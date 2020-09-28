Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We've noticed increasing interest recently in air purifiers, perhaps due to recent events like the west coast wildfires or ongoing response to Covid-19. To that end, we've shared some of the best air purifiers that ship within a matter of days. And with the coming winter and the continued at-home normal, air quality might be top of mind regardless. Since Dyson, a British company known for its vacuums, futuristic-looking blow dryer and cordless flat iron — not to mention its keen eye for design — is so popular among readers, we rounded up the brand’s top-rated air purifiers to give you an idea of the vast array of products they build specifically to purify air. You’ll find Dyson products from Best Buy, Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's and, of course, from Dyson directly.

Currently, Dyson offers four types of air purifiers, each one sporting air purification features as well as adjacent ones like humidifying or cooling:

You have traditional air purifiers, which trap airborne gasses, particles and bacteria. Air purifiers that humidify combine an air purifier's cleansing power with the skin and allergen benefits of a humidifier. Air purifiers that heat and cool are seasonless because, as their name suggests, they can keep you warm in the winter and help keep you (and your dogs and cats) cool during the summer months. Purifying desk fans are portable and compact enough to sit on your office desk or tuck away in the corner of your room.

To help you discover the best Dyson air purifier for your needs and budget, we put together a quick guide on the brand's current lineup of top-rated air purifiers.

Dyson purifying fans

4.6-star average rating from more than 630 reviewers on Amazon.

Like we outlined in our guide to the best cooling fans of 2020, tower fans or floor fans are tall, narrow and portable units. The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 weighs just under eight pounds and helps circulate purified, cool air throughout 800 square feet of space. Like other Dyson models, the TP01 uses a HEPA filter to help trap 99.7 percent of bacterias, allergens, pollutants and gases, according to the brand. There is a second carbon filter to help eliminate pesky household odors like the smell of paint. It also features 10 air flow speeds, a sleep timer, 70-degree oscillation and automatic shut-off, in case you’re a bit clumsy and accidentally tip over your two-in-one purifier.

4.5-star average rating from 530 reviewers on Best Buy

The Dyson Pure Cool TP04 is an Energy Star-certified air purifier that uses a HEPA-activated carbon filter to help purify your room, and it offers cooling capabilities. You can, of course, use the TP04 solely to purify your home by activating backward airflow, which the brand notes will not cool you down. It is also Alexa-enabled, meaning you can use Alexa technology for hands-free control of your device. Plus, it is Wi-Fi connected, enabling real-time reporting on your indoor air quality. Dyson said its Air Multiplier technology allows this device to circulate 77 gallons per second of purified airflow, to help cool down your room quicker. The Dyson Pure Cool TP04 is available in five colors, including Nickel and Iron/Blue.

4.7-star average rating from 26 reviewers on Dyson

The Cryptomic TP06 is Dyson’s top-of-the-line, two-in-one air purifier — and its cooling fan that has a 350-degree rotation. Unlike the TP04 and TP01 Pure Cool models, the TP06 sports Dyson Cryptomic technology, which the brand claims will “capture particles and continuously destroy formaldehyde, released from household items.” According to the CDC, formaldehyde is a strong-smelling gas that can be found in homes with smokers and homes with new products or construction work. This Energy Star-certified air purifier also uses the brand’s 360° Glass HEPA filter to help purify your home. Similar to the other two Pure Cool purifiers, the TP06 has Wi-Fi and Alexa compatibility and works with the Dyson smartphone app.

Dyson air purifier and humidifier

5-star average review from one reviewer on Dyson

Dyson’s most expensive air purifier costs just under $900 because it combines air purification with a humidifier, a cooling fan and Cryptomic technology. Dyson claimed its proprietary technology would help destroy formaldehyde and doesn’t need replacing. Additionally, the PH02 automatically detects airborne gases and bacteria and employs a fully-sealed HEPA filtration system to tackle up to 99.97 percent of allergens. You can choose from four modes — sleep, backward airflow, fan and breeze – as well as up to 36 hours of continuous humidification. You can deep clean the unit with a touch of a button to help remove any mineral and bacteria build-up. Like other Dyson models, you can utilize Amazon Alexa, Siri and the Dyson mobile app to control your PH02. For $100 less, you can order the Dyson Pure humidify + Cool PH01, which forgoes the Cryptomic technology and still boasts all of the other features found in the PH02.

Shop Dyson air-purifying heaters

5-star average rating from one review on Dyson

If you live somewhere that experiences all four seasons, consider ordering the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic HP06. This machine enables you to cool down your space in warmer weather, trigger nighttime and backward airflow modes as well as oscillate up to 350 degrees. When temperatures begin to drop, you can heat your area evenly with the press of a button on the device and the Dyson smartphone app, or by commanding Amazon’s Alexa or Siri. It has a maximum airflow of 79 gallons per second and 10 speed settings. The HEPA air purifier features the brand’s Cryptomitc technology. However, you can also opt for the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP04, which has all of the same features as the HP06, minus the Cryptomitc technology.

4.6-star average rating from 360 ratings on Amazon

Combine the relatively compact size of a desk air purifier with the heating, cooling and purifying abilities of the HP06 and HP04. Of course, given the smaller size — 25 inches total height and weighing 8.6 pounds — the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP01 isn’t as powerful as the two previously mentioned models. While it is a HEPA air purifier, it has a max airflow of 53 gallons per second, doesn’t have auto and backward airflow modes, air quality reporting nor Alexa or Dyson app compatibility. However, it does allow a 70-degree oscillation range, which can help keep you cool or warm.

Shop Dyson purifying desk fans

4.6-star average rating from more than 660 reviewers on Amazon.

The Dyson Pure Cool Me BP01 is designed with a precise airflow jet for personal cooling and a 70-degree oscillation range at 10 different speeds. According to Dyson, it uses a carbon and glass HEPA filter to remove 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens. Turn on the sleep model, which lasts between 15 minutes to nine hours, to help purify your air while catching some Zs. Additionally, there’s an automatic reminder letting you know when it’s time to change your filter. This model is available in two colors: White/Fuchsia and White.

4.6-star average rating from more than 430 reviewers on Amazon.

The Dyson Pure Cool DP04 boasts Amazon Alexa compatibility, can be controlled using the Dyson Link app on your smartphone and can help cool your room down. The HEPA filtration system helps keep allergens, bacteria, gases and pollutants in check. There’s also an LCD screen that displays real-time reporting on pollution, which could be particularly helpful for those dealing with the various air pollutants, from sidewalk smokers to wildfires. Similar to the Dyson Pure Cool Me BP01, the DP04 has 10 speed settings and is available in two colors: Black/Nickel and White/Silver.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak