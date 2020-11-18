Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Wayfair, a favorite among NBC News Shopping readers, is helping you ring in the holidays with their Holiday Gift Guide. The hub offers sales on home goods, appliances, decor and more, in addition to its Early-Access Black Friday deals. Like Wayfair, other retailers are likewise aiming to simplify your gift buying this year with their own gift guides including REI, Nordstrom, Sephora and Walmart. With thousands of Black Friday sales and deals across plenty of retailers, it may be a good time to do some early holiday shopping right now — as NBC News previously reported, UPS and FedEx anticipate a so-called “shipageddon,” specifically concerned that as many as 7 million packages could be delayed each day. To help you simplify your shopping at Wayfair, then, we’ve gathered the best gift options from Wayfair below, including a simple guide at the end to category-specific gifts.

Three Posts is a common brand in NBC News Shopping coverage like our breakdown of the best sales during Way Day. This highly-rated TV stand features two cabinets and two interior shelves with cable management for storing books, remotes and gaming consoles. It can hold TVs up to 60-inches and is made from manufactured wood. While I prefer this Espresso option for its deep color, you can find it in four other colorways, including Ashland Pine and Dark Gray/Brown. More than 44,500 reviewers left the TV stand a 4.8-star average rating on Wayfair.

This office chair could be a great gift for a loved one (or yourself) who could use a work-from-home station or at-home classroom upgrade. It features a breathable mesh back to keep you cool, as well as tilt-and-lock functions for you to adjust your position throughout the day. It also includes armrests, a 360-degree swivel and is height-adjustable for convenience. Plus, it comes in nearly a dozen different colors, including Blue and Burgundy. The chair has gotten a 4.5-star average rating from more than 6,150 reviewers. And If you prefer a minimal design, check out the Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Office Chair.

This stylish-yet-functional sofa is 75.6-inches long and can seat up to three people. It’s made of 100-percent polyester upholstery, includes foam for comfort and has solid wood legs. It also featured a button-tufted seat, comes with two toss pillows and features removable cushions for easy cleaning. You can find it in two colors, including Heather Gray and Navy Blue. The sofa has garnered a 4.4-star average rating from more than 3,450 reviewers.

These highly-rated blackout curtains could be a great gift for a giftee who likes to sleep in, especially with the end of Daylight Savings Time. They feature a grommet top, come in sets of two and are 52-inches wide and 63-inches long. The curtains are made from 100-percent polyester and are machine-washable for convenience. Additionally, they feature triple-weaved fabric to help reduce noise and they provide thermal insulation. They’re available in 30 colors, including Chocolate and Gray. The curtains have received a 4.7-star average rating from more than 11,000 reviewers.

Trent Austin Design, another Shopping favorite brand, has been featured in our coverage of Labor Day Furniture Sales and Memorial Day Sales. This highly-rated coffee table is made of solid wood and metal for a rustic and industrial design. It includes an open shelf for storing blankets, books and more. Plus, you can find it in five colors, including Grey and Light Grey. The table has received a 4.8-star average rating from more than 10,200 reviewers.

For the gamer in your life, consider the Ebern Design PC and Racing Game Chair. It features a high back and padded armrests for comfort, as well as mesh cushions for breathability. It’s made of faux-leather upholstery, includes foam fill and can support up to 280 pounds. You can also adjust the armrests and chair height to your preference while you game throughout the day. The chair has gained a 4.5-star average rating from more than 880 reviewers.

To give you an idea of what gifts you can get to fit more specific buckets and interests, we broke them down below for you.

Best furniture gifts

Best kitchen essentials gifts

Best gifts for the bedroom — and bathroom essentials

Best outdoor gifts

Best lighting gifts

Best gifts for home decor and cleanliness

