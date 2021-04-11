Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While you may celebrate your pet every day, you can still take advantage of a special occasion like National Pet Day to pamper them a little more. The holiday started in 2006 when animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige wanted to bring attention to the millions of pets in animal shelters. Since then, National Pet Day has become a way for people to celebrate the joy their pets bring them. And more pet parents than ever are going to be able to celebrate this year: In a January 2021 survey conducted by online pet network and marketplace Rover, 49 percent of dog-owning respondents said they welcomed a new dog into their home during the pandemic. So, whether this is your first National Pet Day or your 10th, consider showering your companion with one (or more) of these pet-friendly gifts.

Best National Pet Day gift ideas of 2021

From brain games for your cat to hammocks for your fish to cheesy treats for your hamster, these National Pet Day gifts aim to make every pet feel loved and appreciated.

Best dog toys

Check in on your dog when you’re away with Furbo’s full HD camera, one of the pet products we’ve previously recommended. Earning a 4.6-star average rating from over 21,700 Amazon shoppers, the camera provides a livestream video feed that allows you to monitor your pet and even toss them their favorite treats in real time. Additionally, a built-in barking alert sensor sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking, and the device lets you talk to your pup with the two-way audio connection.

Boasting a 4.8-star average rating from over 30,000 Amazon customers, these durable balls from Chuckit! are a great option for any dog that loves to chew. Made from natural rubber, these balls are designed to bounce and float wherever you play fetch.

Initially designed in the 1970s for dogs with “destructive chewing habits,” KONG toys are famously strong and durable. The brand’s classic KONG toy is made from natural red rubber and provides something sturdy for dogs to chew on. The toy can also be stuffed with KONG’s Easy Treats or other delicious snacks like peanut butter, yogurt and kibble.

For those dogs that like a good game of tug and shake, consider this moose toy equipped with tug handles at both ends, which boasts a 4.2-star average rating from 1,600 Amazon shoppers. Unlike other plush toys, this one has minimal stuffing, which makes it great for pet owners who are looking to limit the mess around the house. This toy is available in two sizes: Small/Medium and Medium/Large.

Garnering a solid 4.4-star average rating from almost 3,000 dog owners on Chewy, this playful toy from Outward Hound tests your dog’s problem-solving skills in a game of hide and seek. The toy comes with either three squirrels or six squirrels.

Made with natural ingredients and fortified with vitamins and minerals, these treats have a unique chewy texture that gently scrape away plaque and tartar. The product, which has a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,900 Chewy shoppers, is also recommended by veterinarians and accepted by the Veterinary Oral Health Council.

Best cat toys

This 10-pack of furry mice toys is laced with catnip and sized for little paws. Featuring a twisted rope tail, these toys prevent cats from scratching furniture and other home goods. The product, which has a 4.7-star average rating from over 37,000 Amazon shoppers, is also one of the most purchased pet items we’ve covered.

Featuring a durable nylon cord, this toy provides exercise and indoor entertainment for even the roughest players. The tail teaser, which earned a 4.6-star average rating from almost 4,800 shoppers on Chewy, also comes with two faux fur plush toys that squeak and rattle.

Equipped with five different activities, this fun board mentally and physically stimulates your cat by encouraging them to use their different senses to get to their favorite treats. The board, which has a 4.5-star average rating from over 350 Chewy shoppers, is also dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean when playtime is over.

Best fish toys

If you’re a SpongeBob Squarepants fan, consider adding his iconic pineapple home to your aquarium’s decor. Made from resin, the product is safe for both freshwater and saltwater aquariums. The 6-inch-tall house has a 4.4-star average rating from almost 9,000 Amazon shoppers. Penn-Plax also offers replicas of Squidward’s Easter Island House and The Krusty Krab.

Wild Betta fish live in shallow waters so they prefer a place near the top of the water’s surface to rest, according to Livescience. By using a suction pad that can be stuck to the side of the aquarium, this leaf hammock mimics their natural environment. This aquarium addition has a 4.4-star average rating from over 4,400 Amazon shoppers.

Designed to create the ideal aquarium conditions for small fish, this moss ball works by absorbing and trapping phosphate and nitrite, which can be harmful to your fish’s health, for up to two months. The ball floats on the surface of the water and mimics the fish’s natural habitat, where plants are always partially filtering light.

Best hamster toys

Hamsters sleep for between six and eight hours a day, and this fleece bed will provide yours with a great place to rest. The set, which has a 4.3-star average rating from over 2,000 Amazon shoppers, also features a rope ladder, suspension bridge, hoop and rope ring.

If your hamster loves to snack, check out these cheese treats formulated by a team of pet nutritionists. Made mainly with yogurt, the treats provide hamsters, gerbils, rats and mice with the high levels of calcium they need, according to eCOTRITION. The 6-ounce bag has a 4.4-star average rating from over 160 reviewers on Chewy.

Built with a dual ball-bearing design, this wheel lets hamsters exercise without creating the irksome squawking noise that other wheels can sometimes make. It has a 4-star average rating from over 180 Chewy shoppers.

Best snake toys

If you have an arboreal, or tree-climbing, snake, they need climbing branches to stay healthy and happy. This one by Exo Terra is 6 feet long and can be bent into any shape, making it easy for you to switch up your snake’s living quarters and create horizontal or vertical branches. Many of the 1,000 Amazon reviews noted this valuable versatility and gave it a 4.5-star average rating.

Made from natural fir, this half log is designed to help reduce stress for your reptiles, amphibians and other small animals. The log, which earned a 4.3-star average rating from over 30 Chewy reviewers, provides an object your snake can lounge, sleep, play and even climb on.

Veterinarians recommend creating a vivarium with plants, rocks and tree branches for your snake to decrease stress and increase happiness. Real plants require soil and water, though, so they don’t always work well in a snake vivarium. An easy way to mimic their natural environment is with silk plans that require no maintenance. This one by Fluker’s easily attaches to the side of the enclosure and can drape across the floor. The product, which has a 4.4-star average rating from 40 Chewy shoppers, is made from non-toxic polyethylene.

