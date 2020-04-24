This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Of the many unique moments in 2020, one of them will be how we all celebrate the mothers in our life during Mother’s Day. The year's celebration is going to look and feel very different from previous years, and so will our memories of it. But despite stay-at-home orders spreading across the country, you've still got many opportunities to give your mom a thoughtful gift — the best Mother's Day gift ideas persist despite the impact of coronavirus.
Jenny Yip, PsyD, a clinical psychologist and parenting expert at Renewed Freedom Center in Los Angeles, California, previously told us that when it comes to gift giving, focusing on how they'll be using the gift could be tantamount — if they even want something they can use. “Does she usually prefer a practical gift? Or does she like something more sentimental? Flowers might be a wonderful gift if you know your mother enjoys them, but if you know she thinks they're wasteful, then go with what you know,” Yip advises. So where should you start? Below, we offer Mother's Day gift ideas we found after searching for some of the best options, as well as products from our existing shopping guides whose high quality translates into functional and usable gift options. We compiled gifts for every type of mother and at an array of price points. Happy Mother's Day!
In this article
- Unique and personalized Mother's Day gifts
- Mother's Day gifts for different types of moms
- Best self-care and wellness gifts for Mother's Day
- Best home and kitchen gifts for Mother's Day
- Best bed and bath gifts for Mother's Day
- Best tech gifts for Mother's Day
Unique and personalized Mother's Day gifts
1. Personalized Handwriting Cutting Board
This unique gift from Etsy showcases handwriting from you or a loved one engraved on a smooth, matte wood cutting board. You can hang it as a display or use it to cook in the kitchen — the bamboo composite is harder than wood and helps keep out bacteria. To order, send a clear photo of a recipe to the seller and your picture will be engraved into the wood.
2. DIY Coil Rope Bowl
This DIY rope bowl can be used to hold car keys and essentials by the front door, or can be used in the kitchen to keep fruit out on the table. The kit comes with 10 yards of cannon and jute rope along with 10-yards of waxed cotton cord. In addition, the pack includes comprehendible instructions so that your mom can easily create her bowl without hassle.
3. Cricut Joy
If you’ve got a mom that loves to craft you may want to consider getting her a product from the creative tech company, Cricut. The Cricut Joy is a smart cutting and writing machine that will allow her to personalize, organize or customize everyday products. It can cut over 50 materials including vinyl, paper and cardstock, and it uses app compatibility so she can control the device from her phone.
4. Quip Subscription
Consider the toothbrush subscription service, Quip, as a gift for Mother’s Day. The starter set comes with an electric toothbrush, a refillable floss dispenser and a tube of mint anti-cavity toothpaste. The toothbrush includes 1,200 soft nylon bristles that are designed to give her a gentile teeth cleaning. The brush head lasts for three months and after, she can sign up for a subscription to get Quip products sent right to her door every few weeks.
Mother’s Day gifts for different types of moms
Mother's Day gifts for the daughter-in-law
5. Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker
Without coffee shops to visit, she might be jonesing for a cup of coffee that’s hard to recreate. While a coffee makers is on its own unable to deliver a delicious cup of joe, a highly-rated coffee maker can make it easier to get there. Breville’s Precision Brewer automatically adjusts the water temperature and brew times for best results, according to our guide to the best coffee makers. You’ll want to get the option with the stainless steel thermal carafe as opposed to the glass carafe.
6. Outdoor Voices Tech Kit
The Outdoor Voices Tech Kit includes a cropped tank top and a pair of ultra-soft 6/8 leggings. The top has removable pads and it’s made with lightweight and sweat-wicking fabric. The bottoms have a breathable design that features a flexible waistband that’s ideal for any movement — from yoga to pilates to at-home chores. You can mix and match colors in your set or opt for a monochromatic look.
Mother's Day gifts for the sister-in-law
7. Allbirds Women's Wool Loungers
The wool-based Lounger from Allbirds is crafted with comfort and function in mind. The shoes have a slip-on design that makes them ideal for a mom who’s always on the go, and the temperature-regulating Merino wool means that she can wear them year round. Allbirds, like some other shoe brands we’ve covered, are sustainable and eco-friendly. Their laces are crafted from recycled water bottles, the wool is ethically-sourced and their packaging is made from 90% recycled cardboard.
8. Apple Watch Series 5
Like we reported in our guide to water-proof devices, “all Apple Watch models are splash- and water-resistant, though the Series 2 and newer are all submergible up to 50 meters, an upgrade from the earlier models.” A gift both ever more functional and so far very stylish, a smartwatch gift is an investment into a family member who you’re still building a relationship with and for whom a sizable gift might be fitting.
Mother's Day gifts for the mother-in-law
9. Coway Bidetmega 400 Smart Electronic Bidet
If you’re looking to impress and have a more tongue-in-cheek relationship or even a shared appreciation of hygiene, elevating hers could come off as quite impressive. Like we reported in our guide to the best bidets, they provide better comfort and cleaning than standard toilet paper. They’re also more eco-friendly than toilet paper, notable in the weeks after the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The Coway offers some unique features in the bidet space, like a three-stage wash that can adjust for pressure, temperature and motion. It’s self-cleaning and its seat can be heated.
10. Sips By - Personalized Tea Gift Card
Tea is often a great choice and hard to mess up. Sips by delivers four types of tea on a monthly basis, based on her preferences and taste. Each shipment should cover about 15 cups of tea (more if she resteeps them) and the gift card will cover three months of subscription. If you want to play it safe, in contrast to the above bidet, this will be a solid choice.
Mother's Day gifts for the expecting mom
11. Pipette To Mama, With Love Kit
This gift set from Pipette includes new mom essentials like a relaxing body wash, body lotion, belly butter and a dry brush. The lotion balances hydration levels in skin by using a glycerin base and the shea-derived belly butter can help reduce the appearance of stretch marks. Each item is crafted to help new mothers restore their skin and every product is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, according to the brand.
12. Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack
The unique bag company makes some of the most versatile and functional bags around and their 2019 addition of a diaper backpack underscores the brand’s consistent delivery of stylish and highly practical bags. Available in eight colors and designed to clip to a stroller, the diaper backpack includes a bevy of built-in pockets, zippers and cords to make transport and logistics slightly easier each day. Buying bags from Dagne Dover right now allows you to donate 10 percent of the purchase to a charity of your choice.
Mother's Day gifts for the wife
13. Rothy’s The Point Flat
Rothy’s uses water bottles collected from the Earth’s oceans to craft shoes through a 3D knitting process. The Point was the brand’s first release and it features a comfortable insole and a contoured silhouette. Thanks to its seamless design, the shoe doesn’t require a long break-in period so she can start wearing them right out of the box.
14. Everlane Soft Cotton Crew
Everlane’s soft crewneck sweater is made with 100 percent cotton and is designed to provide layerable warmth. It’s lightweight and has a relaxed fit which makes it ideal for comfortable, everyday wear. The sweaters, along with other Everlane products, are sourced from high-quality materials and created at ethical factories that are held to compliance standards like proper wages and reasonable hours.
Mother's Day gifts for the aunt
15. Kindle Paperwhite
If your aunt likes to read, consider giving her the new Kindle Paperwhite available in black or twilight blue. The glare-free display and built-in adjustable light allow for reading almost anywhere and a single charge lasts for weeks. It’s the thinnest and lightest Paperwhite to-date and comes in different storage capacity options, which you can determine by how many audiobooks she might want to download.
16. Winc Wine Club Membership And Gifts
And what better to go with her Kindle reading or listening than a nice and personalized glass of wine? Winc’s process involves a short quiz that determines her taste and with each new shipment, it learns slightly more to make more informed decisions and recommendations. If she enjoys a glass of red or white (or otherwise) every once in a while, be the source of that (responsible,) delicious swig.
Mother's Day gifts for the grandma
17. Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame
The Nikplay 2K smart picture frame will allow you to share photos with the grandmother in your life instantly via an app integration. The frame can either be placed on a countertop or mounted on a wall and it comes in several styles, including wood and metal styles. Within the Nixplay app, you can invite family and friends to share photos or video playlists so the frame always stays updated with new content, and she can see what you’re up to with highlights you choose that can stay much more recent than your visits.
18. Anova Precision Cooker
Featured in our guide to the sous vides, this Anova precision cooker will allow her to cook with much more ease, determining the exact temperature she wants any given pot of water to reach and keeping it there. The sous vide is a great way to save time that would otherwise be spent minding the stove, freeing her up to tell you stories, hear yours or otherwise do all of the grandmotherly things she’d rather be doing than cooking all day (and if that’s what she prefers doing, perhaps the sous vide will free her up to do more of it).
Best self-care and wellness gifts for Mother’s Day
19. Allswell Spa Bundle
A bathrobe and a pair of slippers are included in this bundle from AllSwell. The spa duo is made with 100 percent cotton and the waffle-weave texture makes the fabric extra absorbent. The robe is pre-washed to help ensure it will shrink less in a load of laundry. Right now and through May 10, save 25 percent on the bundle with code PAMPERMOM.
20. TheraBox
Give the gift of tranquility with the self-care-focused TheraBox. Each box includes a research-inspired therapeutic activity, plus eight self-care wellness products designed to reduce stress. Standout items in past boxes include multivitamins, face masks (the skin care kind), dry brushes, bath salts and more.
21. LARQ Self-Cleaning Bottle
The LARQ bottle keeps its insides clean with a UV-C LED light that purifies the bottle with the touch of a button. It has a double-insulated design that can keep cold contents chilled for up to 24 hours and hot contents warm for 12. A sleek design and multiple options for style and color allow you to choose the perfect one for the mom who cares about drinking enough water each day.
Best home and kitchen gifts for Mother’s Day
22. SodaStream Fizzi
You can make sparkling water or soda instantly with help from the SodaStream Fizzi. Its cylinder injects carbonation into your water and you can buy additional products to flavor and customize your drink. The starter kit includes a sparkling water maker, a carbonating cylinder and a one-liter bottle. You can also upgrade to a hydration pack which includes two additional one-liter bottles and two half-liter-bottles.
23. Philips Turbostar Air Fryer
Air Frying can be a simple and quick way to prepare family meals and the Philips TurboStar Air Fryer makes it easier to evenly cook food with little or no oil. It has an easy-to-control dial that allows for simple temperature control and pre-set functions to take the guessing game out of cooking. The 2.75-quart basket means that multiple items can be cooked at once and the dishwasher-safe basket makes for easy clean-up after a meal.
Best bed and bath gifts for Mother’s Day
24. The Purple Harmony Pillow
An option for any mom looking to get some more relaxation these days, Purple’s pillow is unique in the pillow space. Made of a hypoallergenic Talalay latex core, it’s designed to keep your neck and head supported — and cool — all night. It also comes with a 100-night trial so if she’s not about a pillow upgrade, she can return it without hassle.
25. The Allswell Mattress
A substantial gift for anyone, this is an investment in the life of someone near and dear to you. According to Consumer Reports, this mattress fares well in its stability tests and with it, as we previously reported: “Your partner shouldn’t jostle you around much in your sleep.”
Best tech gift ideas for Mother’s Day
26. Roku Ultra
Streaming devices are a popular way to watch TV and movies because they are compatible with multiple services like HBO, Netflix, Hulu and more. The Roku Ultra provides brilliant picture quality to your screen and is optimized for sharp resolution and vivid colors. The compact design means you can take it on the go to plug into any laptop or computer (once it’s safe to travel again).
27. Jaybird Vista True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds
A worthy upgrade for anyone who rely on headphones frequently, whether for fitness or other reasons. They come with IPX7-rated water resistance, meaning they’re water-tight even when immersed in up to one meter for as long as 30 minutes. If she tends to sweat a lot, these are designed to survive long into her use — and if that changes, Jaybird's warranty covers damage from perspiration.
28. Apple iPad
An iPad is a nice upgrade for anyone’s home web browsing, and Apple’s iPad is “the only tablet worth buying,” according to a tech expert. As a gift, this is one to last several years, allowing her to stay more up-to-date with helpful apps or video chats. Of course, many games and applications will help keep her busy otherwise.
