12 best subscription boxes for Mother's Day 2021

No matter how you celebrate Mother’s Day, it’s important to make the moms in your life feel loved and appreciated — which you can do with a good gift. However, showering them with gifts doesn’t necessarily have to end on the holiday. Subscription boxes are a thoughtful way to remind your mom of how loved she is several times a year, and each box can serve as a great pick-me-up whenever the going gets tough. Plus, opening a subscription box is like opening a gift every month, so she can feel like it’s Mother’s Day all over again. With so many options on the market today — from personal care kits and flower bouquets to cookie boxes and candles — there’s a box out there that every type of mom can look forward to. We’ve compiled some highly rated options that can surprise your mom this Mother’s Day and the months following it.

Best Mother’s Day subscription boxes

Whether your mom is a wine lover, a beauty and skincare fanatic or a bookworm, we’ve listed out some of the most thoughtful subscription box ideas to give your mom this Mother’s Day.

Help your mom relax and unwind with this self-care-focused TheraBox. Each box contains one therapeutic activity inspired by research, such as journaling, brain-training exercises and mindfulness activities, plus an additional six to eight wellness products designed to reduce stress and promote relaxation. Some of the standout items in these boxes include skincare face masks, bath salts, candles, eye creams and more.

The month-to-month base plan is $35

base plan is $35 The three-month prepaid plan is $100

prepaid plan is $100 The six-month prepaid plan is $192

For the tea lover in your life, Sips By delivers four types of tea each month chosen from more than 150 brands around the world. The chosen tea is based on your mom’s preferences and taste — you take a quiz when you sign up for the box. Each shipment covers about 16 cups of tea (or closer to 48 cups if you re-steep the bags).

The $45 card will cover a three-month subscription

subscription The $90 card will cover a six-month subscription

subscription The $180 card will cover a 12-month subscription

subscription The $360 card will cover a 24-month subscription

For a regular dose of sweet treats, Cheryl’s Cookies Cookie of the Month subscription box can send her a box of buttercream frosted cookies each month. Each box contains 12 individually wrapped cookies that are adorably cut out and decorated based on the month — and you can start off the month of May with flower cut-out cookies. The boxes are shipped the first week of each month and delivered right to your mom’s door.

The six-month subscription is $17 a month

subscription is $17 a month The 12-month subscription is $15 a month

This subscription box by Earthlove contains eco-conscious products that promote mindfulness and sustainability each season. It comes with six to eight full-sized items, including healthy snacks, books, aromatherapy essentials, accessories and vegan body care. You can choose between a fully vegan box or a “regular” box containing both vegan and ethically-sourced products and ingredients. For new subscribers, the box will ship within 10 business days of signing up — you can renew it each season and your mom can receive the box up to four times annually.

Keep your mom’s wine cabinet restocked with this subscription service from Harry & David. Each month includes a bottle of Harry & David wine from Oregon's Rogue Valley and artisanal cheese. The boxes feature a variety of wines, from a Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc to Merlot and Pinot Noir Rosé. Some standout cheeses include brie, manchego and aged white cheddar.

The three-month subscription is $100

subscription is $100 The six-month subscription is $200

subscription is $200 The 12-month subscription is $370

This monthly subscription by Jackie’s Chocolate features about 15 chocolates in each box, including creamy truffles, chewy caramels and both dark and white chocolate. Each box costs $30 and subscriptions are renewed every four weeks. You can skip a month or cancel or pause the subscription at any time.

If you’re hoping to brighten up your mom’s months with fresh flowers, BloomsyBox’s monthly plan delivers a hand-tied bouquet of 18-20 stems of in-season flowers right to her door. According to the brand, the flowers arrive within 5 days of being picked, ensuring they’re fresh. The box also comes with plant food and an informational card that’ll show your mom exactly how to maintain the flowers. You can get a month-to-month plan for $45 per month or choose between a three-, six- or 12-month prepaid plan.

For the mom that always carries a snack in her purse, this subscription service from SnackSack will deliver an assortment of seasonal goodies to her door every month. Each box features 11-15 nutritious snacks like granola bars, popcorn, pretzel sticks and nuts. You can also personalize her snacking plan by choosing a classic SnackShack box, a vegan box, a gluten-free box or a combination of vegan and gluten-free.

A three-month prepaid subscription plan is $74

prepaid subscription plan is $74 A six-month prepaid subscription plan is $146

prepaid subscription plan is $146 A 12-month prepaid subscription plan is $288

Is your mom an avid reader looking to mix up her book collection? Book of the Month Club is a monthly subscription service that curates a reading list of five books each month based on her preferences and sends one or more books directly to her door. Either you or your mom can choose which book to send, and one or more additional books can be added to the order for an extra charge. One Shopping writer previously wrote that she was “pleasantly surprised” at the selection every month, which featured authors she was actually interested in reading. But if your mom isn’t excited about any of the options during a specific month or doesn’t have time to finish her book before the next box is set to arrive, she can simply skip a month and roll her credits over.

The three-month subscription plan is $50

subscription plan is $50 The six-month subscription plan is $90

subscription plan is $90 The 12-month plan is $170

A coffee subscription service is a good gift option for the always-on-the-go mom, especially if she’s someone who likes to diversify her coffee selection. This personalized subscription service from Trade carefully curates a selection of coffee from more than 400 roasters across the country based on your mom’s selections during an initial short quiz. She can then customize how many bags of coffees she wants to get each month and the frequency at which she wants to get them. She also has the option to choose the specific coffee she wants to get. She can rate each coffee after tasting it so Trade can continuously mold the list to her preferences.

A three-bag monthly subscription is $60

subscription is $60 A six-bag monthly subscription is $120

subscription is $120 A 12-bag monthly subscription is $228

This monthly artisan candle subscription service delivers a candle from small-batch, natural candlemakers across the U.S. with scents that complement the season. The monthly box options include one box with a 4-ounce candle, one box with an 8-ounce candle or one box with one 8-ounce and one 4-once candle included. All boxes also come with a surprise gift. The candles are made with 100 percent natural wax from renewable resources, according to the brand.

The Lucerna Box featuring one 4-ounce candle is $10 per month and has about 25 hours of burn time

is and has about 25 hours of burn time The Ignis Box featuring one 8-ounce candle is $20 per month and has about 50 hours of burn time

is and has about 50 hours of burn time The Vivere Box featuring both an 8-ounce candle and a 4-ounce candle is $30 per month and has about 75 hours of burn time

For beauty-loving moms, the BirchBox subscription plans let subscribers try out expert-selected niche and high-end beauty and grooming products, including everything from clay masks and hand creams to makeup primers and tinted moisturizers. The ready-to-gift subscription bundle comes with five beauty samples and a three-, six- or 12-month BirchBox subscription gift card, so your mom will be able to create her own Beauty Profile and have products tailored to her preferences to be sent to her each month.