Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With Father’s Day swiftly approaching, gifting your dad some of his favorite treats can be a sweet way to celebrate him. Whether you’re planning to send him a surprise through the mail or are spending this year’s holiday together now that CDC guidelines are relaxing around social gatherings, there are a variety of online dessert shops ready to deliver some dad-inspired cakes, cupcakes, cookies and other desserts just in time for this year’s special day on Sunday, June 20.

Keep in mind, while most online dessert shops and bakeries let you schedule a date for delivery within a reasonable timeframe, deliveries can book up quickly — especially when there’s a limited supply to go around. To help you figure out what goodies will ship in time for Father’s Day and schedule accordingly, we combed through several dessert delivery services that can send sweet treats right to your dad’s doorstep.

12 best desserts to send this Father’s Day 2021

For dads who enjoy fishing, Mrs. Fields’ iconic chocolate chip cookie cake is carefully decorated with a frosting fishing rod, fish and “underwater” details. It measures 12 inches in diameter and the brand claims it can serve up to 12 people. If it arrives before Father’s Day, the brand recommends not refrigerating the cookie cake since that’ll dry it out. Instead, store it in its original sealed packaging or in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks. The brand adjusts delivery prices based on your chosen delivery date — the earliest date you can select for delivery is typically the day after your order, although it’s the more expensive option.

If your dad is more of a pie lover, each of these pies from Texas-based bakery Tiny Pies has a 4-inch diameter. They come in a pack of 12, which features three pies of each flavor: Cinnamon Spiced Apple, Tart Cherry, Sweet Texas Pecan and Texas Two Step (which is a pecan pie with a brownie on top). And to add some Father’s Day flare, the pastry cutouts on the pies spell out “#1 DAD” with stars and hearts.

We Take the Cake’s unique designs are a staple for the Florida-based bakery, and its Father’s Day cake is no exception. Frosted with blue buttercream and designed as a classic men’s polo shirt, this 4-layer cake is a combination of chocolate and golden butter and is filled with chocolate cream cheese. The cake measures 6 inches in diameter and is 4.5 inches tall, which is able to feed approximately 8-10 people, according to the bakery.

This assorted pack of bite-sized cupcakes features Baked by Melissa’s 12 “Latest & Greatest” flavors that include Triple Chocolate Fudge, Red Velvet, Cookie Dough and S’moreo. You can choose from a 25-, 50- or 100-pack of cupcakes, while also being able to schedule your delivery in time for Father’s Day. While the pack itself features a “Happy Father’s Day” label, you can add a Father’s Day card with your delivery to make it even more personalized.

While Milk Bar is known for a variety of popular and shippable treats — including its iconic Birthday Cake — this S’mores on S’mores cookie cake kit can be a delicious option for a camping enthusiast. It features a large vanilla cookie cake filled with chocolate brownie chunks, marshmallows, pretzels and crunchy graham crackers — along with those same ingredients sprinkled on top. The kit also comes with an additional marshmallow pack and a chocolate bar, so your dad can make his cake as sweet and gooey as he wants. You can schedule your delivery to ship 7 days a week, up to 30 days in advance.

This 24-pack of chocolate truffles come with four of each flavor: Chocolate Cherry, White Chocolate Coffee, Milk Chocolate Almond, Dark Chocolate Raspberry, All Dark Chocolate and

Milk Chocolate. The box also includes a “Happy Dad’s Day” hang-tag and is topped with a hand-tied bow. While the truffles are typically delivered a few days after placing your order, you can schedule a delivery from Tuesday through Saturday before Father’s Day.

This brightly decorated chocolate cake is topped with sweet vanilla icing and filled with chocolate frosting. It also features a printed edible image on top that reads “Best Dad,” is delivered inside a festive box and includes a “Happy Father’s Day” card. According to the bakery, the cake is 7 inches in diameter and serves about 6-8 people. While the brand claims it’s best eaten upon receipt for maximum freshness, your dad can also store it in an airtight container for 5 days refrigerated or up to 2 months frozen. You can either choose a delivery date or select overnight shipping for an additional fee.

If your dad is a fan of both sports and chocolate-covered strawberries, this option from Shari’s Berries includes a dozen strawberries dipped in milk chocolate and decorated to look like basketballs, baseballs and footballs. You can choose expedited, standard or weekend delivery (with an additional charge) to get them to him just in time.

Belgian-born Wafels & Dinges sought to amplify the Belgian waffle experience in the U.S. — and these mini “wafels” (spelled the Flemish way and called “wafelinis”) can give your dad a taste of the authentic treat. Each package contains 12 wafelinis individually dipped in chocolate and decorated to spell out “DAD.” Each one measures about 4 inches and can be served by warming the wafels in a 350-degree-Fahrenheit oven for 10 minutes or in the toaster on a low setting.

In addition to its assortment of fresh, homemade-style cookies, David’s Cookies also sells a variety of cheesecakes, brownies and crumb cakes that ship out to shoppers. This assorted brownies tin features multiple flavors and styles, including Chocolate Chip, Pecan, Blondie and Peanut Butter Swirl (although the bakery says included flavors may vary based on availability). This item typically has a 2-day delivery policy — with expedited shipping available — and orders placed after 10 a.m. will be shipped the following day.

Cheryl’s Cookies offers boxes of Father’s Day-themed, individually wrapped cookies that include buttercream frosted vanilla cut-outs, triple chocolate frosted cookies, chocolate chip cookies and buttercream frosted cut-outs with chocolate sprinkles. You can choose between a box of 12, 24 or 36 cookies to deliver right to his doorstep.

Add a treat to your dad’s morning coffee with this 12-pack of mini donuts dipped in Belgian chocolate. Donut flavors are chocolate and vanilla, with each festively carefully decorated to include sprinkles, candy and other sweet toppings. To keep them fresh during the summer heat, each delivery comes inside an insulated thermal cooler and ice pack combination packaging.

Online dessert delivery services for Father’s Day 2021

Below, we rounded up some popular stores with edible offerings for Father’s Day, ranging from cookies and cakes to brownies and chocolate-covered fruits.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.