding against harmful UV rays.

The Mr. Fix-It Tool Crate will provide your dad with a bundle of helpful tools to tackle repairs around the house. The box includes Gorilla Crystal Clear tape, a CSI flashlight, a universal wrench and screwdriver, a magnogrip wristband and a framework mini multi tool — which features 11 practical tools in one.

Best Father’s Day grooming gift ideas

The Bevel Trimmer is the best stylish trimmer. It’s designed to provide superior control and ease-of-use. Using the dial, you can easily adjust the blade depending on hair length preference and the re-engineered safety razor helps prevent irritation and razor bumps.

This grooming kit contains everything they will need to keep up with their daily beard styling needs. It includes an unscented beard styling balm, beard oil, a beard brush, a beard comb, stainless steel beard scissors and a downloadable ebook to help with grooming.

This subscription shaving set includes a five-blade razor cartridge, a rubberized handle, a travel blade cover and a foaming shave gel. By opting into the subscription service, you can get an ongoing refill delivered to your door every two, three or five months.

The unique OneBlade shaver offers guys a blade for the face as well a skin guard for the body to trim, edge and shave. We consider it one of the best trimmers on the market and it will be a trimming gift that should last them for years.

