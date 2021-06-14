Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 20, which is just a few days away. If you completely forgot about the holiday this year or just haven’t gotten around to getting the father figures in your life gifts yet, the good news is that there are plenty of brands and retailers that offer great Father’s Day gifts as well as fast shipping — and so Father’s Day gift recipients will never know you went shopping at the last minute. Below, we rounded up some great last-minute Father’s Day gifts spanning tech, apparel, cookware and more.

Best last-minute Father’s Day gifts

The best wireless mouse overall, according to tech expert and Shopping contributor Whitson Gordon, Logitech’s MX Master 3 could likely elevate function and form for anyone working from home (or gaming there). “It has an extremely comfortable, contoured shape, multiple buttons, an extra scroll wheel and — best of all — a free-spinning scroll wheel that'll help you jump to the top or bottom of a page with the flick of your finger,” Gordon wrote.

These chinos from Everlane are one of the best pairs of comfortable work-from-home pants for men, making them a great gift option for any dad who loves to lounge. They feature 4-way stretch for maximum comfort and come in sizes ranging from a 28-inch waist to a 40-inch waist.

For the father who spends a lot of time at the computer, this popular cushion is designed to help strengthen the core and back while sitting. Shopping contributor Claire Tighe previously described the cushion as “a small tweak for improving my work posture” that’s a more affordable option than getting a new office chair.

The Wahl Cordless Magic Clip was previously dubbed the best cordless clipper. It’s lightweight and packs a lot of power, which is why it’s a favorite of Davide Marinelli of Davide Hair Studio NYC. It includes a 90-minute run time when it’s fully charged. It also comes with eight attachment guides, a styling comb, brush, blade oil and more.

Jabra’s wireless earbuds are built with a Transparent Mode that lets in ambient noise like your kids or partner calling for you, and they’re water-resistant to light sweat and rain. Shopping tech writer Whitson Gordon said they’re one of the best all-around sets you can buy due their small size and touch controls.

For dads and father figures who enjoy a cup of coffee at least once a day, Breville's Milk Café frother will allow him to add up to 3 cups of hot or cold froth to his latté or cappuccino. Shopping writer Rebecca Rodriguez relies on her Breville Milk Café to whip up a “quick and consistent froth” to help satisfy her caffeine fix.

If your dad is looking for grilling accessories to use for the next family barbecue day, ThermoPro’s smart thermometer includes preset temperature guides for nine different meats and their various doneness levels (as recommended by the USDA), from rare to well-done. The digital meat thermometer has dual probe technology, which allows it to monitor food, grill, oven and smoker temperature from up to 300 feet away, according to the brand, so it won’t require him to constantly open the grill to check on the food.

Most men don’t go out of their way to shop for top-of-the-line underwear — and Father’s Day gives you the perfect excuse to help them update their collection. These boxer briefs from SAXX feature the brand’s patented BallPark Pouch, which is designed to comfortably hold and protect the more sensitive part of the male body. Men’s fashion reviewer Jon Shanahan, founder of The Kavalier YouTube channel and style blog, previously told us these were “one of the best” pairs of men’s underwear on the market.

For the Dad who’s been missing the golf course over the last year, you may want to consider a Go Play Golf gift card. The gift card can be redeemed at over 5,000 golf courses across the country, and can be applied to private lessons, apparel, golf equipment, a day at a private course and more. If he is a fan of the Top Golf franchise this gift card can also be converted for use at one of their venues. You can spend as little as $25 and as much as $300 on each gift card.

If the father figure in your life loves to travel and prefers to pack light when he does, this duffel backpack from Briggs & Riley might come in handy. One of the best carry-on travel backpacks, it can be used as both a duffel bag and a backpack and has a laptop compartment, mesh pockets for organization and an RFID blocking pocket to keep his information safe and secure.

One of the best eco-friendly shoes, these machine-washable sneakers are made with merino wool, which is designed to be soft, moisture-wicking and odor-resistant. A good choice for dads who are always on their feet, they have a midsole designed to contour to the wearer’s foot and come in several colorways.

If the father figure in your life loves to cook but doesn’t love to clean numerous dishes, the Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer might be a good last-minute Father’s Day gift. One of the best affordable air fryers, it has a 6-quart cooking capacity and boasts four pre-programmed settings for air frying, roasting, baking and reheating.

Is your dad always losing his keys or wallet? Help him keep track of his personal belongings with Apple’s new AirTag. Like the Tile, the AirTag attaches to items you want to track — and it can easily be tracked down via Apple’s Find My network. Every AirTag has the option of a free personalization, so you can surprise him with an emoji, his name or another meaningful message (though there are character limits).

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.