16 Best flower bouquets available for delivery Mother's Day 2020

When it comes to Mother's Day, flowers are timeless — if you can get them delivered in time. Here are some of the best options to shop.
Man courier delivering bouquet of flowers to a young woman.
This year, gift one of these Mother's Day flower bouquets or arrangements that can be delivered.Halfpoint Images / Getty Images
By Megan Foster

If you haven’t thought about Mother’s Day gifts, you might want to put some thought to the subject. Despite the hardships some retailers are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic and its ramifications, the National Retail Foundation reports that over 80 percent of consumers plan to buy gifts for the occasion, spanning categories like electronics, housewares, gardening tools and more.

Some moms appreciate new tech or smart home gifts that can help them keep up with household tasks. Other mothers might hope for fitness-related gifts or a cooking tools. No matter what you chose to give her this year, you’ll want to make sure to make the day extra special in some way. One way to do that is through a bright bouquet of flowers. Whether you bundle it with a new pair of shoes, a digital picture frame or a new set of activewear, a vibrant bunch of flowers could bring some much-needed joy to her day.

If you can’t go to the store to pick up a batch, we have the perfect solution. You can order your flowers online from multiple retailers, most of which ensure your floral gift will arrive on time for Mother’s Day. To help you find the right flowers for your gift, we rounded up some of your best options below, in various price points and by the type of flowers you'll find there.

In this article

  1. Best classic Mother's Day flowers
  2. Best colorful Mother's Day flowers
  3. Best Mother's Day flower bundles
  4. Best unique Mother's Day flowers
  5. Best personalized Mother's Day flowers

Best classic Mother’s Day flowers

If your mom prefers something more traditional, these classic flower bouquets will be the perfect gift.

1. Floral Embrace

This bouquet includes an arrangement of roses, sunflowers, carnations, lilies and Peruvian lilies. You can buy it in a large, medium or small size and you can also personalize it with an optional gift message.

Floral Embrace

$66.99

2. Phoenix with Peonies

This gorgeous peony-filled bundle can be accompanied by the mason vase for an extra $10.

Phoenix wiith Peonies

$89.00

3. The Nonna with Roses

The Nonna is filled with roses in shades of pink and red. When they arrive, Urban Stems recommends trimming the stems, removing the leaves and putting the flowers in a water-filled vase.

The Nonna with Roses

$70.00

Best colorful Mother’s Day flowers

Staying inside may be dreary: Buy her a colorful flower bundle to help brighten her space.

4. Best Day Bouquet

This bright flower bundle will introduce shades of yellow, red, purple and green to your home. It comes in four sizes and includes a vase.

Best Day Bouquet

$62.00

5. Rainbow Roses

Roses are a classic and these ones are filled with multiple colors. The bouquet also comes with a personalized card message.

Mother's Day Rainbow Roses

$54.99
$109.99

6. Fields of Europe Basket

This bundle comes in a basket and includes roses, carnations, lilies and daisy poms.

Fields of Europe Basket

$56.99

Best Mother’s Day flower bundles

If your mom is indecisive, you can get her a bundle that includes more than just flowers. These ones include chocolate, skin care and more.

7. La Vie en Rose with Face Cream and Toner

In addition to flowers, the La Vie en Rose package includes a fresh face cream and toner from Fresh. The self-care-centric gift also includes a pouch for the included skincare products.

La Vie en Rose

$120.00

8. Sunny Sentiments Bouquet and Chocolate

If your mom prefers something sweet for Mother's Day, this bouquet and chocolate bundle may be a good option. The flowers include Peruvian lilies and yellow roses, and the chocolate box is filled with four pieces of various chocolates.

Sunny Sentiments Bouquet & Chocolate

$70.00

9. The Soleil with Sugarfina Gummies

The bright yellow Soleil bouquet comes with a side of champagne-flavored gummies from Sugarfina.

The Soleil

$125.00

Best unique Mother’s Day flowers

Step away from the norm with these one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day flower options. Instead of relying on flowers for a bouquet, these batches include succulents, dried stems and an option for regular flower delivery.

10. Showstopper with Succulents

If you're looking for something a little less traditional, you may want to look at the Showstopper. In the middle of the pink rose batch, you'll find a succulent that can be saved and replanted.

Showstopper

$69.00

11. Botanical Beauty Bouquet

This bouquet includes hydrangeas, roses, lilies, curly willows and more. You can also add a mylar balloon, stuffed animal or chocolate to your order.

Botanical Beauty Bouquet

$89.99
$99.99

12. The Icon Dried Bouquet

This dried batch is one-of-a-kind and requires little care. The stems can last for months and each one is hand-dyed.

The Icon Dried Bouquet

$175.00

13. BloomsyBox

Give the gift that keeps on giving with this floral subscription. BloomyBox offers subscribers a bi-weekly delivery service so that your mom can have fresh flowers year-round, too.

BloomsyBox

$39.99

14. Buttercream Cookie Flowers

This sweet bouquet includes a batch of 12 buttercream-frosted cookies.

Buttercream Frosted Cookie Flowers

$52.99

Best personalized Mother’s Day flowers

Turn a bouquet into a custom gift with these flower delivery options.

15. Mother’s Day Flower Hat Box

Customize a floral arrangement with this Etsy find. You can choose a hat box size, a print color and a personalized message on the front of the box.

Mother's Day Flower Hat Box

$17.05

16. Lily Bouquet with Personalized Vase

This gift comes with a batch of pink, orange and yellow lilies, and you can add a custom photo vase with a family photo for an extra $13.

Lily Bouquet with Photo Vase

$42.49
$49.99

