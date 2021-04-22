Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Mother’s Day is almost here, meaning you should consider gift shopping now, if you haven’t already started, to avoid potential shipping delays. Beyond penning a heartfelt note in her Mother’s Day card and sending her a fresh flower delivery, you can treat your mom (or mother figure) to timeless or trendy jewelry. From classic stud earrings and dainty necklaces to sparkly bracelets and cocktail rings, there is plenty of Mother’s Day jewelry available on the market, covering many personal tastes — and price points.

You can find Mother’s Day jewelry at Shopping reader favorite retailers, from Nordstrom and Amazon to Macy’s and Etsy. Bloomingdale’s, Shopbop and Revolve all carry a mix of contemporary and luxe jewels, while those looking for investment-worthy Mother’s Day jewelry can peruse Matches, Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi. You can also find jewelry for your mom at Kay Jewelers, Pandora and Ring Concierge. If you like to shop by brand, Kate Spade, Swarovski and J.Crew are all familiar names when it comes to jewelry. For more elevated contemporary pieces, you can opt for Jennifer Fisher hoops and delicate gold jewelry from Jennifer Meyer.

Best Mother’s Day jewelry gift ideas

Here are our picks for highly rated and stylish jewelry gifts that are worth considering this Mother’s Day, broken down by category: earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings. We also rounded up jewelry organizers, including travel-friendly options for when your mom feels comfortable taking trips again.

Mother’s Day gift ideas: Earrings

Jennifer Behr crafts statement-making jewels and hair accessories, and Behr’s Elips earrings stay true to her whimsical aesthetic. The gold-plated drop earrings feature star- and pearl-shaped Swarovski crystals your mom can rock during socially distant evenings out or at her next virtual happy hour.

The Loucite, a pair of jelly hoop earrings with colorful enamel detailing, is designer Alison Lou’s signature piece of jewelry. It comes in two sizes — Small and Medium — and is made in various colors, like Mint and Pink Tie-Dye. Each hoop comes equipped with a gold-plated brass earring back.

Mateo’s triangular-shaped stud earrings are made of 14-karat gold and feature classic pearls and diamonds with a post closure. Pearls have become a style signature for the brand’s founder and designer Matt Harris. His pieces have been spotted on Rihanna, Zendaya and Solange Knowles.

Shopping for investment-worthy diamond earrings for your mom? These VRAI ear cuffs are sold as either a single earring or as a pair. After selecting either yellow, white or rose gold, you have the option to choose between four or six diamonds per earring. You’re also able to pick the cut of the diamonds: round, pear, emerald or marquise.

Mother’s Day gift ideas: Necklaces

Dannijo’s 16-inch Paz choker features a fun mix of colorful glass beads and freshwater pearls. Your mom can sport the gold-plated necklace alone or layer it with longer necklaces like this fun Marley model featuring a “love” pendant.

Your mom can add a whimsical, beachy flair to her summer outfits with this gold-tone necklace featuring a cowrie seashell pendant from SHASHI. According to the brand, the necklace will hit around your mom's collarbone. To further play up the carefree feel of the necklace, consider also gifting your mom a matching pair of shell earrings.

Gorjana makes expensive-looking yet affordable jewelry — I own multiple pieces from the brand, including these gold-plated necklaces. The California Dreaming set includes a pair of 16-inch and 17-inch charm necklaces, both made from 18-karat gold-plated brass and featuring a spring closure.

If you have siblings, you can all pool together your Mother’s Day gifting budget and surprise your mom with this custom necklace from Jennifer Zeuner. You can personalize the Remington necklace with the names of up to three children or add a custom message — there is a 10-letter limit for each word or name. It is available in four finishes: 14-karat yellow gold, gold and rose vermeil and sterling silver.

Mother’s Day gift ideas: Bracelets

According to SOKO, each piece of its jewelry is made by artisans in Kenya and the company claims it pays them five times more than the average artisan makes. This stylish cuff is made from 24-karat gold-plated brass and features a knotted detail at the bracelet’s center.

Mejuri is a popular direct-to-consumer brand that claims it does not mark up its fine jewelry's final cost. This unisex chain link bracelet is made from titanium and is available in four size variations: 6.5 inches, 7 inches, 7.5 inches and 8 inches.

Your mom can stack her timeless jewels with these colorful SHASHI bracelets. Both beaded bracelets feature a combination of rainbow glass and 24-karat gold-plated beads. The Tilu set is available in various colorways like the Cobalt, Wine and Gold model and the more demure Pink, Caramel and Black version.

Award-winning jewelry designer Verda Alato created Tohum in 2009. According to the brand, this 24-karat gold-plated brass cuff bracelet was crafted by artisans in Istanbul.

Mother’s Day gift ideas: Rings

Aurate’s dainty ring is made from either 14-karat yellow or rose gold and features five diamonds.

You also have the option to order your mom a made-to-order 18-karat white, yellow or rose gold-plated ring, but it won’t arrive until May 20. If you want this ring to deliver on time for Mother’s Day, Aurate says you have until May 7 to place your order with overnight shipping.

SOKO’s seven-layered ring is currently available in two finishes: Gold Plated and Silver. Your mom can pair this simple ring with all of her favorite accessories.

If your mom likes gold-tone jewelry with flares of color, the Hudson ring set from Gorjana might be a good fit for her. These three 18-karat gold-plated rings feature clear cubic zirconia, plus blue opalite and green malachite stones.

Pearls are a style essential, and everyone from Vice President Kamala Harris and Queen Elizabeth to Celine Dion and Angelina Jolie have all worn pearl jewelry. This set of three freshwater pearl rings was designed in France and your mom can wear them together or one at a time if she prefers.

Mother’s Day gift ideas: Jewelry storage

When your mom is ready and willing to travel again, she can store her Mother’s Day jewelry in this travel-friendly zippered jewelry case. The leather case comes in three colors and can fit several rings, six pairs of earrings and four necklaces. You can also add a custom monogram (up to three uppercase letters) free of charge. Mejuri makes a total of 12 jewelry cases, ranging from the smaller Daily Case to the larger Jewelry Box.

If mom is an earring fiend, you can surprise her with this petite jewelry case made to house up to ten pairs of earrings. There is also room for your mom to store her necklaces and rings. The velvet-lined case is available in seven colors and prices start at $10 and peak at $17, depending on the color you select.

The Keaton jewelry box is available in a pastel color palette of Cream, Pink and Aqua, which looks more like seafoam green. It features gold-plated detailing, including a floral-shaped accent on the lid.

This 12-inch-tall leather jewelry case features a suede-lined interior and plenty of storage options for the mom who has a relatively extensive jewelry collection. There are five removable drawers and dual side cabinets to store necklaces. This top-rated storage case is also equipped with a beveled mirror.

