Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Today, May 4, is known as Star Wars Day, commemorating George Lucas’ iconic franchise. The day was chosen not because it marks the release of the original film but rather because of a pun: “May the 4th be with you.” The first film, “Star Wars: A New Hope,” was released this month in 1977. Since then, the franchise has grown substantially with films, TV shows, video games, books, toys and much more. Back in December 2020, Disney announced it would move forward with 12 Star Wars-related series for streaming service Disney+. This follows the incredible success of “The Mandalorian,” which captivated Star Wars fans young and old. Given the impact Star Wars has had across generations — and products — we’ve compiled gifts to give every fan in your life in time with Star Wars Day. May the 4th be with you.

Best Star Wars gifts for every fan on Star Wars Day

You can make Star Wars-themed ice pops this summer with Zoku’s mold. It makes six ice pops, two of each character: Stormtrooper, R2-D2 and Darth Vader. The mold comes with six reusable pop sticks that feature a built-in drip tray, too. After pouring in juice, yogurt or a fruit puree, place the mold in the freezer — when the pops are solid, you should be able to slide them out of the mold without waiting for them to thaw.

After launching its latest fourth generation of Echo devices in September 2020, Amazon is opening pre-orders for this Mandalorian-inspired bundle of its latest smart home and streaming tech. You get an Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick 4K, a themed remote cover and remote, and a Baby Yoda-themed stand for the Echo. The bundle is set to ship out on June 10, just in time to deliver by Father’s Day — and pre-orders get a discount.

Fans of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” might enjoy this special Star Wars Polaroid instant camera, which is currently 29 percent off as part of Amazon’s Star Wars Day deals. The camera, which has a 4.6-star rating from more than 2,600 Amazon shoppers, includes double exposure so you can capture two moments in one photo.

For pet parents who love Star Wars, this BB-8 droid toy has a soft felt exterior and a squishy polyester filling that your pup can comfortably chew on, and includes an internal squeaker for fun at playtime. Since it isn’t indestructible, the brand recommends supervising your pet when playing with the toy and removing it if pieces start breaking off.

This (may) be the way: For the kid who’s patiently waiting for the third season of “The Mandalorian,” this Adidas sneaker is designed with silver details to reflect the titular character’s armor. The sneaker also features the brand’s Boost midsole, meant to help it feel more flexible while wearing.

A great trinket for gamers with a strong connection to The Force, this accessory holder features Baby Yoda (without his cup of soup, unfortunately). The tech holder comes with a 6-foot-long micro USB cable and can be used to prop up your phone or game controller.

If you’re planning an adventure across the Galaxy, you may want to consider Herschel’s new Mandalorian backpack. The lining of the backpack has the Mudhorn insignia, which is not only Din Djarin’s clan identifier but also the creature that Baby Yoda defeated in the first season of The Mandalorian. The silver buckles are inspired by the Beskar steel that makes up the Mandalorian’s armor.

The collection also includes The Child backpack and lunchbox for kids.

“The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian” by Phil Szostak

The “Art of Star Wars” would be a great addition to any fan’s coffee table. The 256-page book takes you behind the scenes of the first season of “The Mandalorian.” It includes concept art, sketches and interviews with the cast and crew including showrunner Jon Favreau and director Dave Filoni. The book is meant to give readers an exclusive look at the expanding Star Wars universe.

The Millennium Falcon has played a huge role in some of the greatest victories of the Rebel Alliance and New Republic and is one of the best lego sets, garnering a 4.9-star average rating from over 2,400 Amazon shoppers. If you’re considering gifting a LEGO set to a Star Wars enthusiast, consider one made after one of the fastest vessels in the Star Wars canon. The set comes with seven LEGO Star Wars characters, including: Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO and Boolio. Not to mention the set.

Ruggable’s Star Wars collection includes various designs, including this blue toile fabric depicting iconic scenes from The Empire Strikes Back, from Yoda training Luke on Dagobah to the pivotal “I am your father” scene. The rug includes a rug cover and rug pad and the cover can be removed and is machine washable. Ruggable is offering 15 percent off their Star Wars collection today with code MT4.

It’s been well over a year since “The Child” — aka Baby Yoda — stole our hearts in “The Mandalorian,” and the plethora of adorable merch isn’t going away anytime soon. For plant parents, this Baby Yoda Chia Pet can turn Baby Yoda’s iconic floating bassinet into a leafy green in a week or two, according to the brand. It comes with a chia seed packet boasting enough for three plantings and it can be washed and replanted as many times as you want.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.