Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Mother’s Day can be a hard holiday for anyone who has lost a mother — more recently, brands like Etsy, Parachute and Aesop are allowing shoppers the option to opt out of Mother’s Day marketing emails. But it also offers the chance to celebrate the other important women in your life — whether that’s the grandmother you grew up with, an aunt who was always there for you or a friend who’s like a mom to you. This year, Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 9. And if you’re looking for gifts for the mother figures you know and love, we compiled a few of the best rated gifts to make them feel appreciated — including an affordable silk eye mask and essential oil diffuser.

Best Mother’s Day gifts for your favorite mother figures

Before Mother’s Day is officially here, these are a few gifts to consider from retailers like Nordstrom, Brooklinen and The Sill. And you can always add a cute Mother’s Day card if you’re shipping the gift to someone far away.

Best Mother’s Day gifts for grandmas

A good option for her to wear around the house, this highly rated robe is made from Turkish cotton that’s designed to be soft to the touch. It features an adjustable tie at the waist and two side pockets. It’s available in sizes Small to Extra Large and comes in seven shades, including Mulberry (a deep burgundy), Surplus (an army green hue) and Amber (a mustard color). The robe has earned an average 4.39-star rating over more than 1,100 reviews. If you’re looking for another light option for the summer, Parachute makes a linen robe that’s the same price as the cotton version.

This popular mug has earned an average 4.4.-star rating over more than 2,100 reviews at Target. The 10-ounce mug features a built-in battery that can keep coffee at a set temperature — ranging from 120 degrees to 145 degrees Fahrenheit — for up to 1.5 hours on its own, or for even longer when it sits on top of the included charging coaster. A tech-savvy grandma can also use the Ember app to set the temperature through her smartphone. You can choose between finishes including Gold, Copper, Black, White and Stainless Steel.

The need for face masks in the last year has also led to the rise of face mask accessories. Lele Sadoughi’s face masks and accompanying accessories have been popular throughout the pandemic. This 26-inch beaded chain features faux pearls with lobster clasps at each end for masks and detachable hooks for sunglasses. It’s a practical present that might be used well past the pandemic.

These slide sandals are a more affordable version of classic Birkenstocks. The cushioned footbed is designed to absorb shock while supporting both the instep and ball of her foot. Plus, these sandals come with adjustable straps. While Nordstrom offers these sandals in pastels like Bold Jade, Purple Fog and Watermelon, you can also find bolder colors like Active Red and Ultra Blue at Zappos. These sandals have earned an average 4.5-star rating over close to 2,000 reviews at Nordstrom.

Best Mother’s Day gifts for aunts

For weekend getaways or other short trips, Away’s Large Everywhere Bag is one of the best weekender bags. It’s the bigger version of the brand’s Everywhere Bag. The bag features an interior organization system that includes zipper and slip pockets, along with a separate water bottle pocket and a padded pocket for laptops up to 15 inches wide. It’s made from a water-resistant nylon and trimmed in leather. To personalize it, you can choose to embroider the bag with letters for an additional fee. However, keep in mind that this customization will take longer to ship and may not arrive in time for Mother’s Day.

If her kitchen counter space is crowded, this drying rack can save some room. The brand recommends it for sinks that are 19 inches wide or smaller. This rack is made from silicone-coated stainless steel and comes in three colors: Peppercorn (a dark gray), Smoked Salt (a lighter gray) and Slate Blue. The rack includes a perforated caddy that’s designed to allow utensils to dry faster.

To help her get a good night’s rest, this silk eye mask is meant to be cooling and breathable throughout the night. The brand claims that this mask protects the skin and hair from friction damage in bed. The mask comes in seven shades, including Emerald, Cerulean and Blush.

Founded in 2018, MLE makes jewelry and accessories, which are mostly made-to-order. For the aunt you can talk about anything to, this bracelet is a part of the brand’s Gentlewoman Collection, which celebrates female empowerment (hence the handshake between two women on this bracelet). It is made from gold-plated brass and features a magnetic clasp. You can customize the length of the bracelet (which currently measures 7.5 inches) on MLE’s website under the special instructions section of your order. While this bracelet comes in a gold color, you can check out a gold and silver version or one that’s just silver.

Best Mother’s Day gifts for mothers- and sisters-in-law

One of the best beauty gifts of 2021, this set from nail care brand Olive & June includes seven tools — ranging from a polish bottle handle called Poppy that’s supposed to help her paint her nails more evenly to a clean-up brush for any messes. The gift also comes with your choice of nail polishes from the brand (and a top coat polish) — you decide between one polish, six polishes or a predetermined set of colors (currently the brand offers a spring-themed set). The system has earned an average 4.7-star rating over more than 3,500 reviews. It might be the right gift for the in-law who has been missing her weekly or monthly manicures in the last couple of months.

Silk can be an effective fabric to prevent droplets (like ones that carry Covid-19) from soaking into our face, according to one expert who spoke to us about silk face masks. Along with offering this protection, this is a stylish option to add to the now normal routine of going out with a face mask on. The mask is made from mulberry silk, both on the outside and inside. It also features adjustable ear loops and a metal nose piece.

Direct-to-consumer plant brand The Sill has its own shopping hub of Mother’s Day gifts including these dried and dyed pink pampas stems, which can last longer than the average bouquet. The gift includes 15 feather-like stems that are wrapped in kraft paper — you can also opt (for an additional fee) to add a white ceramic vase. To keep them in the best shape, it’s recommended that they aren’t placed in direct sunlight and are cleaned with a hairdryer at a low speed. But, she won’t have to worry about routinely watering them.

Rather than a candle, you can give her this highly rated diffuser that features a minimalist design. This diffuser is made with a matte ceramic that currently comes in eight colors, including Terracotta, Rose and Honey. The brand says it’s meant to double as decor. To use, she can fill up the water reservoir to the suggested fill line and add in a couple of drops of essential oils. If you’re looking for essential oils to gift along with the diffuser, this set is a bestseller on Amazon.

Best Mother’s Day gifts for other important women in your life

These popular ankle and wrist weights have earned an average 4.6-star rating over more than 1,500 reviews at Amazon. They’re meant to be used for hands-free resistance during a workout or other daily activities including walking and yoga. The adjustable bangles feature velcro to stay on and are made from recycled stainless steel that’s been wrapped in a softer silicone. Each bangle in the set of two weights 1 pound.

If she’s in need of new slippers, these slingback sandals could be a fun addition to her shoe collection. These top-rated sandals feature a platform sole and an elasticized strap in the back. They’re made mainly from sheepskin that’s been artificially dyed. On UGG’s site, these sandals have earned an average 4.8-star rating over more 7,700 reviews. You can choose between multiple colorways, including Berrylicious and Red Currant.

Because of the pandemic, there was an athleisure boom last year. If she could use another option to wear while working from home or running errands, these leggings from Girlfriend Collective might make a good Mother’s Day gift. The leggings are made from recycled water bottles. They feature a higher rise at the waist and side pockets to hold her everyday essentials. The brand offers these leggings in sizes XXS to 6XL, plus they come in two lengths and 11 colors at the moment (including Moss and Midnight, which is a navy shade).

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.