Father’s Day is on the horizon — and with a successful vaccine rollout and lifting travel restrictions across the country, it may look very different this year as families continue to reunite and gather. The father figures in your life are likely dedicated, hard-working and always seem to lend a helping hand when you need it the most, giving you even more of a reason to treat them to something special on Father’s Day. But finding the perfect present for your father figure may be a tough task since they may entertain unique interests, hobbies and styles. Despite these challenges, we combed through the web to find the best Father’s Day gift ideas to brighten up their year — dads, husbands, uncles or otherwise.

For the dad who loves to cook, you can consider tools and accessories that will take their grilling game to the next level. The Grill Armor Oven Gloves may be a good choice if they prioritize safety while grilling since these gloves can protect their hands while near a flame. And if they’re trying to cook healthier foods, the Cosori Air Fryer Max XL could help them experiment with innovative Air Fryer-centric meals that take minimal time and effort to create.

If they appreciate new and helpful tech products, they might be interested in a tablet like the latest Apple iPad that can handle multiple functions like playing music, games or creating documents. The Roku Ultra streaming device, as another example, should cover their streaming needs and wants now and into the future — if you’re aiming toward a tech-centric Father’s Day gift, here’s how to buy long-lasting tech.

With work, taking care of the kids and tending to household projects, they may find themselves more exhausted than normal — you can help them relax with predetermined Father’s Day gift ideas. In this case, ordering a subscription box may be a good option. The Harry's shaving subscription will eliminate the need to take trips to the store for basic shaving goods while the Trade Coffee Subscription will get their favorite brews sent directly to their door based on their specific taste preferences.

How to shop and save during Father's Day

In addition to making our own Father’s Day gift recommendations, we consulted consumer expert Vipin Porwal at Smarty to learn more about the best gifts to consider during Father’s Day based on what he expects to be on sale.

“For many consumers last year, Father’s Day gifts focused more on items that could be shared virtually or could add value to our work-at-home environments,” Porwal noted. While you can still find good deals on home office and wellness items, “the gifts that put dads in their normal situations will be more heavily featured, especially products used for outdoor fun and travel adventures,” he said.

This year, Porwal said we can expect some of the best Father’s Day deals to surface “early during the first weekend in June, especially with Prime Day now scheduled right after the holiday.” But shoppers shouldn’t stress if they get a late start: Many dad-centric items will be on sale for most of the month. He noted that quality hiking, fishing and camping items will see deep discounts of 20 to 30 percent off at stores like Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, Dick’s Sporting Goods and REI.

Porwal also recommended looking for deals on power tools, tool kits and storage, which will see some of their best pricing of the year during Father’s Day sales. These sales will likely result in up to 50 percent off popular brands like Craftsman, Black + Decker and Dewalt. Similarly, home improvement deals at retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s and Ace Hardware will be some of the best of the year in time for summer home projects.

Shoppers should avoid purchasing bigger ticket items like electronics and computing devices since “pricing for laptop, TVs and A/V gear will be limited and tend to see better savings in July and August,” he said. However, keep in mind that Amazon branded products will likely see Amazon Prime Day pre-sales, which will provide discounts on Fire tablets and streaming devices, as well as select 4K TVs and a small selection of deals on computing devices.

Best Father’s Day grooming gift ideas

This grooming kit contains everything they will need to keep up with their daily beard styling needs. It includes an unscented beard styling balm, beard oil, a beard brush, a beard comb, stainless steel beard scissors and a downloadable ebook to help with grooming.

The unique OneBlade shaver offers guys a blade for the face as well as a skin guard for the body to trim, edge and shave. It’s one of the best trimmers on the market, and it’s a gift that should last them for years to come.

The Bevel Trimmer is the best stylish trimmer. It’s designed to provide superior control and ease of use. Using the dial, you can easily adjust the blade depending on hair length preference and the re-engineered safety razor helps prevent irritation and razor bumps.

This waterproof and convertible head shaver comes with both a flexible shaver and clipper head. The shaver also includes a nose hair trimmer, facial cleansing and exfoliating brush, along with a lithium ion battery that the brand says can provide up to 90 minutes of use when fully charged and an LED display to see the power percentage.

Giving your dad the gift of self-care can majorly upgrade their relaxation routine. This all-natural gift set by Burt’s Bees features the brand’s Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve, Original Beeswax Lip Balm, Res-Q Ointment, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Coconut Foot Cream to soothe and moisture dry, cracked skin.

This subscription shaving set includes a five-blade razor cartridge, a rubberized handle, a travel blade cover and a foaming shave gel. By opting into the subscription service, you can get an ongoing refill delivered to their door every two, three or five months.

Best cooking and grilling gifts

The Cosori Air Fryer Max XL is one of the best air fryers to shop since it has a large capacity and can roast an entire 5-pound chicken at one time, according to the brand. It has a 5.8-quart frying space and a square basket to better accommodate a large amount of food. The removable nonstick basket is dishwasher-safe and the air fryer comes with a recipe book of 100 original recipes.

This oil sprayer is a good choice for the dad who likes to cook and grill. It’s one of the best grilling tools for preparation because it keeps your hands from getting oily when you’re adding seasonings to food. It holds approximately 1/2 cup of oil at one time and has a spray nozzle for ease of use.

The Instant Pot is a compact kitchen appliance that allows you to cook meals quickly and with little work. This one has six functions in one — including pressure cooking, rice cooking, slow cooking, steaming and warming. It’s also crafted with a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid that is easy to clean.

As any dad who loves to grill knows, one of the most important parts of grilling is cleaning the grill properly so any leftover residue doesn’t char and burn the next time you have a BBQ. This highly rated brush has grit-infused nylon bristles that are designed to clean porcelain and chrome wide grids and cast iron grates. The head of the brush is removable for both cleaning and replacement.

This seven-piece set of saucepans and lids is designed for ease of cleaning, strong performance and style. Each pan works on induction, gas, ceramic and electric cooktops and has a stainless steel and nonstick surface, capable of handling most oven temperatures. An aluminum middle layer delivers consistent heating for evenly cooked food.

Best food and drink Father’s Day gift ideas

The Exotic Meats Jerkygram is filled with unique meats from around the globe. Find wild boar jerky, venison jerky, ostrich jerky and more that can make for a fun and one-of-a-kind tasting session — or scroll through the many ManCrates offerings to find the right box for the father you’re gifting.

If your dad is a wine lover, this subscription from Harry & David includes a bottle of Harry & David wine from Oregon's Rogue Valley and artisanal cheese each month. You can choose between a 12-month, six-month or three-month subscription, with each of the boxes featuring a variety of wines, from a Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc to Merlot and Pinot Noir Rosé. Some standout cheeses include brie, manchego and aged white cheddar.

Trade Coffee offers over 400 coffee options from the nation’s top roasters, and you can take a quiz on the site to find personalized recommendations based on your taste. Opt into a classic subscription for delivery of their go-to coffee or a hookup subscription for different coffee with each shipment.

Best tech gift ideas for Father’s Day

The Roku Ultra is the best all-around media streaming device thanks to its affordability and intuitive functions. It’s compatible with 4K and HDR content and provides strong connectivity for streaming movies or television shows. Additional features include fast-loading channels, USB and micro-SD ports and a lost remote finder.

This electric massager features the brand’s QuietForce technology that can allow your dad to use the device in one room without bothering anyone in another. The Pro model utilizes the Therabody app that integrates with Apple Health and Google Fit and can suggest guided routines sent to their device via Bluetooth. It offers five built-in speeds and an OLED screen that conveniently displays the speed and force meter.

Tech expert Whiteson Gordon considers the Apple iPad to be the only tablet worth buying. The latest iPad Air weighs 1 pound and is compact enough to fit into their work bag or backpack, while also equipping a 12-megapixel camera and HD camera video resolution so your dad can record their memories or relaxing sceneries during outdoor activities and upcoming vacations.

These affordable earbuds are water-resistant, making them a good choice for outdoor workouts. They also boast multifunction touch controls to navigate songs, phone calls and more.

If your dad is hoping to up their home security game, the Wyze Video Doorbell and Chime requires existing doorbell wiring for power supply, and they can connect it to Wi-Fi to control the device through the Wyze app. The app can allow them to view a livestream video of activity at their door, while also equipping two-way audio and an HD camera that allows them to see visitors from head to toe. Cloud storage is included with the device, which records 12-second videos and stores them for 14 days for free.

Best personalized Father’s Day gifts

This highly rated and sleek leather wallet is made with Argentinian leather, which naturally softens with age. You can choose a black or brown wallet and add custom engraving on the inside, outside or both. It has a clear ID slot, multiple card slots and an area for bills.

WellTold makes custom engraved whiskey glasses that feature city maps from around the globe. The 11-ounce rocks glass is etched with a map of city streets, making it a good choice for the dad who likes to travel or reminisce on their favorite place. If they aren’t the whiskey type, WellTold also makes glasses for beer, wine and coffee. To help along with what to put in that glass, consider one of the highly rated cocktail kits from Hella Cocktails.

For more sentimental dads, you can go the traditional route with a personalized photo book full of memories. This matte hardcover book is almost fully customizable, including the photo layout, text and page numbers. You can even upload your own stickers and backgrounds to tailor your book to a specific theme.

Best outdoors and sports gifts for Father’s Day

For anyone who spends enough time outdoors to get sweaty, a pair of high quality and feature-heavy underwear could be the difference between a good day and a great day. While Lululemon is known for its yoga apparel, the brand also offers this sporty, quick-drying undergarment for guys. As a leg-hugging boxer brief, it’s available with a 5-inch and 7-inch inseam and can provide all-day comfort with a good range of motion. It’s available in sizes S to XXL and in eight colors including Wild Mint and Sports Red.

This popular hammock by Yellow Leaf is an option worth considering if your father figure likes to relax outdoors. It’s woven with high-quality, soft and weathersafe material that can be left outdoors in any weather without molding or rotting. It also compactly rolls up, allowing your dad to take it along on beach days, vacations or road trips while being able to clip it to anything from trees to an overhead beam.

For a dad who’s not quite ready to go back to a crowded gym, a suspension system like the TRX gives them the flexibility to work out virtually anywhere. It works outdoors as well as indoors and is versatile enough to adjust to their fitness needs.

A shirt they can sweat through repeatedly and still feel comfortable in can mean a lot in the long run. With an abundance of colors and styles — as well as many different types of shirts and apparel all adjoined by the drive to be more comfortable and dress without the need to tuck in — UNTUCKit allows them to marry style with comfort for virtually any occasion.

Best Father’s Day fishing gifts

Transport and organize tackle in this versatile and highly rated backpack. It has a padded back and backpack shoulder straps for lasting comfort and is crafted with water-resistant polyester for durability. It has four pockets, a zip-off bottom section and is designed to hold up to 10 360-style utility boxes.

This lightweight fishing reel showcases a graphite frame design and a narrow balancing system for quality performance without a bulky feel. It has a stopping power of 17.5 pounds and a machined pinion for more control.

