The first month of the new year can be hectic, so we understand if Valentine’s Day snuck up on you a bit sooner than expected. And just as a reminder, the big day takes place on Sunday, Feb. 14. If you still have a few people on your gift list to shop for, there are plenty of items you can order right now that are thoughtful and functional — and that will ship in time. These nine gifts can be digitally sent to your Valentine's inbox within seconds, picked up curbside in a few hours or delivered to their door in as little as two days.

Last-Minute V-Day Gifts

Whether you’re keeping things classic with chocolate or getting fun with an at-home cocktail machine, these last-minute gift ideas will delight each of your Valentines.

Valentine’s Day gift for the home chef: Sur La Table

Cooking classes are a great option for anyone who wants to try something new or wants to learn. If you don’t have a couple of days to wait for shipping, this cooking class from Sur La Table can be bought instantly and scheduled in the coming weeks. Classes start at $29 and subjects range from learning how to hand roll sushi to pan roasting chicken.

Valentine’s Day gift for a sweet tooth: Godiva

Godiva’s assorted chocolates are a Valentine’s Day staple for good reason. This 36-piece box includes white, milk and dark chocolate bonbons and they can arrive in two days with Amazon Prime shipping. Your Valentine can satisfy their sweet tooth and enjoy tasty treats filled with buttery caramel, tart raspberry and crunchy praline.

There are also two smaller sizes to choose from: a 19-piece and 8-piece box set.

Valentine’s Day gift for the shutterbug: Zink

Snapping a flick with a smartphone is convenient, but your loved ones photographs can often get lost among the hundreds, if not thousands, of images on their camera roll. This year, give your Valentine a thoughtful last-minute gift that will arrive before the 14th: the Zink digital camera. The colorful digital camera lets you print high-quality 2-inch by 3-inch images to display at home.

Valentine’s Day for your partner: The School of Life

Designed to stimulate meaningful conversations around love, this deck of 100 cards is a great gift and resource for anyone looking to amp up their communication skills in a relationship. Sample questions in the pack include: “Which of your flaws would you like to be treated generously?” and “When I like someone, I tend to…” Foster open communication with your loved one with this set that can arrive within two days with Amazon Prime shipping.

Valentine’s Day for the person who needs to relax: Vitruvi

Ease your significant other or best friend into a calm space with this aromatherapy oil diffuser from Vitruvi. With a porcelain shell in a few neutral colors, it dispels a strong stream and is equipped with two timers — three hours and seven-and-a-half hours long— that periodically turn on and off. While it is one of the priciest oil diffusers on the market, its elegant design means it can double as decor. And if you order through Nordstrom, consider taking advantage of free gift-wrapping if you order online and pick up in store a few hours after completing your purchase.

Valentine’s Day for the traveler: The Bucket List

Although you and your Valentine might have paused on any big vacation plans, you two can still brainstorm ideas for future adventures. Flip through the nearly 500-page coffee table book that spotlights various adventures, like swimming with dolphins in New Zealand and glassblowing in the Czech Republic. Overall, there are 1,000 excursions featured in this book to help satisfy their craving for wanderlust, and this gift can arrive within two days.

Valentine’s Day most splurge-worthy gift: Bartesian

The Bartesian effortlessly makes cosmopolitans, martinis, mint juleps and other fancy cocktails with the click of a button. By simply filling the glass bottles with your favorite spirits and popping a cocktail capsule (think Keurig but for alcohol), you’ll have professional-quality cocktails in a matter of seconds. While one of the pricier options on this list, it is a great gift for any cocktail lover or a close friend who loves to entertain, even if it’s just virtually for the time being. If you’re crunched for time, rest easy as the Bartesian can arrive within two days.

Valentine’s Day gift for the coffee fiend: Ember

While Ember 2 looks like your average coffee mug, it is equipped with heated coils, making it a great gift for coffee aficionados who love to have their coffee at a consistent drinking temperature. Offered in both black and white, the mug can hold 10 fluid ounces and stays hot for up to 90 minutes. Additionally, the mug connects to your phone via Bluetooth where you can completely control temperature and brew time with Ember’s mobile app.

Valentine’s Day gift for beauty lovers: TONYMOLY

You and your partner or Galentine can unwind together and rock these highly-rated matching face masks from TONYMOLY. The 10-pack of sheet masks comes with options for all skin types, including oily, dry and combination. The kit features various masks, including a lotus-infused sheet mask to help hydrate and refine dry skin while the coconut-infused sheet mask makes skin look supple and well-moisturized.

