Shopping for gifts in 2020 has already been quite different than in years past: Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, high school graduations and Memorial Day Weekend parties, get-togethers and overall behaviors had to significantly shift. And now, as we enter into summer and turn to Father’s Day gifting and celebrations, we’re likewise paying attention to how the coronavirus is morphing our typical June parties and Father’s Day gift giving.

Shopping may look different for a variety of reasons right now, not least of which is civil unrest and national protests following the death of George Floyd. While small in comparison to the global weight of his death and the continued impact of the coronavirus, Father’s Day is only a few short weeks away. As you continue to focus on the issues at hand, delve into a bit of normalcy by shopping for a gift for the dad in your life. We found some helpful tech items that will show them you care — and some that will be useful for the entire family for years to come.

In this article

Best Father’s Day smart home gifts

The Logitech Harmony Elite is one of the best devices to control your TV. With app connectivity and the ability to configure with Alexa, you can control up to 15 devices — from your television to your smart lights — with your voice or through your smartphone.

We’ve determined this is the best all-around smart thermostat because it offers a variety of features, including built-in Alexa compatibility, a humidity sensor and auto changeover modes. It even supports Spotify and other streaming services, allowing you to use it like any other smart assistant device.

The Eufy RoboVac 35C is one of the best smart vacuums thanks to its affordability and compatibility with Amazon Alexa. To better clean areas of your home with more foot traffic, the vacuum increases suction when it senses heavy dirt and debris.

If you’re searching for a sleek-looking thermostat with an active display, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat may be a good option. It’s the best feature-packed and stylish smart thermometer since it comes in seven colors and can detect inconsistent temperatures throughout your home.

Smart lights are general purpose bulbs that can adjust based on your preference — and this one can dim, change to white tone and pair with a smart plug. When using a compatible app, you can also set it to work with your schedule and turn on or off when you’re in a room.

Best headphones and earbuds for dad

The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are widely regarded as one of the best all-around earbuds you can buy thanks to their lightweight feel and noise canceling properties. In addition to touch controls that allow you to skip tracks, answer calls and activate your phone’s voice assistant, they also have a transparency mode to minimize ambient sound.

If they already have an Apple device, the AirPods Pro could be a good addition to their collection because they can seamlessly connect to an iPad, iPhone or Mac with them. These come equipped with active noise canceling technology and work with Siri.

The balanced sound and adjustable noise blocking functions make these some of the best noise cancelling headphones. They’re compatible with an app that allows for music sharing, managing Bluetooth connections and adjusting sound with the touch of a button.

As one of the best affordable wireless earbuds, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 are high performing but without a hefty price tag. They are water-resistant, making them a decent choice for outdoor workouts, and they boast multifunction touch controls to navigate songs, phone calls and more.

Best laptops and tablets for dad

This version of the iPad is on the higher end, price-wise, but it has the most powerful processor in the iPad family and can hold up to 1TB of storage. It features an advanced retina display, an LiDAR scanner and a camera that shoots wider and deeper shots.

The HP Chromebook is a portable laptop with up to eight hours of battery life, a cloud backup system, built-in virus protection and the Chrome OS operating system. It has a 14-inch screen and a lightweight body making it a good option for a travel device.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab is made to work as both a tablet and a desktop PC. With far-field mics, it can listen and respond to voice commands, as well as produce Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The newest MacBook Pro model stands out due to its 16-inch retina display, giving the screen brighter whites and deeper blacks. The Intel Core i9 processor sustains higher performance for longer periods of time, which is why it’s one of the best highly-rated laptops to buy.

Best fitness and wellness tech products

The recently launched Theragun Pro is the highest tier massager in the Theragun line thanks to its professional-grade durability. With a two-year warranty, this device is designed to give them lasting muscle recovery with the help of smart percussive therapy.

This smart watch can go for days on a single charge, which could be ideal if they live a busy and active lifestyle. It’s engineered to work through harsh weather conditions and is crafted with a durable outer shell. Feature-wise, the watch can act as a step tracker, an alarm clock, a calendar and more.

The ergonomic handlebars and adjustable seat of the Schwinn 170 Upright Bike are made to give the user a comfortable ride. It has integrated heart monitors and an LCD screen with 29 included exercise routines.

For someone who is focused on wellness, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Toothbrush may be a good gift for Father’s Day. To set it up, download the Sonicare app and register the brush. Afterward, set oral health goals and monitor brushing habits by tracking performance on a smartphone or tablet.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest Apple Watch model and can track your sleep cycle, monitor your activity level and answer your everyday questions with help from Siri. It’s also water- and splash-resistant, meaning it can be used in the shower or pool.

Best Father’s Day home audio

These wireless smart speakers are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and wirelessly hook up to your device to create tailored stereo sounds. Auto engineer Maria Elisa Ayerbe-Barona previously told NBC News that these can adapt to nearly any situation or room.

The Vizio 2.0 Channel Sound Bar is one of the best affordable sound bars to shop. It features two full-range stereo speakers for enhanced sound, up to 95 decibels of room filling audio and an easy-to-use external control system.

This sound bar is one of the best sound bars with surround sound and it has a virtual 3D engine that adds Dolby Atmos effects to your room. It also has 4K HDR quality and high-resolution audio that are ideal for a home theater setup.

