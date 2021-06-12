Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With Father’s Day approaching, you want to show the father or father figure in your life how much they mean to you. As the chance to celebrate your dad, in person or virtually, gets closer, now is the right time to find a gift that helps them destress or matches up with their interests. Your grandfather might want to sink into a book on the beach this summer or upgrade his ear buds to listen to music on walks. Maybe your dad picked up a new hobby like sewing or drinking tea during the pandemic.

If your father is someone who wears cologne, you might think about getting him a nice bottle that can remind him of you every day. And while you want to make sure your present shows how well you know your dad, you don’t have to break the bank in the process. We wanted to share a list of 12 affordable Father’s Day gifts to consider, ranging from a craft cocktail kit to a coat to keep his beverages chilly to a classy dog tie.

Best affordable Father’s Day gifts

The classics are always in style. Get your dad a Pilot Metropolitan Fountain Pen, a sleek black writing instrument with a medium nib. The pen comes with a dozen, blank ink refills. Pair it with a bullet journal to help your pop tackle his next project.

A little bit of self-care can go a long way. O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream can help your dad keep his skin from drying out. The moisturizing hand cream, originally designed for rancher Bill O’Keeffe by his daughter Tara, will provide a layer of protection to his knuckles, cuticles, and finger joints. You can also find it in a pack of three.

Give your grill-loving dad an assist before dinner with Bear Paws Shredder Claws. He can grab the heat-resistant handles without gloves, use the sharp tines to shred a brisket or pork shoulder, and then move everything over to a serving platter. When he’s done, the claws can be rinsed and put in the dishwasher.

Just as your dad was always telling you, “to bundle up out there,” now you can make sure his cans stay frosty this summer with Cold Beer Coats. The tiny puffer jacket, that zips up and down, will keep his beer cold and hands dry. There’s also a slim can parka option if he is a seltzer or sparkling water drinker.

Convenience meets cocktails with the W&P Craft Cocktail Kit. The Old Fashioned kit -- he just has to add bourbon -- contains demerara sugar, bitters, a bar spoon and muddler, and a pair of linen coasters for two drinks. There are also kits to make gin and tonics, a hot toddy, margarita, Moscow Mule, or Bloody Mary.

If you need the right tool for the right job, imagine how many jobs your dad can do with the Gentlemen’s Hardware Key Multi-Tool. The stainless steel tool is actually 14-tools-in-one; but it still easily fits on his keyring. It can be used as a ruler, screwdriver, nail pryer, and box and bottle opener.

When hanging around dads, a card game or board game can break out at any time. The Minimalist National Park Playing Cards have modern, quirky illustrations of national parks on each card and are plastic-coated to keep the ends from bending and water from ruining the cards. This pack could inspire your next family road trip.

Help your dad start each day feeling refreshed with Baxter of California Daily Face Wash. The foaming wash is unscented and paraben-free, so it should be gentle for lots of different skin types. It can also be used as part of a beard grooming routine or you get your dad dedicated beard wash or beard oil.

After the past year of the pandemic, your dad probably wants to take some deep breaths and relax. Essential Oil Shower Steamers are a form of aromatherapy, releasing scents when placed in warm water. The set of three discs features Stress Relief (eucalyptus, lemon, orange scents), Wake Up (spearmint and citrus), and Sleep Tight (lavender).

Let your dad tinker with his morning cup of coffee with the AeroPress Go. This portable coffee press has a built-in mug and lid, so it works on a kitchen counter or campsite. The Aeropress Go can brew hot or cold brew coffee, comes with a scoop for pre-measuring coffee grounds, and the included filters keep those grounds out of your coffee cup.

For many people, it’s been hard to get good sleep because of work or life stress this year. The Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow can make your dad feel cooler at night and hopefully help him rest easier. The pillow, which has a washable cover, is made with graphite and cooling gel to draw away heat from his head. Foam provides support while allowing the pillow to adjust to the shape of his head and neck.

As long as humankind has celebrated Father’s Day, someone has received a tie. Add some whimsy to the tradition with the Choose Your Dog Breed Necktie. The tie, pick one of 17 repeating dog patterns like a Chihuahua or corgi, is 100 percent silk.

Where to buy gifts under $25

While you may be thinking about one of the gifts mentioned, you can also find more skincare, cooking tools, and clothing at the retailers listed below.

Gift cards under $25

If you’re struggling finding the right gift for the father figure in your life, a gift card is a safe and easy way to let them choose exactly what they want.

