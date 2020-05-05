This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Whether it’s your mother, your mother-in-law, your grandmother or another prominent mother figure, you likely have a few reasons to celebrate a mom in your life. Mother’s Day is in less than a week — if you haven’t started thinking about a gift for her quite yet, you may want to get a plan in place. While the last week before Mother’s Day carries its own stress in finding the perfect gift, current shipping realities make matters more urgent. Luckily, there are multiple retailers that can ship a gift in time for the holiday. If she’s been experimenting with new recipes recently, you may want to consider getting her an all-encompassing cooking appliance. Or maybe she’d like to receive a comfortable pair of shoes for lounging around the house. However, we also have popular items for the tech lover, the skin care guru and the mom that would prefer a classic bouquet of flowers.
We compiled a list of gifts that will arrive at your door — or theirs — by Mother’s Day, covering various interests and price points. Though each brand should be able to deliver your package on time, double check the shipping date prior to confirming your purchase. See our top picks for the best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts and take advantage of Mother’s Day sales while they last.
Best last minute Mother's Day gifts
1. Apple iPad Pro
The Apple iPad can hold up to 128GB of storage, has a 10.2-inch retina display screen and an 8MP camera with HDR. This iPad, along with other models, can support FaceTime video, streaming services, games and more. “Even if you aren’t looking to replace your trusty laptop, the iPad is an incredible device,” writes Whitson Gordon on the iPad. “In fact, it’s the only tablet I’d recommend buying after years of covering consumer technology.”
2. Philips SmartSleep Alarm Clock
The Philips SmartSleep Alarm Clock is designed to help you wake up feeling more refreshed. It begins to light up 30 minutes before a requested wake-up time and mimics the natural sunrise, gradually reaching full brightness. Psychotherapist Lindsey Huttner, LCSW, previously told BETTER that using a sleep tracker, like the one available on the Philips SmartSleep app, is the best cure for sleeplessness.
3. Cocokind Organic Facial Cleansing Oil
The Cocokind Facial Cleansing Oil includes coconut, avocado, tea tree and lavender oils that remove dirt and impurities from your face. The brand uses ingredients that are gluten-free, cruelty-free and certified organic — and this oil, included in our fair trade skin care guide, is designed to be a tough makeup remover while being gentle on your face.
4. TOMS Alpargata
These TOMS shoes are comfortable, versatile and one of the shoes in our eco-friendly sneaker guide. They are made with recycled plastic bottles plant-derived, recycled materials. The brand recently launched its Earthwise collection, which includes footwear made with chemical-free plant dye, organic cotton, wood pulp, and regenerated nylon crafted from recovered fabric scraps.
5. S’well Lilac Posy Water Bottle
This vibrant floral bottle from S’well can keep hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours and cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It can hold 25-ounces of liquid and has a wide-mouth design for easy filling.
6. Slip Silk Pillowcase
Help your mom achieve a better night’s sleep with this silk pillowcase from Slip. It’s crafted with pure silk and boasts a wrinkle-free design. In addition to the silk pillowcase, you may want to check out a set of sheets that might also help improve sleep.
7. Gravity Weighted Blanket
The Gravity weighted blanket is one of our recommended best weighted blankets to shop. It has a soft, micro-fleece exterior and an interior filled with glass beads.
8. Fields of Europe Flowers
If you’re looking for a traditional gift, you can get mom a bouquet of flowers delivered directly to her door. These include roses, daisies, lilies and assorted greenery. You can also find more flower delivery options on our flower bouquet shopping guide.
9. Echo Dot
This smart home device is one of our recommendations for the best smart home gifts for the bedroom. Featuring a compact design, the Echo Dot can do everything from controlling your household thermostat to hands-free calling. It’s also compatible with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM and others so you can easily play your favorite songs.
10. Instant Pot
If your mom has an affinity for cooking at home, the Instant Pot may be a good Mother’s Day gift. There are multiple models from the popular brand, as seen on our Instant Pot buying guide, but this six-quart version can cook up to six servings in a single pot. It also equips functions — from pressure cooking to yogurt making — and includes dishwasher-safe accessories.
11. Saturday Skin No Bad Days Set
This skincare set includes a refining peel gel, a hydrating essence mist, a brightening eye cream and a daily moisturizing cream. The set is designed to minimize the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dullness and uneven skin texture — and the products included in the set are vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free.
12. KeepCup Cork Edition
The KeepCup reusable cup is crafted from durable tempered glass, natural cork and alloy. The thick wall keeps hands safe from burns and the pop-top closure helps to prevent spills on-the-go.
13. Kindle Paperwhite
The new Kindle Paperwhite is water-resistant, glare-free, has a long-lasting battery and a 300-pixel-per-inch resolution. “I can read whatever I wanted, wherever and whenever I please,” wrote Kirsten Akens on the Kindle Paperwhite. “With a few taps, I can increase or decrease font sizes, line spacing and page margins. I can select different font styles — from serifed options to sans and back again, depending on my mood.”
14. Meural
The Meural Smart Art Frame allows you to personalize the photo canvas with your own pictures or curated paintings, schedule display times and easily adjust settings on its 1080p HD display. It made our best digital picture frames guide, partly for its matte finish design, the quality of its color rendering and the available library.
