Walmart, a very popular retailer among NBC News Shopping readers, has released its annual holiday gift guide finder, where you can secure presents for everyone on your list, from hard-to-shop-for teenagers and techies to athletes, gamers and at-home chefs. You can find more than 1,000 in-demand products from highly-rated brands right now, including Oculus, Lego, Conair, HP, Olay and Disney Pixar Toy Story, among others. Walmart also has a section of its site dedicated to hundreds of holiday home decorations, so you can stock up on twinkling lights, Christmas trees, outdoor holiday decor, ornaments, Hanukkah decorations, party favors and wrapping paper, as well.

Alongside Walmart, we’re keeping an eye on holiday gifting suites from other popular NBC News Shopping reader favorite retailers, including Sephora and Nordstrom, as well as gift guides for specific products like the brand new Xbox and Playstation gaming consoles. We have plenty more brand- and category-specific guides debuting in the coming weeks to help guide you as you shop for loved ones (and yourself). Be sure to bookmark this page and our main gift guide hub to stay in the loop for all things gift-giving this holiday season.

Just keep in mind that popular brands tend to sell out quickly and, regardless, retailer experts and shipping companies like FedEx and UPS expect massive shipping delays this holiday season.

Echelon, a Shopping reader favorite fitness brand, created a highly-rated spinning bike exclusively for Walmart. It sports 32 levels of magnetic resistance to keep you challenged at home without creating pesky loud noises. There's also a cushioned seat for comfort, adjustable toe cages, so your feet are secure, slip-resistant padded handlebars, which is especially helpful if your palms tend to get sweaty while working out. Additionally, Echelon is throwing in six months of complementary access to 500 on-demand classes.

"15 years and two cookbooks later, I've discovered that whether you're baking cookies or attempting to eat better after a few months of raiding your pantry, the Kitchen-Aid Artisan Series Stand Mixer deserves a spot on your counter," wrote Shopping contributor Jonathan Bender. This top-rated kitchen appliance boasts 10 speed settings and 59 touchpoints so that you can customize your new gadget based on your cooking needs. You can purchase 10 additional attachments to whip up a variety of dishes this holiday season and beyond, too.

Shopping readers have gravitated towards Apple devices and the recently-released Apple Watch Series 6 includes a few new features that are on-brand for 2020. There's a countdown timer encouraging wearers to wash their hands for 20 seconds, as well as a blood oxygen level and sleep measuring. It's available in five colors: Product Red, Black, Navy, Pink and White. We also rounded up various Apple Watch 6 bands you can purchase from official retailers if you want to switch up your bands often. Considering a complementary gift? Check out the brand new iPhone 12 or brand new iPad.

Help your loved one stream their favorite Hulu shows with ease this holiday season and gift them the Roku Streaming Stick+, which is about the size of a thumb drive. You plug it into the TV's HDMI port and, once set up, viewers can stream more than 500,000 movies and television shows that are free or subscription-based, says Roku. The Streaming Stick+ costs under $50, so you can gift one (or several) to your loved ones and treat yourself while spending more time indoors. Want to step things up? Consider some of Roku’s other offerings like the New Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player or the Roku Streambar Streaming Media Player with Soundbar.

While there's nothing wrong with a cup of instant coffee, you can help your coffee-loving loved ones level up their morning cup (or several) of joe. The Keurig K-Compact is about eight inches wide, so it doesn't take up too much counter space, which is especially helpful for those who live in small spaces like college dorms or apartments. Kerurig makes hundreds of K-cups so you can make various flavors of coffee and tea, or keep it seasonal with hot cocoa. Interested in other models? Check out our guide to the best coffee makers.

