For some, Father’s Day is a difficult holiday when it comes to shopping. This is especially true if the dad in your life claims to already have everything they need. Though ordering another polo shirt or popular tech product could prove useful, you can be sure that a personalized gift is an option that will be remembered far beyond the holiday. Giving him a one-of-a-kind keepsake like a photo book or a custom mug will bring forth memories with every encounter. And a custom grilling kit or personalized apron are good options for the father figure who’s always finding new recipes for the family. Picture-centric products and gifts only scratch the surface of personalized items you can give this Father’s Day. Below, we compiled some of the best personalized Father’s Day gifts to help you find more gift ideas — from engraved Apple products to tasteful coffee subscriptions — that will prove thoughtful and memorable in years to come.

SKIP AHEAD Best personalized Father’s Day gifts | Mugs and glasses | Pictures and photo gifts | Custom grilling gear | Funny personalized gifts | Custom sports gifts | Custom subscription gifts

Best personalized Father’s Day gifts

Tech expert Whitson Gordon previously called the JBL Flip 5 the best all-around portable speaker, noting that it “sounds the best for its size and price.” If you want to give your dad this handy speaker for Father’s Day, you can customize it with family photos, personalized messages, stickers and more. JBL says the speaker is waterproof, so your dad can use it by the pool or at the beach through the summer months.

This is an old school and traditional gift that can elevate any porch to a custom-fit entrance. The highly rated and monogrammed welcome mat comes in two different sizes and is made of coconut husk with a rubber border.

ROAM’s luggage checks all the functional boxes of design both inside and out with smart compartments and rugged exteriors. The brand also has a hand up on design, allowing you to choose just how colorful you want your carry-on to be — if you don’t know their favorite colors, a gift card is a great way to get them involved.

If your dad prefers his accessories to be more subtle, he might like this personalized tie from The Tie Bar. This sleek linen tie is adorned with a subtle monogram print that looks like a geometric pattern from afar, and it comes in both Skinny and Modern styles.

Best personalized Father’s Day mugs and glasses

With YETI, you can choose from a dozen colors and get them a versatile, portable and monogrammed mug in any size you deem best for their adventures, from a 14-ounce mug to a 24-ounce mug or 12-ounce bottle. The cap is designed to be leakproof and sippable from any side. Its rugged stainless steel build and double-wall vacuum insulated side will keep cold drinks cold and warm drinks warm.

If one glass isn’t going to cut it, push things to the next level with a personalized whiskey gift box. The highly rated Whiskey Appreciation Crate includes a personalized and handmade Whiskey decanter, as well as some essentials like rocks glasses, ice molds, coasters and more.

A fun personalized Father’s Day gift for new dads, this mug from Etsy can be customized with a photo of their child (or up to three of them, if they have several). If they aren’t much of a coffee drinker, you can also customize a water bottle or wine tumbler.

If the dad in your life enjoys a cold glass of beer after a long day, these monogrammed pint glasses might come in handy. Available in a set of 4, they are dishwasher-safe and you can customize them with his initials for an added special touch.

Best personalized pictures and photo gifts for dad

Go the traditional route with a personalized photo book full of memorable pictures. Nearly every aspect of this matte hardcover book is customizable — from the photo layout to the text and the page numbers. You can even upload your own stickers and backgrounds to tailor your book to a specific theme.

Legacybox offers a way to bundle home movies and photos into one single keepsake. When you receive the physical box in the mail, fill it with tapes, film, photos and audio recordings and send everything back to Legacybox to do the rest. The resulting product will be a professionally digitized memento in the form of a DVD, thumb drive or the cloud.

This digital picture frame is a very popular gift. The photo frame sports a 9.7-inch screen with a 2K resolution (that’s 2048x1536, or a bit sharper than 1080p). It connects to Wi-Fi so you don’t have to constantly copy new photos to an SD card or USB drive. Instead, you can cycle through photos from Facebook, Instagram, Flickr or Google Photos. That means you can easily send them a recent photo you took and renew their picture collection.

Best custom grilling gear for dad

Make them feel like a professional grill master with this custom apron. It’s one of the best grilling gifts for Father’s Day thanks to the ability to fully customize the product. Choose from one of 21 vibrant colors for the design color along with your desired text for the front of the apron. The waist strap, spacious pockets and adjustable neck strap are additional components that may make it a good gift for any dad.

This BBQ bundle from Mark & Graham features an apron, a carving board and a tool set — virtually everything your dad will need for those summer backyard cookouts. For $12 apiece, each item in the set can be customized with everything from their name and the word “dad” to their initials.

A bestseller on Etsy, this personalized tool set can be engraved with 30 different designs (or with a custom one, for an added fee) and comes with 11 stainless steel tools, including a spatula, tongs, brush and heat glove. If your dad loves to grill, he will likely get a lot of use out of this handy tool set.

Funny personalized Father’s Day gifts

These custom face socks are likely to have the whole room laughing. Choose a photo of your face, your dad’s face or the face of a pet and turn that photo into a pair of socks that is designed to be both memorable and comfortable. They are fully customizable, meaning you can pick all the text, fonts and graphics you’d like to feature on the socks.

If they already have a collection of ties in the closet, you can get innovative with this tie-themed jerky crate. It includes a variety of jerky bites with unique flavor profiles like whiskey maple, root beer habanero, ghost pepper and more.

Custom sports gifts for dad

If you have a golf player in your life, these personalized golf balls are bound to be a useful gift. Each Wilson ball can be customized with a photo of you and your dad, or even the whole family.

Instead of wearing the jersey of their favorite player, give your dad a custom jersey featuring their own name. The jerseys are available in multiple sizes, from small to 5X-large, and the mesh side panels and tailored fit are designed for comfort. Whether they’re a Patriots fan or a Chiefs devotee, the NFL shop offers a jersey for every team in the league.

These face masks will allow them to fit into the modern landscape while supporting their favorite team. Made of polyester, they are machine-washable and come in packs of three so your dad has back-ups.

Custom subscription gifts for dad

Change up their grilling game with the Grill Masters Club subscription, which includes a bundle of flavorful supplies for meat, vegetables and more. The box includes spices, rubs, sauces, wood chips and grilling accessories for a full experience without the need to go to the store.

Take the hassle out of shaving with Harry's starter set. The kit is available in four colors and comes with a rubberized handle, a five-blade razor cartridge, foaming shave gel and a travel blade cover. After the starter set delivery, they can choose to have additional shaving accessories delivered every two, three or five months.

Socks can be useful, stylish and comfortable — and with the Southern Scholar Socks subscription, they can be delivered directly to dad’s door. For under $14 a month, this premium dress sock company will send a pair of dress socks to your desired location on the first day of each month. Every pair of socks is crafted using a 200-needle-count knitting process for softness and quality.

