Shopping for gifts in 2020 has already been quite different than in years past: Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, high school graduations and Memorial Day Weekend parties, get-togethers and overall behaviors had to significantly shift. And now, as we enter into summer and turn to Father’s Day gifting and celebrations, we’re likewise paying attention to how the coronavirus is morphing our typical June parties and Father’s Day gift giving.

Regardless of the extent of your father figure’s comfort with the outdoors, they may have toyed with the idea of throwing on a pair of hiking boots or experimenting with a new nature-centric hobby — especially during warmer months (or those when they have to maintain distance from their friends and family). This year, you can give them an extra push with a gift that will incentivize them to take on lakes, golf courses, trails or even the backyard. For the one who wants to start close to home, a compact grill with a dual-burner may be a good option. If they’d like to explore a new terrain, give them a hydrating backpack that will have them ready to tackle day-long journeys. To give you some more inspiration, we found multiple outdoor gifts for Father’s Day that will help them find time to get some fresh air.

In this article

Best Father’s Day fishing and hunting gifts

Available in blue or red, this tackle box is designed to carry around fishing gear, keeping it safe and organized. The bag includes two medium utility boxes and features an adjustable shoulder strap, exterior mesh pockets and a front organizer pocket for convenient access to supplies.

The lightweight Osprey duffel is made with double coated nylon and is just shy of 21 inches high— it folds down for easy storage. The material is water-resistant and surprisingly easy to keep clean. If you want to gift them a backpack for day trips that will last for years and serve them on trips abroad, as well, this highly-rated option is worth considering — and on sale.

3. ZACX Fishing Tool Set (pre order, available June 3)

This inclusive fishing tools set includes a fish gripper and fishing pliers that can cut fishing line, crimp sleeves and remove hooks. The ergonomic handles on both tools will help keep them comfortable to use.

Best Father’s Day camping gifts

This tent is capable of fitting up to six people comfortably (which will be useful when that many people can safely tent together) and comes in green or navy. The weatherproof construction — featuring welded corners, inverted seams and a strong frame — make it a good choice when the forecast is uncertain and the ventilation helps minimize the build-up of internal humidity.

This fire starter from Plow and Hearth is easy to use in wood stoves, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, chimneys, campfires and more. Simply combine two all-natural fire sticks for an intense fire that burns quickly.

The bestselling LifeStraw is a helpful tool for camping, traveling, hiking and more. Thanks to a micro filtration membrane, the LifeStraw filters parasites, micro-plastics and impurities out of your water as you sip through the top mouthpiece.

Crafted with blades, a can opener, a wire stripper, a toothpick and more, the Huntsman pocket knife can better prepare someone for a trip in the wilderness. It sports 15 total functions and a lifetime warranty against any defects in material and workmanship.

Best Father’s Day golf gifts

Preloaded with over 36,000 courses in more than 30 countries, the Phantom Golf GPS is a good resource for mapping and strategizing in a game of golf. It has an easy-to-read front that displays the hole number, par and length of the drive. It also comes with an included golf app with free access to 3D flyovers, hole layouts and course updates.

If they’re already exhausted from a long day of golfing, this ball retriever will make the game a bit less tasking. The 15-inch tool extends to 45 inches and comes with a dual-zip head cover for safe storage.

Practice makes perfect meaning that this putting mat may help improve their golf game on the course. It’s made with a fine nylon upper material and no-slip backing so that it doesn’t move around when they try to improve their putting tactics. It features a “zebra” zone that teaches how to avoid falling short and 10 “feel” zones for different exercises.

Best Father’s Day patio gifts

Enjoy a night by the bonfire with this all-season folding camp chair from Coleman. It has a removable insulated cover, a cup holder, side pockets and a mesh seat for additional air flow.

The four-pieces outdoor patio set from Homall includes a single sofa, two chairs and a tempered-glass table. The modern style can fit appropriately with most outdoor decor and the wicker composition is weather-resistant.

Now that the weather is warmer, the patio is a great place to self-isolate and take notes for a meeting or otherwise. Pilot's Acroball 1000 combines a smear-resistant ink and a distinctive slim metal barrel that make it both high-functioning and stylish.

Best outdoor cycling gifts for Father’s Day

The BioLite Bike Commuter Kit includes a headlamp that burns for up to 40 hours, a rechargeable USB power light, a light diffusing sack and a bike cuff that includes a reflective strip for safe riding at night.

This bike pump has a hammer-style construction which is designed to make inflating tires a breeze. It has a durable, painted-steel barrel and base, an extra long pivot hose and a padded handle for comfort.

Best outdoor cooking gifts for Father’s Day

This 3-piece nonstick cookware set includes a skillet, griddle and roaster. Each product features a nonstick surface that’s rustproof and heat-resistant up to 660-degrees. The perforated construction allows for fire to contact the food — giving meat, vegetables and more a smoky flavor.

This portable grill is a good choice for the dad who likes to grill at tailgates, while camping or while traveling. Though only a compact 10-pounds, the grill is designed to cook up to eight burgers at a time and has a durable steel construction.

To ensure your fish, beef or poultry is cooked to an optimal temperature, you’ll want to have a reliable thermometer on hand. This one reads internal temperatures in seconds and doubles as a fork for transporting or flipping meat.

Best gardening gifts for Father’s Day

This smart sprinkler controller allows for scheduling and monitoring of a household sprinkler system. It combines data from national weather stations to skip or increase scheduled waterings, potentially saving significant amounts of their utility bills.

This comprehensive gardening kit holds 14 tools in an environmentally-friendly carrying case. Rakes, shovels, shears and more are included in the kit and each one is crafted with durable, rust-proof stainless steel.

Best Father’s Day outdoor apparel

This packable, lightweight jacket is designed to protect against wind and rain without bulk or extra weight. It has a waterproof nylon outer structure, a full-coverage hood and is one of the best Father’s Day fishing gifts if you’re looking to give them an apparel item.

The Keen Targhee Mid Waterproof Boot showcases a leather and mesh upper, a waterproof membrane and a mud shield to protect against water and outdoor elements. It also has a removable footbed for easy cleaning.

The Capilene Cool Trail shirt is crafted with quick-drying and odor-controlling material. Each shirt is made with at least 50 percent recycled content designed to be comfortable and breathable.

