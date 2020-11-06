Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
November sales and deals have already begun and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are weeks away, which means it might be time to start thinking about the holiday gift guide, a common page across many retailers and brands, as well as publishers like NBC News Shopping. This year, Sephora, an essential shopping destination for beauty lovers, has launched its holiday gift guide hub with more than 1,100 notable products. You can find exclusive new items and bundles on a slew of top-rated brands, including Slip, Dyson, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, Summer Fridays and plenty more. Whether you're shopping for skin care junkies, lipstick fiends, wellness warriors, teenagers or men, consider Sephora a beauty lovers’ shopping paradise. So where should you start navigating Sephora’s holiday gift guide? To help guide you through the epic Sephora holiday options, we rounded up can't-miss products that are so good, you might want to order them for your loved ones and for yourself. Just don't wait too long to order — UPS and FedEx as well as retail experts anticipate upcoming shipping delays, not to mention products and gift sets might start selling out before you even place an order.
Our favorite gifts at Sephora
1. Charlotte Tilbury Mini Iconic Matte Revolution Lipstick Trio
Help a loved one upgrade their collection of lipsticks with this trio of popular Charlotte Tilbury shades:
- Pillow Talk, a pinky-nude and the brand’s signature color
- Walk of No Shame, a berry rose that launched in the fall
- and Very Victoria, a light-medium brown
This square-tipped lipstick offers better control when filling in your pout and makes it easier to achieve a precise application of lipstick. Plus, the paraben-free and long-lasting lipstick has a slight scent of cocoa butter and hydrates your pout with vitamin E.
2. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Face Palette Sculpture
Each holiday season, Hourglass drops a limited-edition palette of its Ambient Lighting Powders, and the 2020 collection includes six versatile shades. Lightly dust three bestselling shades — Mood Exposure, Diffused Light and Dim Light — all over your face for a soft, candlelight glow. Dust on Vibrant Flush, a coral-pink blush, highlight your cheekbone with Glistening Strobe, a pearlescent champagne highlighter and for added warmth use Natural Bronze Light. And don’t forget to add the matching dual-sided Ambient Lighting Edit brush, which is made of synthetic bristles that rarely shed.
3. Olaplex Holiday Hair Fix Kit
Olaplex makes professional-grade hair care products that can help protect your strands against heat damage and color-treatments by rebuilding your hair bonds at a molecular level. The brand created a trio of products designed for weekly at-home use to help moisturize and strengthen hair. It contains a full-sized bottle of No. 3 Hair Perfector pre-treatment and travel-sized versions of No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, plus a bonus mini version of No.6 Bond Smoother, a serum that keeps flyaways at bay for up to 72 hours.
4. Fresh Sugar Lip Bestsellers Tin
Dry, flaky lips are a pest and clean beauty brand Fresh aims to prevent chapped lips from happening this winter by offering a six-piece set of their Sugar Lips bestsellers. Jojoba seed, avocado, olive, castor and grapeseed oils, coupled with sugar, shea butter and beeswax will leave your pout soft and kissable this holiday season. The lip balms leave behind a light tint, ranging from Sugar Rose, a soft, rosebud pink, to Sugar Honey, a warm caramel. Plus, each lip moisturizer features SPF 15 coverage.
5. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set
Dyson released a special value gift set featuring their signature beauty product: the Supersonic hair dryer. It has earned high marks from one Shopping contributor as well as celebrity hairstylists. “It prevents heat damage by regulating direct heat on the hair strands, eliminates frizz and provides high shine, which is crucial when it comes to getting the perfect blowout,” said hair stylist Courtney Foster in our guide to the best hair dryers. This lightweight blow dryer sports three speed settings and four temperatures so you can blow out your hair with ease at home. You also receive a wide-tooth comb for sectioning your hair or for raking through curls and a rounded bristle brush for DIY blow outs.
6. Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Hydra Gel Eye Patch Party
Under-eye patches can reduce signs of aging and hydrate your skin, which is why dermatologists and makeup artists recommend adding them to your skin care routine. This trio from Peter Thomas Roth contains three of his eye patches: Cucumber De-Tox, 24K Gold, and Water Drench eye patches. Tai Young, a celebrity makeup artist on “Grey’s Anatomy” previously told Shopping the Water Drench is her “absolute favorite” and she uses them on both the actors and actresses on the show. She likes to store her eye masks in a mini-fridge for a cooling sensation and to help further reduce puffiness, although it’s not a necessary step.
Sephora gifts by price
Shop in-demand holiday gifts from Pat McGrath Labs, Armani Beauty, Youth to the People, Milk Makeup and others without exceeding your budget this holiday season. Here are some highly-rated gifts at Sephora, broken down by price and worth considering right now.
Gift Sephora value sets
Find 760 value sets, which are usually bundles and deals on popular items, to gift this year, from La Mer Miracle Moments Collection to the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Secrets Skincare Set.
Gift skin care tools and devices
- NuFace Trinity Break The Ice Collection
- BeautyBio GloPro Microneedling Facial Regeneration Tool
- Sephora Collection Mini Facial Roller Set
Gift skin care
Gift hot tools
- Dyson Copper limited-edition Airwrap Complete Styler Gift Set
- Drybar Mix & Mingle Iron Kit
- Amika Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Set
- Ghd Silver Moon Gold Styler Set
Gift hair care
Gift makeup brushes and tools
- Beauty Blender Makeup Sponge + Liquid Cleanser Set
- Sephora Collection Ready To Roll Brush Set
- Charlotte Tilbury Mini Brush Set
- Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner Travel Set
- Sephora Collection Total Coverage Makeup Sponge Set
Gift makeup
- Pat McGrath Labs Mini Guilty Pleasures Lip Trio
- Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
- Tower 28 Beauty Mini Juicy All The Way Lip Jelly Set
- Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick and Mini Mascara Set
- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Lil Fly Stunna Mini Eye + Lip Set
Gift bath and body
- L'Occitane Shea Butter Nourishing Favorites
- Ouai North Bondi Eau De Parfum & Body Crème Kit
- Philosophy Amazing Grace Gift Set
- Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Body Oil & Lip Set
Gift perfumes
- Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Perfume & Lipstick Set
- Hermes Jardin Collection Miniature Coffret Set
- Maison Margiela Replica Mini Discovery Set
- Jo Malone London Mini Set
- Huda Beauty Kayali Miniature Discovery Set
Gift candles and home fragrances
- Voluspa Nine Piece Votive Candle Set
- Nest Holiday & Birchwood Pine PURA Diffuser Set
- Voluspa Japonica Archive Set
- Acqua di Parma Fico di Amalfi Candle and Perfume Set
Best gifts at Sephora by brand
Some days you just want to shop by your favorite brand, and Sephora carries 320 of them, ranging from Acqua Di Parma to Yves Saint Laurent. To help make sorting through thousands of products a little easier, we rounded up 39 popular brands adored by readers and associate Shopping editor, Nicole Saunders to help give you a taste of the most gift-worthy items for this holiday season.
- All Anastasia Beverly Hills gifts, like the Perfect Your Brows Set
- All Artis gifts, like the Elite Collection Black Set
- All BareMinerals gifts, like the Complexion Rescue Customizable Value Set
- All BeautyBlender gifts, like the Rocket To Flawless Blend & Cleanse Sponge Set
- All Benefit gifts, like the Together at Lash Full-Size Mascara Value Set
- All Bite Beauty gifts, like the Millennial Pinks 4-Piece Mini Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon Set
- All Bobbi Brown gifts, like the Mini Get Glossy Lip Gloss Set
- All Caudalie gifts, like the Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Serum
- All Charlotte Tilbury gifts, like the Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Lip Set
- All Dior gifts, like the Lip Glow Lip Balm & Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss Set
- All Drunk Elephant gifts, like The Trunk 4.0
- All Drybar gifts, like The Big Buttercup Bundle
- All Dyson gifts, like the Airwrap Styler
- All Ellis Brooklyn gifts, like the Library Discovery Set
- All Fenty Beauty by Rihanna gifts, like the Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set: Holo'Daze Edition
- All Foreo gifts, like the Luna 3 for Sensitive Skin
- All Fresh gifts, like the Rose Hydration Skincare Set
- All Ghd gifts, like the Glide Professional Performance Hot Brush
- All Grande Cosmetics gifts, like the Goldie Luxe Lash and Brow Serum Set
- All Huda Beauty gifts, like the Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette
- All Killian gifts, like the Discovery Mini Set
- All Kosas gifts, like the Keep It Clean Set
- All Lilah B. gifts, like the Luxe Lip Oil Mini Duo
- All Marc Jacobs Beauty gifts, like the Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette in Cherrific – Very Merry Cherry Edition
- All Nars gifts, like the Mini Undress Code Afterglow Lip Balm Set
- All NuFace gifts, like the NuBODY Skin Toning Device
- All Pat McGrath Labs gifts, like the Mini MatteTrance Lipstick Trio
- All Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez gifts, like the Mini Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick Duo
- All Refa gifts, like the Caray Ray Face
- All Rituals gifts, like The Ritual of Sakura Large Set
- All Sephora Collection gifts, like the Frosted Wishes Mini Eye Brush Set
- All Skylar gifts, like the Perfume Palette
- All T3 gifts, like the SinglePass Wave Professional Tapered Ceramic Styling Wand
- All Tatcha gifts, like the Pure & Glowing Trio
- All The Inkey List gifts, like The Holiday Heroes Set
- All Too Faced gifts, like the Cinnamon Bear Makeup Set
- All Urban Decay gifts, like the Heavy Dose All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Gift Set
- All Wander Beauty gifts, like the Baggage Claim Upgrade Eye Masks Jumbo Set
- All Yves Saint Laurent gifts, like the Mini Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Set
