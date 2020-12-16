Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between the normal and traditional chaos of the holiday shopping and gifting season and the overall hectic year 2020 has been, you may have put off buying gifts until now. For some brands and retailers, the date to order items and have them arrive by Christmas has already passed — others are still scrambling to get you what you need in time. To help you get a feel for what’s still realistic for your giftees, we found some of the best last-minute gifts you can order today with the promise that they’ll arrive just in time to put under the Christmas tree. From jewelry to streaming devices, these last-minute gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list run the gamut of gift types so you should be able to find the right option and, more importantly, the fastest option.

Last-minute gift ideas

Buying someone a mouse that’s perfectly fit for their every use might be challenging. But buying them a mouse they’ll find fit for many uses is easy: Grab a highly-rated, travel-friendly, compact, works-on-anything, multiple-button, configurable mouse from a top brand like Logitech, which appears multiple times in our guide to the best mice. We covered this especially-versatile mouse when it launched and tech expert Whitson Gordon recommended its predecessor in our March 2020 guide to remote work, back when the new realities of the year were still fresh and seemingly short-lived.

Men can be hard to shop for, but a quality electric trimmer is something all guys should have on hand. We named the OneBlade the best hybrid trimmer earlier this year, as well as a great grooming gift for dad during Father’s Day. It offers men a blade for the face as well a skin guard for the body to trim, edge and shave virtually anything. The replaceable blade lasts up to four months and it works for stubble as well as beards of many lengths.

If you know someone who loves to document their adventures, they’ll find immense value in a small, lightweight and portable camera they can carry around every day. The recently released DJI Pocket 2 allows you to shoot an especially wide image, and it can record HDR video, capturing fine details and bright color. The camera also has DJI Matrix Stereo, designed to capture more immersive audio. Its modular design also lets you add accessories that are included with the product, like a smartphone adapter and a tripod mount — not to mention its built-in smarts include face tracking and focus to allow for pro-quality footage of anything from a hike to your upcoming gift exchange.

Spending more time at home this year — and the arrival of winter weather — means your loved ones are probably watching a lot more TV. Give them a Google Chromecast with Google TV for the holidays, one of the brand’s newest products and a device we named the best media streaming device for casting anything in 2020. The device comes with a remote — the first Google TV product to do so — and it features elevated speed and streaming capabilities. The device also now responds to voice commands and equips other smart capabilities. It comes in three color options: Snow, Sunrise and Sky.

Chefs and at-home cooks shouldn't have to rely on a faulty thermometer to tell them when their meat is done. The Meater+ is one of the most purchased gadgets we covered last holiday season. It’s easy to use: All you have to do is insert the thermometer into meat and select the type of item you're cooking. The device then connects to the Meater app, which estimates cook time for food like steak, salmon and chicken. The Meater+ also has a convenient countdown clock that shows how much time is remaining so you can multitask in the kitchen — or take a well-earned break — while the main dish is cooking.

After a stressful year, dedicating time to self care is on many people’s to do lists. The Hear Me Raw Fab Four Bento Box brings the spa to you with four natural, sustainable skin care products. The set includes masks, creams and spot treatments, including The Brightener with Chlorophyll, The Detoxifier with Charcoal, The Hydrator with Prickly Pear and The Clarifier with French Green Clay. Each product comes in a travel-sized container and they’re designed to reveal healthy, revitalized skin after use.

Help your friends and family cozy up on the couch this winter with Everlane’s cashmere throw. It has a soft knit texture and is lightweight, yet still keeps you warm. It’s larger in size so multiple people can use it at once, making it ideal for movie nights and watch parties. The throw is made from certified Grade-A cashmere sourced from Mongolia — it’s durable, pills less and gets softer with use, Everlane promises. You can get it in multiple colors: Oatmeal, Cinnamon, Carmel and Charcoal. Everlane offers free express shipping, too.

Since most people only see us from the waist up on video calls these days, there’s even more reason to make sure our hair looks good. The SWURL 3-in-1 Curling Iron is a flat iron, curling wand and curling iron all in one. Hair experts recommend it due to its versatility and push-button rotation, which makes styling quicker. You can also easily toggle a lever to utilize the flat iron. The 1.15-inch ceramic barrel heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit within 60 seconds and displays the temperature on a digital dial, too. SWURL products ordered by Monday, Dec. 21 from the brand’s Amazon storefront will arrive in time for Christmas.

Sneakers have become a staple in many people’s wardrobes recently as they’ve spent most of the year working remotely in casual wear. Allbirds collection of comfortable shoes ranges from eco-friendly options to those made for exercising, and their Mizzle Sneakers are a great everyday option that women on your shopping list will be excited to unwrap during the holidays. The shoes are water-repellent and made of thick wool, keeping feet dry and warm during the winter. They come in a variety of sizes and colors, including limited edition shades of Beige, Blue, Black and Green. To ensure the Women’s Mizzle Sneakers arrive by Christmas, be sure to place your order by Dec. 23 at 12 p.m. EST.

For the fitness fanatics in your life, you can never go wrong with Lululemon’s Reversible Mat. It’s specifically designed for doing yoga, but can also be used for any at-home exercise or stretching routine. The mat is coated in an antimicrobial additive that helps prevent mould and mildew from building up. It has extra cushioning to support the hips and knees, and it has a grippy top layer that helps you balance. The mat comes in seven different colors, ranging from a neutral Black to a soft Chalky Rose shade. To arrive by Christmas, order by Dec. 21 at 3:00 a.m. EST.

The viral “Amazon Coat” is not only a trendy gift, but it’s also quite useful as temperatures are dropping a little more every day. This thickened down jacket from Orolay is made from polyester with a higher density than most coats on the market, making it windproof and keeping you extra warm. The jacket has a fleece-lined hood, side zippers and six big pockets to store your phone, mask and other items. It comes in a variety of colors like bright Yellow and patterns like Green Camo with fur trim on the hood. Depending on what color and size you order, this jacket will most likely arrive before Christmas.

This bestselling Herringbone Chain Necklace is a basic piece women can dress up with layers of jewelry or dress down with jeans and a T-shirt. It comes in two materials: 18K gold over sterling silver and 925 sterling silver. Rellery jewelry is made with precious metals, so pieces are safe for those with sensitive skin and they won’t tarnish overtime. Orders come wrapped with a bow, and each package contains a care kit with a dust bag, jewelry bag and polishing cloth. The brand offers next day shipping, too.

Another piece women can add to their everyday collection, the Gorjana Wilder Bracelet offers an edgy-yet-glam look with its chain link design. It comes in gold and can be paired with other pieces from the brand, like Power Gemstone Aura Bracelets. Shoppers have until Dec. 22 to secure their gift before Christmas, and Gorjana is offering a free jewelry case if you spend $150 or more.

Fast delivery gift hubs

These retailers have a variety of fast delivery options, from two-day shipping to same-day delivery depending on where you live. Some retailers also offer curbside pickup at their stores across the country, if you’re able to safely venture outdoors and to their storefronts.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Looking for the perfect gift? Check out the Shop TODAY Holiday Plaza.