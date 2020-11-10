Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Walmart, a very popular retailer among NBC News Shopping readers, has released its annual holiday gift guide finder, where you can secure presents for everyone on your list, from hard-to-shop-for teenagers and techies to athletes, gamers and at-home chefs. You can find more than 1,000 in-demand products from highly-rated brands right now, including Oculus, Lego, Conair, HP, Olay and Disney Pixar Toy Story, among others. Walmart also has a section of its site dedicated to hundreds of holiday home decorations, so you can stock up on twinkling lights, Christmas trees, outdoor holiday decor, ornaments, Hanukkah decorations, party favors and wrapping paper, as well.
Alongside Walmart, we’re keeping an eye on holiday gifting suites from other popular NBC News Shopping reader favorite retailers, including Sephora and Nordstrom, as well as gift guides for specific products like the brand new Xbox and Playstation gaming consoles. We have plenty more brand- and category-specific guides debuting in the coming weeks to help guide you as you shop for loved ones (and yourself). Be sure to bookmark this page and our main gift guide hub to stay in the loop for all things gift-giving this holiday season.
Just keep in mind that popular brands tend to sell out quickly and, regardless, retailer experts and shipping companies like FedEx and UPS expect massive shipping delays this holiday season.
Best holiday gifts at Walmart
1. Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Echelon, a Shopping reader favorite fitness brand, created a highly-rated spinning bike exclusively for Walmart. It sports 32 levels of magnetic resistance to keep you challenged at home without creating pesky loud noises. There's also a cushioned seat for comfort, adjustable toe cages, so your feet are secure, slip-resistant padded handlebars, which is especially helpful if your palms tend to get sweaty while working out. Additionally, Echelon is throwing in six months of complementary access to 500 on-demand classes.
2. KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
"15 years and two cookbooks later, I've discovered that whether you're baking cookies or attempting to eat better after a few months of raiding your pantry, the Kitchen-Aid Artisan Series Stand Mixer deserves a spot on your counter," wrote Shopping contributor Jonathan Bender. This top-rated kitchen appliance boasts 10 speed settings and 59 touchpoints so that you can customize your new gadget based on your cooking needs. You can purchase 10 additional attachments to whip up a variety of dishes this holiday season and beyond, too.
3. Apple Watch Series 6
Shopping readers have gravitated towards Apple devices and the recently-released Apple Watch Series 6 includes a few new features that are on-brand for 2020. There's a countdown timer encouraging wearers to wash their hands for 20 seconds, as well as a blood oxygen level and sleep measuring. It's available in five colors: Product Red, Black, Navy, Pink and White. We also rounded up various Apple Watch 6 bands you can purchase from official retailers if you want to switch up your bands often. Considering a complementary gift? Check out the brand new iPhone 12 or brand new iPad.
4. Roku Streaming Stick+ HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device
Help your loved one stream their favorite Hulu shows with ease this holiday season and gift them the Roku Streaming Stick+, which is about the size of a thumb drive. You plug it into the TV's HDMI port and, once set up, viewers can stream more than 500,000 movies and television shows that are free or subscription-based, says Roku. The Streaming Stick+ costs under $50, so you can gift one (or several) to your loved ones and treat yourself while spending more time indoors. Want to step things up? Consider some of Roku’s other offerings like the New Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player or the Roku Streambar Streaming Media Player with Soundbar.
5. Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
While there's nothing wrong with a cup of instant coffee, you can help your coffee-loving loved ones level up their morning cup (or several) of joe. The Keurig K-Compact is about eight inches wide, so it doesn't take up too much counter space, which is especially helpful for those who live in small spaces like college dorms or apartments. Kerurig makes hundreds of K-cups so you can make various flavors of coffee and tea, or keep it seasonal with hot cocoa. Interested in other models? Check out our guide to the best coffee makers.
Best gifts by price
Walmart made it easy for you to stay within your budget with five major price tiers in its gift guide.
Best gift by brands
While hundreds of brands are included in Walmart’s holiday gift guide hub, we narrowed in on 15 Shopping reader favorites for your consideration.
Best gifts by category
If you prefer shopping by category, we bucketed some of our favorite gifts based on the categories we know Shopping readers care most about, from the Xbox release and a viral Revlon hair straightening brush to cookware from Rachel Ray and Drew Berrymore.
Tech and gadgets
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case
- Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker
- Apple Watch Series 6
- PhoneSpa UV-C Sanitizer and Aroma Diffuser
- Sylvania Digital Picture Frame
- OtterBox Defender Series Pro Phone Case
- RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector
- Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
- Contixo Kids Learning Tablet
Gaming
- Xbox Series X
- NBA 2K21 video game (Xbox One)
- Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con
- Homall Gaming Recliner Chair
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (Xbox One)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)
- Just Dance (Wii)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition (PlayStation 5)
Beauty
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
- Spa Sciences Cool Beauty Skincare Fridge
- Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Kit
- EcoTools Makeup Brush Set
- Lipstick Queen Lipstick Trio
- Flower Hair Tools Ionic Pro Hair Dryer with Concentrator
Grooming
- Jack Black Clean & Cool Body Care Basics Set
- Davidoff Cool Water Cologne
- Old Spice Hair and Body Gift Set
- Billy Jealousy Beard Envy Gift Set For Men
- Ralph Lauren Polo Mini Cologne Gift Set
- HoMedics Percussion Pro Handheld Massager
- Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush
- Dollar Shave Club 6-Blade Razor Bundle
- Irish Spring Body Wash Gift Pack
- Quip Floss
Fashion and jewelry
- G-Shock G-Squad Speed & Distance Watch
- Michael Kors Parker Watch
- Bearpaw Loki II Slipper
- Disney Minnie Mouse Kids Cold Weather Set
- Portland Boot Company Ashland Suede Moccasin Slipper
- Champion Men's Middleweight Hoodie
Toys
- LEGO City Fire Station Building Set
- 12V Power Wheels Dune Racer
- Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse
- Fisher-Price Little People Launch & Loop Raceway Vehicle Playset
- Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition
- KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Swing and Playset
- Little Tikes Princess Cottage Playhouse
- Little Tikes TotSports Easy Score Toy Basketball Set
- Nerf Rival Jupiter XIX-1000 Edge Series (Exclusive)
Gifts for food and cooking
- SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
- The Pioneer Woman Vintage Bloom 3-Quart Dutch Oven
- Hamilton Beach Artisan Dough & Bread Maker
- Oster 18 Quart Silver Roaster with High Dome & Self-Basting Lid
- Ninja Foodi Air Fryer
- Oster 22 Quart Roaster Oven with Self-Basting Lid
- Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker Round
- Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
- Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker
Holiday home decoration gifts
- Best Choice Products 6ft Christmas Tree with Snow and 250 White Lights
- Holiday Time Winter Frost Flocked Un-Lit Wreath
- Mainstays Hohoho oblong Pillow
- LED Icicle Cascading Lights
- HOMCOM Inflatable Santa Sleigh
- Safavieh Fa La La Christmas Decorative Throw Pillow
Sports and outdoors
- BalanceFrom Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells
- Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Stationary Exercise Bike
- Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Tent Combo
- Spalding NBA 54" Portable Angled Basketball Hoop
- Huffy Nel Lusso Classic Cruiser Bike
- Lifetime Tamarack Angler 10 ft Fishing Kayak
Unique and personalized
- 23andMe DNA Test
- Personalized Snowflake Knit Christmas Stocking
- Personalized kids are the best photo plush blanket
- Blue Lava Lamp
Nostalgic and retro gifts
- Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Stereo Turntable
- Queen Greatest Hits I Vinyl
- Mariah Carey - Mariah Carey Vinyl (Exclusive)
- Fleetwood Mac - Rumours Vinyl (Exclusive)
- Bella Cotton Candy Maker
- Nostalgia Tabletop Kettle Popcorn Maker
Games, books and movies
- Deer Pong Family Game for Ages 8+
- Operation: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition
- Magnolia Table, Volume 2
- The Office: The Complete Series (DVD)
- Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook
- Goodnight Moon Book
Tools and DIY
- Hyper Tough Cordless Drill
- HART 9-Amp Compound Miter Saw
- STANLEY 69-Piece Socket Mechanics Tool Set
- 3M WorkTunes Connect Hearing Protector
Arts and crafts
- Brother SE625 Computerized Sewing and Embroidery Machine
- Disney Dreams Collection Thomas Kinkade Studios Coloring Book
- Creativity for Kids Hide and Seek Rock Painting Kit
- Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel
- Elmer's Mega Slime Kit
Pet gifts
- DreamBone Twist Sticks
- Aspen Pet Round Pet Cat Bed
- Armarkat 68-in Cat Tree & Condo Scratching Post Tower
- Vibrant Life Red Argyle Dog Sweater
- K&H Outdoor Heated Cat House
Gift sets
- Best Choice Products 158-Piece Magnetic Building Block Toy Set
- 365 Kids From Garanimals Girls Mix & Match Kid-Pack Gift Box
- Mainstays 21-Piece Kitchen Utensils Set
- Frozen 2 Bed-in-a-Bag Kids Bedding Bundle Set
Teacher gifts
- Sharpie Permanent Markers with Spinning Tray
- WoodWick Medium Hourglass Candle
- Peace Lily Plant
- Better Homes & Gardens Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser Set
- Birthday Gift Basket Of Baked Goods
Host gifts
- Drew Barrymore Flower Home Botanical Watercolor 16 Piece Dinnerware Set
- Expert Grill Stainless Steel Soft Grip BBQ Grill Tool 10-Piece Set
- Silver One Super Chunky Knitted Throw Blanket
- Mainstays Ceramic Elephant Planter Succulent
- Better Homes & Gardens 3 Pack 100% Pure Essential Oil Set
- Mainstays Pumpkin Spice Ribbed Pagoda Jar
- Himalayan Natural Glow Pink Salt Lamp
- Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug
- Costa Farms Live Indoor 15in. Poinsettia
