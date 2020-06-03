Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for gifts in 2020 has already been quite different than in years past: Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, high school graduations and Memorial Day Weekend parties, get-togethers and overall behaviors had to significantly shift. And now, as we enter into summer and turn to Father’s Day gifting and celebrations, we’re likewise paying attention to how the coronavirus is morphing our typical June parties and Father’s Day gift giving.

When the coronavirus caused hair salons and barbershops to close their doors, people faced the challenge of keeping up with their grooming and styling needs at home. Though states are beginning to reopen businesses, some people may opt to continue their grooming at home — to practice social distancing, save some money or time or otherwise. Right now, people might also try to stay indoors more often given growing civil unrest and national protests following the death of George Floyd. Having said that, if you're shopping for the father in your life, we've got some great and varied options to help your shopping along. This Father’s Day, you can help the dad in your life achieve a salon-worthy look with grooming tools to fit their needs, for example, allowing them to do so in the comfort of their homes. A Panasonic All-in-One Trimmer may be a good option for the dad who needs to tackle multiple styling jobs — while a subscription to Dollar Shave Club might be better for those wanting to avoid reordering new razors. Whatever their grooming needs, we found trimmers, clippers, skin care kits and more to make getting ready in the morning — or for their next video conference — less of a hassle.

Best subscription grooming gift ideas

The Dollar Shave Club is a shaving subscription service that is delivered to your door on a personalized schedule. After choosing one of the starter sets, you can sign up for one of the brand’s delivery schedules — from every month to three times a year.

When you opt into the Harry’s subscription service, you can get an ongoing refill delivered every two, three or five months. The starter set includes a five-blade razor cartridge, a rubberized handle, a travel blade cover and a foaming shave gel.

Best skin care kits

The Bravo Sierra Barber Set includes a shaving foam designed for sensitive skin and a face moisturizer for after-shave smoothness. The kit also includes a hair grooming paste that provides texture and hold for virtually all hair types.

If they can’t seem to find a skin care regimen that works for them, Hawthorne may be a good choice. Take a quiz on the site to establish your needs and wants. The survey will provide results for tailored products that will upgrade multiple bathroom needs like shaving, moisturizing and cleansing.

The Old Spice Swagger bundle includes everything they’ll need to feel refreshed throughout the day, including an antiperspirant and deodorant, a body wash and a body spray for quick refreshing sprays after a long day.

Best grooming kits for Father’s Day

This five-piece kit is crafted with tempered stainless steel and designed to handle men’s nail care with precision. The portable carrying case includes a pair of nail clippers, safety scissors, tweezers, an ear pick and a nail refining file.

With a full-grain leather carrying case, this toiletry shave kit is a good option for the father who travels (or will travel at some point). Inside, you’ll find a toothbrush, nail file, comb, tweezers and more — providing a compact option to meet all their grooming needs.

This rechargeable cordless trimmer has a slim and comfortable handle that is designed to make grooming a more enjoyable process. The included beard regulator allows for seven trimming lengths and the two close-trim attachments ensure a tight shave.

Cover all their grooming needs with this 14-piece kit from Barbasol. In addition to a groomer and razor heads, the set includes a nose trimmer and a handy nail kit with clippers, tweezers, cuticle pushers and more.

Best dopp kits and toiletries bags

The Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag is a good option for the dad who wishes to keep their razors, grooming tools and toiletries organized and in one place — ready to travel with them once that reality resurface. The bags come in multiple colors — from black to heather grey to blue — and they’re water-resistant and washable.

Sophisticated and durable, this travel kit from Public Rec is designed for organizing everything they’ll need to complete a full grooming job. It has internal pockets, external compartments and a hook that makes for easy access when hanging.

Best trimmers for Father’s Day

Best beard trimmers

Crafted with 39 length settings, the Braun Beard Trimmer is designed to provide an effortless trimming experience. One box includes a trimmer, two combs, a Gillette Fusion5 razor, a detail trimmer head, a mini foil shaver and more. It also comes with a bag to keep everything organized for travel.

The Bevel rechargeable Hair and Beard Trimmer is the best stylish trimmer thanks to its innovative design. It’s equipped with a dial that allows you to adjust the trimmer for a close and precise shave, and includes a battery that can perform for multiple hours on a single charge.

Best body groomers for Father’s Day

Davide Marinelli of Davide Hair Studio NYC previously told NBC News the Manscaped Lawnmower is a good go-to razor for knick-free landscaping on the armpits, neck, back and more. While it’s dedicated to below-the-waist usage, it can cover all manscaping needs thanks to its adjustable guide comb.

This body groomer is designed to provide high performance precision for multiple grooming styles. Whether they have thick hair or long hair, the stainless steel blades are crafted to cut without pulling.

Best cordless clippers for Father’s Day

16 pieces are included in this kit — including a beard trimmer, hair trimmer, body groomer, combs and more. The trimmer head has an adjustable dial to help achieve a desired hair length and the waterproof design will allow them to use it in or out of the shower.

Ideal for the dad who is looking for a comfortable shaving process, the Philips Norelco 7000 Series is designed with an ergonomic handle that enhances control. The shaver fully charges in an hour and includes DualCut blades for a fast and even trim.

Best all-in-one trimmers for Father’s Day

This all-in-one trimmer features stainless steel blades that are designed to be hypoallergenic and irritation-free. The trimmer comes with three trimming guide heads and a carrying case for travel.

If you’re looking for an affordable all-purpose trimmer, the Gillette Styler may be a good option. It can trim to four different lengths, has a comfortable handle and it’s waterproof.

This razor is crafted with a fast-moving cutter and glide coating for a comfortable and clean shave. It’s the best hybrid trimmer because its blade works for stubble and beard of any length. Plus, it can last for up to four months.

This convenient travel shaving kit includes everything they’ll need to complete a grooming job from start to finish — including pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm, a razor and a shaving brush. This wash bag will help keep everything organized on the bathroom countertop or on-the-go.

