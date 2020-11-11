Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

NBC News Shopping reader-favorite retailer Nordstrom dubbed its holiday gift guide “Make Merry” — and it’s predictably filled with more than 800 gift ideas, many of which are festive. Nordstrom’s gift hub features Shopping reader-favorite brands, too, like La Mer, Adidas, Loops, HydroFlask and The North Face. In the gift guide’s “daily drops” section, Nordstrom stylists and associates share holiday items they plan on gifting, like Birkenstock sandals, matching pajamas for the whole family and activewear from Zella. Shoppers can find gifts for everyone on their list, including fashionistas, music lovers, children, beauty lovers, pets, home decor and more.

It would also help if you consider how quickly your packages will arrive. As NBC News previously reported, UPS and FedEx anticipate a “shipageddon” where up to 7 million packages could be delayed this holiday season.

Of course, Nordstrom isn’t the only retailer with holiday-specific gift guides and ideas — Sephora and Walmart are collectively offering thousands of items for sale. Don’t forget to bookmark this page, as we plan on updating it frequently with more of the best Nordstrom gift ideas. Ahead, we explore the best gift options at Nordstrom by price, brand and category so you can secure presents for everyone who made your nice list this holiday season.

Best gifts at Nordstrom

"I'm very softly spoken, so clients usually can't hear me when I'm drying their hair, but the Supersonic is so, so quiet," said Stefan Bertin, the hair stylist to Letitia Wright and Alessandro Ambrosio. Bertin and four other top stylists recommended the lightweight Dyson Supersonic in our guide to the best hair dryers because it prevents heat damage, dries hair quickly and makes your hair shiny. The blow dryer comes with three attachments and you can order others to customize your hairstyle at home. If you want to gift the full Dyson beauty package, consider ordering the AirWrap, which curls and dries hair simultaneously, or the Corrale, a cordless hair straightener that is available in a special gift edition featuring the flat iron, plus a comb and brush.

Shopping readers have shown interest in long-lasting lipstick that works well when you wear makeup with a face mask, and Pillow Talk has become a reader-favorite option. Charlotte Tilbury's universally-flattering, pinky-nude lipstick is now available in a four-piece kit. It features a full-sized lipstick and travel-sized Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Collagen Lip Bath for a glossy and plump pout and Jewel Gloss for extra shine and hydration. If you're looking to recreate the full pillow talk look, you can order the Push Up Eye Secrets Set or Dreams Come True Set, which comes with 14 full-size Pillow Talk products.

Face masks have become the must-have accessory of 2020, and Shopping readers have expressed a great interest in protective face coverings. From face masks on Etsy and kids face masks to antimicrobial masks, face masks from Disney and Crayola and face masks that ship quickly, there are plenty of mask options to choose from both at Nordstrom and beyond. This option from NiiceFace is made from cotton, features a contoured nose bridge, comes with a removable face mask filter and is available in Black Checkerboard and Red Checkerboard.

Now that temperatures have begun to drop, it's time to start thinking about your functional-yet-stylish outerwear this season. Patagonia created this highly-rated winter coat made from 100-percent recycled nylon and lined it with its proprietary recycled Thermogreen insulation. Its water-repellent coat will help keep you dry during unexpected rain storms or while tracking through snowfall. Two exterior pockets and an interior pocket provide protection for your valuables, like your wallet or hand sanitizer. The Radalie parka comes in five colorways, although two shades are currently out of stock at the moment.

Now that social distancing has become the norm and you’ll likely want to spend more time indoors due to the upcoming dreary winter weather, think about upgrading your work-from-home footwear with a pair of cozy slippers. This popular offering from Ugg is made from shearling for warmth and comfort, and has a trendy back strap if you or your gift recipient is into logo mania. It’s available in sizes for women, children and babies, as well as 12 colors and patterns for women, including Amphora and a cheetah print Lilac Frost, a soft purple.

Bose created these over-ear headphones with 11 noise cancellation levels, ranging from full noise cancelling to help block out as much outside sound as possible to full transparency, allowing you to hear your surroundings more clearly. You can also turn on conversation mode, which pauses your music, allowing you to engage with those around you. The Bluetooth-enabled headphones also offer up to 20 hours of playtime and are optimized for Google Assistant.

Best Covid-related gifts at Nordstrom

Given Covid, stocking stuffers you gravitate towards might look a little different. While you can find affordable and more traditional gifting options like spa pedicure sets, holiday mugs and Nars tinted lip balms, you can also find a few Covid essentials this year. Consider gifting your loved ones (and yourself) a new face mask (or several) since the CDC still recommends wearing a face mask in public places. Overall, Nordstrom carries more than 660 face masks to consider ordering. Among those are options from Slip, which is known for its silk bedding. The brand created five face masks made of the luxe material. Herschel, maker of backpacks and as of late, winter accessories, created cotton masks in a dark color palette for winter face mask needs.

You can also stock up on face shields from Thirdkindness to complement your growing collection of face masks. There are also UV sanitizers (a Shopping reader favorite) — some are handheld devices, Sonix offers metallic UV sanitizing boxes and Lexon created one that simultaneously sanitizes and charges your smartphone. Motorola created a contactless smart digital thermometer with Bluetooth connectivity to measure forehead temperatures within one second and displays that reading onto your smartphone, via the Hubble Connected app, according to Nordstrom.

Best Nordstrom gifts by price

Nordstrom carries thousands of products at a variety of price points, although Make Merry features many items that are $100 or less. Whether you’re shopping for stocking stuffers, treating yourself or splurging on an ultraluxe kayak, Burberry jacket or a $2,100 Jura coffee machine, Nordstrom’s got you covered so you can stay within your budget this holiday season.

Best gift options at Nordstrom by brand

We rounded up 15 brands favored by readers and Shopping editors worth considering this gift-giving season.

Best Nordstrom gifts by category

Gifts for her

Shoes

Gifts for beauty lovers

Gifts for him

Gifts for kids and baby

Stocking stuffers

Gifts for anyone

Gifts for home and kitchen

Gifts for pets

More gift guides and winter shopping recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak