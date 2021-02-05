Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Pets have shown their owners lots of love over the last year and likely added moments of levity to stressful days. If you’re spending Valentine’s Day with your cat or dog this year, you may want to consider giving them something to thank them for the joy they fill your life with. I’ll take any excuse to purchase new items for my cats and dogs, and am grateful for them keeping me company during months working from home and attending school online. From dog beds to treats or engaging toys for cats and dogs, we rounded up a selection of bestselling and highly-rated Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your furry friends.

1. Alpha Paw Cozy Calming Bed for Dogs (also available for cats)

This bed was designed specifically to reduce your pet’s anxiety, and it’s never received below a 4-star rating on Alpha Paws’ website. Available in a version for dogs and cats, it’s made with plush vegan fabric that’s designed to mimic a mother’s fur and the warmth that radiates from her body, which Alpha Paw says creates a natural feeling of comfort and safety, lessening pets’ stress.

The bed has a raised edge that allows pets to cozy up in its deep center, or they can use the raised edge for head and neck support. It’s stuffed with soft filling that offers joint and muscle pain relief and it’s machine-washable. The dog bed comes in three sizes — small, medium and large — and it’s available in two colors: Grey and Beige.

Planet Dog’s football is the only toy my Labrador retriever will play with, and the only one he hasn't ripped apart. The ball is constructed from a rubber material that’s soft on dog’ teeth yet tough enough to withstand a lot of bouncing, throwing and chewing. It has a hole for you to stuff treats in, too. The football is also flavored with natural mint oil to help freshen dogs’ breath. It’s made to float in water, so I throw it into the pool during the summer for my dog to fetch while he cools off.

After an unsuccessful attempt at installing a hanging cat bed that suctions to the window, I stumbled upon this option that attaches to the window sill. It comes with screws if you want to permanently add the bed to your home, but I installed it over two years ago with the included Velcro and it’s remained sturdy ever since. The hanging bed can support up to 40 pounds — my two small cats can sleep on it together — and it comes with a removable bolster for added support. It features an orthopedic foam base that’s wrapped in a removable cover. And you can take off the cover to clean it in the washing machine.

This Valentine gift set includes something for you and your dog. It comes with the brand’s heart-shaped, plant-based Pumpkin & Apple Biscuits and Peanut Butter & Blueberry Biscuits, as well as a West & Willow framed custom pet portrait. After purchasing the gift set, shoppers receive a code for their West & Willow pet portrait within 24 hours. Use the code to redeem and customize your 12-inch by 16-inch pet portrait on West and Willow’s website. The portrait comes framed in Black, White or Walnut and you can choose from three background color options: Charcoal Gray, Soft White or Dusty Pink.

I buy these sushi-shaped cat toys for all the felines I know — yes, you can gift other people’s pets, too. These toys are infused with catnip, which attracts cats and keeps them occupied for hours. When cats bite the toys or toss them around with their paws, they make a crinkling sound, too. Three toys come in a pack: a Salmon Roll, Shrimp Nigiri and Maki Roll.

This red pet bowl is decorated with hearts, making it fit for Valentine’s Day. It has a stainless steel interior, which the brand claims is naturally bacteria-resistant. The bowl features a removable rubber base that prevents it from moving around while your pet eats or drinks, and it eliminates noise if the bowl slides around. It’s dishwasher-safe without the base, too. This bowl comes in three sizes: 1.75-cup, 3.25-cup and 6.5-cup.

As the No. 1 bestselling plush toy for dogs on Amazon, the Snuggle Puppy has earned a 4.6-star average rating from more than 19,000 reviews. It mimics the warmth and heartbeat of a dog’s mother with a battery-operated pulsing heart and heat pack, both of which are stored inside the toy and accessible through a velcro pocket. These features work to soothe pets and reduce separation anxiety for younger dogs and cats, especially. Once turned on, the heart “beats” for either eight hours or 24 hours. The toy comes with one heat pack that lasts for 24 hours, and refills are sold separately. The Snuggle Puppy is machine-washable without the heart and heat pack.

Match your cat’s collar to your bracelet with this set. It comes with an adjustable breakaway cat collar that features the same design as an included cotton friendship bracelet to be worn by the cat’s owner. Keeping with the Valentine’s Day theme, this set is decorated with a wooden heart charm, too. It’s available in two colors: Pink and Turquoise.

If your cat likes to be near you at all times, the Kittyroo Cat Hoodie may be a great addition to your wardrobe. In addition to keeping pet owners warm, the sweatshirt has a dedicated kangaroo pouch lined with brushed fleece for cats to relax in. The pouch’s opening is adjustable, so you can loosen it for your cat to climb in and tighten it to keep your cat from falling out. The sweatshirt also features built-in paw gloves, a hood with cat ears and extra long drawstrings with fluffy tips for cats to play with. The hoodie comes in three sizes: medium, large and XXL.

The Wild One Walk Kit comes with a matching set of pet products you’ll need while strolling through the neighborhood. It features the brand’s lightweight dog harness, dirt-resistant-and-waterproof leash and a poop bag carrier. The poop bag carrier stores Wild One’s plant-based, biodegradable poop bags, which are sold separately. The kit comes in eight colors, ranging from Tan and Black to Lilac and Blush. You can choose from three harness sizes — small, medium and large — and two leash lengths: standard and small.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.