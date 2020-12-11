Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

What’s a holiday season without wine? The answer is something along the line of not quite as great as a holiday season with wine — especially given the year we’ve all had. But when it comes to shopping for the wine enthusiast in your life, things can tend to feel a bit overwhelming, especially when they have it all (read: most wine nerds, generally speaking). Here, we take the guesswork out of the mix with a fairly exhaustive list of essential gifts bound to impress any oenophile — from crowd-pleasing stocking stuffers to the best stemware, decanters, wine delivery services, books, games and more. This is the only wine gift shopping guide you’ll need throughout the holidays (and beyond).

Best wine gifts

2020 has been the year of virtual everything, wine tastings included. As a wine writer and certified sommelier, I’ve had the pleasure of attending dozens of them myself, and some certainly stood out more than others. Take this one, for example, which enables on-demand tasting at home through your Google or Amazon smart devices in partnership with Wente Vineyards, which happens to be the oldest continuously-run family winery in the United States. Taste through one, two, or three of these beloved California wines (two bestselling Chardonnays and one Cabernet Sauvignon, available individually or as a discounted bundle), and you can always throw in an Amazon Echo or Google Nest device if your recipient doesn’t already own one.

VoChill is a simple-yet-brilliant accessory for wine lovers who enjoy bottles served at cellar temperature and below — instead of having to worry about managing the temperature of a glass of bubbles, still whites and rosés and the like by constant top-offs, hurried sipping or other measures, this patented and statuesque freezable stemware cradle is built to keep chilled wine cold for extended periods of time (an hour and a half indoors and 45 minutes outside in warm weather). Best of all, it looks rather cool — pun intended — on any tablescape or countertop. You can purchase a single VoChill or a slightly-discounted pair in one of four different color selections.

Ask any wine pro about Coravin and they’ll tell you all about its virtues in both a service setting and at home. This revolutionary wine preservation system offers a handful of different models, but they all operate around the same concept: using a needle and inert gas to bypass a bottle’s cork and allow its user to pour a glass of wine without ever actually opening the bottle itself. Oxygen exposure is the enemy of freshness in wine, which is why a bottle doesn’t tend to keep for too long after being opened, and Coravin preservers and accessories are the pioneering answer to this problem. Though they’re certainly worth every penny, Coravin devices often live on wine enthusiasts’ and professionals’ wish lists versus being a “treat yourself” sort of product, so if you’re looking to invest in something special and hyper-functional for wine drinkers at any level, a Coravin preserver is your best bet.

Speaking of splurging, wine fridges are another great gift idea for wine lovers (that is, if they have the room for it). These come in many shapes, sizes and prices and can be either free-standing or built into cabinetry, and there are many brands and various features to consider as you narrow down your choices. Home appliance and electronics brand HiSense, which is endorsed by none other than Dwayne Wade, offers a smartly-designed and approachable 54-bottle wine chiller. This stainless steel dual-zone fridge has it all, from a reversible door and six soft-closing shelves to an LED display, alarm system, flexible installation and more.

