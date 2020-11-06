Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

November sales and deals have already begun and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are weeks away, which means it might be time to start thinking about the holiday gift guide, a common page across many retailers and brands, as well as publishers like NBC News Shopping. This year, Sephora, an essential shopping destination for beauty lovers, has launched its holiday gift guide hub with more than 1,100 notable products. You can find exclusive new items and bundles on a slew of top-rated brands, including Slip, Dyson, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, Summer Fridays and plenty more. Whether you're shopping for skin care junkies, lipstick fiends, wellness warriors, teenagers or men, consider Sephora a beauty lovers’ shopping paradise. So where should you start navigating Sephora’s holiday gift guide? To help guide you through the epic Sephora holiday options, we rounded up can't-miss products that are so good, you might want to order them for your loved ones and for yourself. Just don't wait too long to order — UPS and FedEx as well as retail experts anticipate upcoming shipping delays, not to mention products and gift sets might start selling out before you even place an order.

Our favorite gifts at Sephora

Help a loved one upgrade their collection of lipsticks with this trio of popular Charlotte Tilbury shades:

Pillow Talk, a pinky-nude and the brand’s signature color

Walk of No Shame, a berry rose that launched in the fall

and Very Victoria, a light-medium brown

This square-tipped lipstick offers better control when filling in your pout and makes it easier to achieve a precise application of lipstick. Plus, the paraben-free and long-lasting lipstick has a slight scent of cocoa butter and hydrates your pout with vitamin E.

Each holiday season, Hourglass drops a limited-edition palette of its Ambient Lighting Powders, and the 2020 collection includes six versatile shades. Lightly dust three bestselling shades — Mood Exposure, Diffused Light and Dim Light — all over your face for a soft, candlelight glow. Dust on Vibrant Flush, a coral-pink blush, highlight your cheekbone with Glistening Strobe, a pearlescent champagne highlighter and for added warmth use Natural Bronze Light. And don’t forget to add the matching dual-sided Ambient Lighting Edit brush, which is made of synthetic bristles that rarely shed.

Olaplex makes professional-grade hair care products that can help protect your strands against heat damage and color-treatments by rebuilding your hair bonds at a molecular level. The brand created a trio of products designed for weekly at-home use to help moisturize and strengthen hair. It contains a full-sized bottle of No. 3 Hair Perfector pre-treatment and travel-sized versions of No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, plus a bonus mini version of No.6 Bond Smoother, a serum that keeps flyaways at bay for up to 72 hours.

Dry, flaky lips are a pest and clean beauty brand Fresh aims to prevent chapped lips from happening this winter by offering a six-piece set of their Sugar Lips bestsellers. Jojoba seed, avocado, olive, castor and grapeseed oils, coupled with sugar, shea butter and beeswax will leave your pout soft and kissable this holiday season. The lip balms leave behind a light tint, ranging from Sugar Rose, a soft, rosebud pink, to Sugar Honey, a warm caramel. Plus, each lip moisturizer features SPF 15 coverage.

Dyson released a special value gift set featuring their signature beauty product: the Supersonic hair dryer. It has earned high marks from one Shopping contributor as well as celebrity hairstylists. “It prevents heat damage by regulating direct heat on the hair strands, eliminates frizz and provides high shine, which is crucial when it comes to getting the perfect blowout,” said hair stylist Courtney Foster in our guide to the best hair dryers. This lightweight blow dryer sports three speed settings and four temperatures so you can blow out your hair with ease at home. You also receive a wide-tooth comb for sectioning your hair or for raking through curls and a rounded bristle brush for DIY blow outs.

Under-eye patches can reduce signs of aging and hydrate your skin, which is why dermatologists and makeup artists recommend adding them to your skin care routine. This trio from Peter Thomas Roth contains three of his eye patches: Cucumber De-Tox, 24K Gold, and Water Drench eye patches. Tai Young, a celebrity makeup artist on “Grey’s Anatomy” previously told Shopping the Water Drench is her “absolute favorite” and she uses them on both the actors and actresses on the show. She likes to store her eye masks in a mini-fridge for a cooling sensation and to help further reduce puffiness, although it’s not a necessary step.

Sephora gifts by price

Shop in-demand holiday gifts from Pat McGrath Labs, Armani Beauty, Youth to the People, Milk Makeup and others without exceeding your budget this holiday season. Here are some highly-rated gifts at Sephora, broken down by price and worth considering right now.

Gift Sephora value sets

Find 760 value sets, which are usually bundles and deals on popular items, to gift this year, from La Mer Miracle Moments Collection to the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Secrets Skincare Set.

Gift skin care tools and devices

Gift skin care

Gift hot tools

Gift hair care

Gift makeup brushes and tools

Gift makeup

Gift bath and body

Gift perfumes

Gift candles and home fragrances

Best gifts at Sephora by brand

Some days you just want to shop by your favorite brand, and Sephora carries 320 of them, ranging from Acqua Di Parma to Yves Saint Laurent. To help make sorting through thousands of products a little easier, we rounded up 39 popular brands adored by readers and associate Shopping editor, Nicole Saunders to help give you a taste of the most gift-worthy items for this holiday season.

