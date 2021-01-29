Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Valentine’s Day gifts can be as radical or simple as you want them to be: One classic Valentine’s Day gift idea is, of course, candy and chocolate. Why? For one thing, comfort. After all, your Valentine might find comfort in the right food. And comfort food — chocolate, candy and yes, a Chicago-style hot dog — are how you can help transport your loved ones to places or times they might love to visit right now.

If your loved ones have a sweet tooth, send them a small party in a box — ship ice cream from Florida, Wild Maine Blueberry Jam and licorice-laced chocolate from Iceland. To help you narrow in on unique Valentine’s Day candy gift ideas, we’ve rounded up a list of artfully crafted chocolate collections, candy gift boxes and desserts so decadent you’ll want to order a box for yourself, as well.

Best Valentine’s Day chocolate and candy gifts 2021:

Sugarfina is all about the eye candy. Confections come snuggled in clear, plastic boxes, that you don’t have to wait for an emergency to break open. The XOXO 3 Piece Candy Bento Box takes the best boozy parts of Valentine’s Day and distills them into non-alcoholic sweets, like these champagne gummy bears made with Dom Pérignon. There’s also sugar-coated pink gummies shaped like lips nestled alongside sea salt and dark chocolate-dipped caramels.

As you shop this Valentine’s Day, consider supporting small businesses, like Economy Candy, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood and has been in business since 1937. Their massive, five-pound CandyCare gift set is filled with Valentine’s Day-themed candy from well-known brands, including Jelly Belly, Pop Rocks, PEZ, Red Hots, Ring Pop and Fun Dip. There’s also V-Day classic candies like conversation hearts, chocolate roses and lips, plus a white and red canvas tote to store their sweet treats.

What’s better than enjoying delicious chocolates on Valentine’s Day? Eating hand-painted pink, white and orange chocolates and owning an adorable heart-shaped Hoya succulent planted in a ceramic pot. Floral delivery service Urban Stems teamed up with Austin-based chocolatier Maggie Louise Confections to create the “Like You A Latte” set, featuring six milk, dark and white chocolates shaped like lattes, oranges and rainbows. If your Valentine isn’t a plant-person, rest easy. The Hoya requires minimal upkeep and indirect light, making it a helpful indoor plant for those who live in an area with gloomy winters.

If dining out at a Michelin-star restaurant isn’t feasible this Valentine’s Day, consider ordering this 24-piece collection of chocolate created by two-star Michelin chef Gabriel Kreuther and Marc Aumont, the executive pastry chef and Master Chocolatier of Kreuther Chocolate. The two experts selected everything from Tahitian vanilla, gingerbread and salted butter caramel to Mexican hot chocolate, oatmeal cookie and French baguette.

A bean-to-bar chocolate shop in Reykjavik, Iceland, OmNom Chocolate balances crunchy and smooth textures with unexpected herbs and savory bits. The Big! Lakkris has a lovely ribbon of licorice flavor that’s highlighted by sea salt, making it a lovely Valentine’s Day gift for those who enjoy licorice. Just as devotees of black licorice will be drawn to the Lakkris bar, javaheads will love the mocha notes of the Coffee and Milk bar and white chocolate fans should snag the Spiced White and Caramel bar, which smells of orange and cinnamon and is topped with a caramel crunch.

Your Valentine could use a little pick me up to get through an onslaught of Zoom meetings and the daily grind. Batch created a trio of gift-worthy treats artfully arranged in crinkle paper. They can start their day with a medium-to-dark roast coffee and then break off an afternoon square of 67 percent cacao chocolate from Olive & Sinclair Chocolate Co. with notes of brown butter and molasses and Willy Wonka-inspired packaging. Before a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner together, they can also enjoy a crunchy, savory treat with coffee-soaked sprouted almonds from Diane’s Kitchen.

A full palette of colors, from greens and yellows to blues and golds, and intricate designs make Christopher Elbow Chocolates — comprising 36 colored cocoa butter bon bons — almost too pretty to eat. Almost. The 36 Piece Signature Chocolate Collection, tucked neatly into a white box wrapped with a brown satin bow, has bright pops of herb-infused caramel, refreshing bites of lemon and a bit of bubbly with champagne from the chocolatier based in Kansas City, Missouri. An accompanying flavor guide lets you know what awaits you when you bite into one of the tiny, edible pieces of art.

Shop Chocolate, Candy and Sweet and Savory Gift Baskets

Find chocolate, candy and comfort food gifts at artisan shops like Christopher Elbow, LA. Burdick, carefully arranged collections from Dylan’s Candy Bar and Sugarfina. Here is a look at gift baskets and assortments broken down into chocolate, candy and sweet collections.

Chocolate Collections

Candy Boxes

Sweet Gift Baskets

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.