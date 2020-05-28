Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for gifts in 2020 has already been quite different than in years past: Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, high school graduations and Memorial Day Weekend parties, get-togethers and overall behaviors had to significantly shift. And now, as we enter into summer and turn to Father’s Day gifting and celebrations, we’re likewise paying attention to how the coronavirus is morphing our typical June parties and Father’s Day gift giving.

When it comes to grilling, you’ve likely considered or found a way to celebrate with backyard barbecues while avoiding mass crowds. And if you’re wishing for another weekend of cooking burgers and hot dogs on the grill, Father’s Day — less than a month away — might give you another reason to celebrate with outdoor activities. As Memorial Day grill sales begin to wind down, we compiled some of the best grills and grilling accessories to gift this Father’s Day. From whole grills and grill covers to grilling accessories and tech devices to enhance your grilled foods, there are grilling gifts for every grill-loving father figure.

Best grills to gift

The portable Blackstone Adventure Ready grill is designed to be compact for on-the-go adventures. Its top griddle structure aims to help set up time and the bulk adapter hose allows you to quickly swap out a propane tank. And its removable legs and counter-friendly build could come in handy during your next tailgate or day trip. For an especially premium option in the portable grill space, check out Kenyon City’s deluxe and highly-rated grill.

If the outdoors are still tenuous for you to consider, you can bring the fun of grilling indoors with an indoor grill like the Cuisinart Griddler Elite. It boasts six cooking options, including a panini press, griddle, grill, half grill and top melt. The dual-zone temperature control helps you cook to spec and large grilling surface should be enough to cover the day’s haul.

This propane grill features two burners topped with porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates. It includes a warming rack to toast buns and keep food hot, a folding side table and a storage space for your grilling tools and accessories.

The Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill is portable, durable and easy to use. It’s finished with a porcelain-enameled lid and designed for easy clean-up. The durable steel and rust-free material should help you keep it in good shape for many summers to come.

This premium outdoor grill can give your food a smoky flavor thanks to the brand’s pure-wood pellets. It features 1,300 square inches of cooking space and can smoke, sear and cook multiple types of meats. The grill is designed with the Traeger’s proprietary WiFIRE technology that allows you to control the grill and get real-time status updates and feedback on your phone.

Get the same campfire taste without the smoke thanks to this innovative fire pit. It uses an air injection system that creates a smokeless flame and includes a rechargeable power pack that can power your fire for up to 24 hours. The folding legs make it portable and the removable grates make it easy to clean.

This Traeger grill features an automatic hot rod ignition designed to start up in under five minutes. It includes steel construction, as well as steel-coated grates to prevent meat from sticking to the grill.

Add sauce or glaze to your food with the Weber Basting Brush. Its dishwasher-safe design and durable silicone bristles make it one of the best grilling tools for cooking.

Judith Fertig, Author of “The Garner and The Grill,” previously told NBC News Shopping that these stainless steel tongs will give you a good grip when turning slippery vegetables on the grill. The extra long design and soft grip handle make grilling and handling food easy and comfortable.

This 17-piece grilling tool set comes with everything you'll need to cook a full meal on the grill. In the kit you’ll find tongs, skews, a spatula, a temperature fork and more. All the items are housed in a durable storage case for easy transportation.

Best personalized grilling sets and other custom gifts

Grilling dads might definitely appreciate an upgrade to their tools collection. If their grilling tools are getting grimier with each cooked steak and burger and you’re looking to freshen things up, go with a grilling set. This option from iconic brand Cuisinart features most tools any grill master might benefit from, including a spatula, tongs, fork, skewers and more.

When your grillmaster father figure is particular, it’s better to keep from making grand suggestions to their setup. Instead, add to their wares with a gift box of grill-centric paraphernalia. This option from Man Crates includes various tchotchkes like a tenderizer, smoker box, thermometers, sauces, spices and even some wood chips.

If your dad is known as the household cook, this custom apron may be a good gift for Father’s Day. When ordering, choose one of 21 vibrant colors for the material and add your desired text to be featured on the front of the apron. It comes with a waist strap, two pockets and an adjustable neck strap for optimal fit.

Best grilling tech and gadgets

Ensure your meat is cooking at the correct temperature with the ThermoPro Wireless Thermometer. Recipe developer Angela Davis previously told NBC News that it saves you from constantly opening the grill due to app compatibility that allows you to monitor temperatures from your phone.

Building on the app-enabled and distance grilling devices, the New MEATER+ is a wire-free smart thermometer that allows you to monitor your cooking from up to 165 feet away. It has dual temperature sensors that can monitor internal meat temperature up to 212-degrees and external temperature up to 527-degrees simultaneously.

Best grill covers to gift

Protect your grill with this water-resistant and highly-rated barbecue grill cover. It comes in multiple sizes — from extra small to 3X-large — and features click-close straps that tightly secure the cover. The air vents on the outside of the cover reduce interior condensation and wind lofting while protecting your grill from harsh weather.

The VicTsing Grill Cover is an Amazon bestseller and designed to fit multiple grill styles from major brands like Kenmore, Brinkmann, Char Broil and more. Thanks to exterior bound seams and high density stitching, it’s water resistant, durable and provides protection from sunlight.

