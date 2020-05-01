This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If you haven’t thought about Mother’s Day gifts, you might want to put some thought to the subject. Despite the hardships some retailers are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic and its ramifications, the National Retail Foundation reports that over 80 percent of consumers plan to buy gifts for the occasion, spanning categories like electronics, housewares, gardening tools and more.
Some moms appreciate new tech or smart home gifts that can help them keep up with household tasks. Other mothers might hope for fitness-related gifts or a cooking tools. No matter what you chose to give her this year, you’ll want to make sure to make the day extra special in some way. One way to do that is through a bright bouquet of flowers. Whether you bundle it with a new pair of shoes, a digital picture frame or a new set of activewear, a vibrant bunch of flowers could bring some much-needed joy to her day.
If you can’t go to the store to pick up a batch, we have the perfect solution. You can order your flowers online from multiple retailers, most of which ensure your floral gift will arrive on time for Mother’s Day. To help you find the right flowers for your gift, we rounded up some of your best options below, in various price points and by the type of flowers you'll find there.
In this article
- Best classic Mother's Day flowers
- Best colorful Mother's Day flowers
- Best Mother's Day flower bundles
- Best unique Mother's Day flowers
- Best personalized Mother's Day flowers
Best classic Mother’s Day flowers
If your mom prefers something more traditional, these classic flower bouquets will be the perfect gift.
1. Floral Embrace
This bouquet includes an arrangement of roses, sunflowers, carnations, lilies and Peruvian lilies. You can buy it in a large, medium or small size and you can also personalize it with an optional gift message.
2. Phoenix with Peonies
This gorgeous peony-filled bundle can be accompanied by the mason vase for an extra $10.
3. The Nonna with Roses
The Nonna is filled with roses in shades of pink and red. When they arrive, Urban Stems recommends trimming the stems, removing the leaves and putting the flowers in a water-filled vase.
Best colorful Mother’s Day flowers
Staying inside may be dreary: Buy her a colorful flower bundle to help brighten her space.
4. Best Day Bouquet
This bright flower bundle will introduce shades of yellow, red, purple and green to your home. It comes in four sizes and includes a vase.
5. Rainbow Roses
Roses are a classic and these ones are filled with multiple colors. The bouquet also comes with a personalized card message.
6. Fields of Europe Basket
This bundle comes in a basket and includes roses, carnations, lilies and daisy poms.
Best Mother’s Day flower bundles
If your mom is indecisive, you can get her a bundle that includes more than just flowers. These ones include chocolate, skin care and more.
7. La Vie en Rose with Face Cream and Toner
In addition to flowers, the La Vie en Rose package includes a fresh face cream and toner from Fresh. The self-care-centric gift also includes a pouch for the included skincare products.
8. Sunny Sentiments Bouquet and Chocolate
If your mom prefers something sweet for Mother's Day, this bouquet and chocolate bundle may be a good option. The flowers include Peruvian lilies and yellow roses, and the chocolate box is filled with four pieces of various chocolates.
9. The Soleil with Sugarfina Gummies
The bright yellow Soleil bouquet comes with a side of champagne-flavored gummies from Sugarfina.
Best unique Mother’s Day flowers
Step away from the norm with these one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day flower options. Instead of relying on flowers for a bouquet, these batches include succulents, dried stems and an option for regular flower delivery.
10. Showstopper with Succulents
If you're looking for something a little less traditional, you may want to look at the Showstopper. In the middle of the pink rose batch, you'll find a succulent that can be saved and replanted.
11. Botanical Beauty Bouquet
This bouquet includes hydrangeas, roses, lilies, curly willows and more. You can also add a mylar balloon, stuffed animal or chocolate to your order.
12. The Icon Dried Bouquet
This dried batch is one-of-a-kind and requires little care. The stems can last for months and each one is hand-dyed.
13. BloomsyBox
Give the gift that keeps on giving with this floral subscription. BloomyBox offers subscribers a bi-weekly delivery service so that your mom can have fresh flowers year-round, too.
14. Buttercream Cookie Flowers
This sweet bouquet includes a batch of 12 buttercream-frosted cookies.
Best personalized Mother’s Day flowers
Turn a bouquet into a custom gift with these flower delivery options.
15. Mother’s Day Flower Hat Box
Customize a floral arrangement with this Etsy find. You can choose a hat box size, a print color and a personalized message on the front of the box.
16. Lily Bouquet with Personalized Vase
This gift comes with a batch of pink, orange and yellow lilies, and you can add a custom photo vase with a family photo for an extra $13.
