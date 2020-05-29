Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for gifts in 2020 has already been quite different than in years past: Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, high school graduations and Memorial Day Weekend parties, get-togethers and overall behaviors had to significantly shift. And now, as we enter into summer and turn to Father’s Day gifting and celebrations, we’re likewise paying attention to how the coronavirus is morphing our typical June parties and Father’s Day gift giving.

For some, Father’s Day is a difficult holiday when it comes to shopping. This is especially true if the dad in your life claims to already have everything they need. Though ordering another polo shirt or popular tech product could prove useful, you can be sure that a personalized gift is an option that will be remembered far beyond the holiday. Give a one-of-a-kind keepsake like a photo book or a custom mug that will bring forth memories with every encounter. Or offer a custom grilling kit or personalized apron to the father figure who’s always finding new recipes for the family. Picture-centric products and gifts for food lovers only scratch the surface of personalized items you can give this Father’s Day. Below, we compiled some of the best personalized Father’s Day gifts to help you find more gift ideas — from engraved Apple products to tasteful coffee subscriptions — that will prove thoughtful and memorable in years to come.

In this article

Best personalized Father’s Day gifts

From the latest iPhone to an iPad or AirPods, gifting an Apple product leaves a lasting impression. It’s certainly an investment but also one that should last for years to come. If you want to personalize your Apple device gift, Apple allows you to do so on virtually any of its devices and gives you options including plain text and emojis.

Here’s an old school and traditional gift that can elevate any porch to a custom-fit entrance. The highly-rated and monogrammed welcome mat comes in two different sizes and is made of coconut husk with a rubber border.

They may not be able to travel right now — or at least are likely advised not to do so. But that will hopefully change before long and you can both prep them for their next trip or assure them you’re looking forward to it with a custom-fit suitcase. ROAM’s luggage checks all the functional boxes of design, both inside and out with smart compartments and rugged exteriors. They also have a hand up on design, allowing you to choose just how colorful you want your carry-on to be — if you don’t know their favorite colors, a gift card is a great way to get them involved.

Best Father’s Day mugs: Personalized, custom and more

You’ll be able to choose from a dozen colors and get them a versatile, portable mug in any size you deem best for their adventures, from a 14-ounce mug to a 24-ounce mug or 12-ounce bottle. The cap is designed to be leakproof and sippable from any side. Its rugged stainless steel build and double-wall vacuum insulated side will keep your cold drinks cold and warm drinks warm.

Pair the look of a classic whiskey glass with a custom engraved name, initial or monogram. The 14-ounce glass should be suitable for any beverage and each item comes in an individually wrapped gift box for Father’s Day. Personalization Mall also offers custom champagne flutes, cocktail glasses and beer mugs.

If that one glass isn’t going to cut it, push things to the next level with a personalized whiskey gift box. The highly-rated Whiskey Appreciation Crate includes a personalized and handmade Whiskey decanter, as well as some essentials like rocks glasses, ice molds, coasters and more.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Make their morning joe more enjoyable with this personalized photo mug. Choose from an 11-ounce or 15-ounce option and submit your photo for a wrap-around design or multiple photos for a collage look. If the photo doesn’t say enough, you can add custom text in a variety of fonts.

Best personalized pictures and photo gifts for dad

Go the traditional route with a personalized photo book full of memorable pictures. Nearly every aspect of the matte hardcover book is customizable — from the photo layout to the text and the page numbers. You can even upload your own stickers and backgrounds to tailor your book to a specific theme.

Legacybox offers a way to bundle home movies and photos into one single keepsake. When you receive the physical box in the mail, fill it with tapes, film, photos and audio recordings and send it to Legacybox to do the rest. The resulting product will be a professionally-digitized memento in the form of a DVD, thumb drive or the cloud.

This digital picture frame is a very popular gift, partly given its relative affordability and longevity. Their most recent 2K-capable photo frame sports a 9.7-inch screen with a 2K resolution (that’s 2048x1536, or a bit sharper than 1080p). It connects to Wi-Fi so you don’t have to constantly copy new photos to an SD card or USB drive. Instead, you can cycle through photos from Facebook, Instagram, Flickr or Google Photos. That means you can easily send them a recent photo you took and renew their picture collection.

Make them feel like a professional grill master with this custom apron. It’s one of the best grilling gifts for Father’s Day thanks to the ability to fully customize the product. Choose one of 21 vibrant colors for the material along with your desired text for the front of the apron. The waist strap, spacious pockets and adjustable neck strap are additional components that may make it a good gift for any dad.

Embroidered with personalized text this durable carry tote is a great way to keep grilling accessories in one place. The tool set comes with a spatula with a built-in bottle opener, a pair of tongs and a grilling fork. Each tool features wood handles and a stainless steel construction.

Funny Father’s Day gifts

These custom face socks are likely to have the whole room laughing. Choose a photo of your face, your dad’s face or the face of a pet and turn your photo into a pair of socks that is designed to be both memorable and comfortable. They are fully customizable, meaning you can pick all the text, fonts and graphics you’d like to feature on the socks.

If they already have a collection of ties in the closet, you can get innovative with this tie-themed jerky crate. It includes a variety of jerky bites with unique flavor profiles like whiskey maple, root beer habanero, ghost pepper and more.

Custom sports gifts for dad

If you have a golf player in your life, this personalized crate of golf balls is bound to be a useful gift. Each ball is monogramed with a UV printer and the ink is designed to last through multiple games.

Instead of wearing the jersey of their favorite player, give your dad a custom jersey featuring their own name. The jerseys are available in multiple sizes, from small to 5X-large, and the mesh side panels and tailored fit are designed for comfort. Whether they’re a Patriots fan or a Chiefs devotee, the NFL shop offers a jersey for every team in the league.

These face masks are made from 100-percent polyester and the NFL notes they’re non-medical nor designed to prevent any illness whatsoever so let your father figure know these aren’t replacements for face masks following CDC guidelines. These face masks will allow them to fit into the modern landscape while supporting their favorite teams, as well as the All In Challenge Foundation, a nonprofit focused on reducing food insecurity. All proceeds from these licensed and machine-washable face masks go to the foundation.

Custom subscription gifts

Change up their grilling game with the Grill Masters Club subscription which includes a bundle of flavorful supplies for meat, vegetables and more. The box includes spices, rubs, sauces, wood chips and grilling accessories for a full experience without the need to go to the store.

Take the hassle out of shaving with Harry's starter set. The kit is available in four colors and comes with a rubberized handle, a five-blade razor cartridge, foaming shave gel and a travel blade cover. After the starter set delivery, the recipient can choose to have additional shaving accessories delivered every two, three or five months.

Socks can be useful, stylish and comfortable — and with the Southern Scholar Socks subscription they can be delivered directly to your door. For under $14 a month, this premium dress sock company will send a pair of dress socks to your desired location on the first day of each month. Every pair of socks is crafted using a 200 needle count knitting process for softness and quality.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Find the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations.

Download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.