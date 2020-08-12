Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With many Americans forgoing big travel plans while the country continues to practice social distancing, backyards and balconies might be turning into exotic oases for those staying home this summer. This has people turning to their backyards — and grills — more than ever before as barbecues replace meals out, vacations and warm-weather excursions. For those who plan on spending quality time grilling this summer, it’s an ideal time to consider upgrading your game — or investing in a new model. But from charcoal and wood to pellet grills, it can be daunting to know which direction to go. “It’s estimated that 62 percent of grill owners have a grill that’s fueled by gas,” says Matt Moore, author of “Serial Griller.”

“Gas offers an affordable, efficient fuel to quickly and readily get to grilling your favorite foods,” Moore notes. “In other words, we are creatures of convenience.”

Gas grills dominate the backyard barbecues game not only because they can be portable and easier to operate with the click of a switch, though. “More than anything — cleanup is a breeze,” says Dave Anderson, founder of Famous Dave’s. “Plus, with a charcoal grill, temperatures can fluctuate like this year’s stock market. You think you’ve found the right temperature only, within minutes, your coals have died down.”

You also don’t have to worry about a gust of wind or playing a temperature guessing game when grilling with propane — it’s a constant heat source. “And firing up hot, glowing charcoal briquettes to add to the grill is not only dangerous but it’s a royal pain,” adds Anderson. “Whereas once you light a gas grill, you can cook all day at the temperature you want. Gas grills are just so easy to manage consistent heating.”

How to shop for the best gas grills

Before setting out to buy a gas grill, the first thing to know is that there are two types of gas grills:

Propane tank gas grills are usually smaller and portable — but the tanks need to be replaced Natural gas grills use a dedicated line that you can have connected to your home’s natural gas line.

Once you establish the type of gas source you prefer, then it’s time to get shopping.

Grill burners, ignition and cooking area

Most shoppers want at least two burners so they can set up different heat zones. This way, meat can be cooking on the highest heat while veggies are grilling on a medium zone, and maybe buns get thrown to the lowest zone, if possible. But the number of burners a grill has isn’t the only consideration — it’s just as important to be aware of the distance between the burners. “The closer they are, the more even the heat is, eliminating any cold or hot spots,” explains Thinh Phan of BBQInProgress.com. He also recommends paying attention to the material of the burners. “Stainless steel is better than cast iron because the latter tends to rust quicker.”

Another consideration, he notes, is how a gas grill starts: There are two types of ignition used in gas grills: electronic and piezo.

An electronic igniter uses batteries “so it will go dead after a while,” Phan noted. The piezo igniter produces a spark when you push or turn the gas buttons. “A good piezo system” is therefore ”more reliable,” he added.

However, if either version is “low-quality” or slow to produce a spark, it can be potentially dangerous. Pushing the button pumps gas into the burners until a spark ignites but the longer this takes, the more gas that's released. “Once the spark hits, all the gas buildup can explode into a fireball.” This is one reason to consider investing in your new gas grill rather than cut corners.

Although the size of the grill itself should be taken into consideration and how much room it takes up, it’s also important to think about how many people you’d typically be cooking for. Look for the models’ total cooking area in square inches, as well as the serving size, to gauge how much you can cook at once.

“I’d always recommend going one size up, just in case. You might think you only need to cook for a few people, but things will happen,” Phan says. “I also look for any extra removable warming racks, as well, as they provide extra cooking space.” These additional racks will add some extra surface area to a smaller model.

If you cook a lot of steaks, go with cast iron, but if you cook a lot of burgers, brats and seafood, stainless steel is a better choice. Thinh Phan, Editor, BBQInProgress.com

Grill grates, lids and other materials

The two most common materials used for grates are stainless steel and cast iron. Although stainless steel is rust-resistant (which means the grates are easier to clean), they don’t conduct heat as well as cast iron. “You can sear steak better on a cast iron grate, but one caveat is that you have to spend more time caring for it or else it will rust,” Phan says. “If you cook a lot of steaks, go with cast iron, but if you cook a lot of burgers, brats and seafood, stainless steel is a better choice.”

High-quality gas grills are made from durable stainless steel but not all stainless steel is created equal. Stainless steel is an alloy that comes in different numerical grades, depending on its composition, which impacts its overall strength, heat durability and rust resistance. Among the different grades, Phan says 304 and 430 stainless steel are most common. “Grade 304 is much better than 430 and that comes with a higher price tag,” he says. “That said, if you take care of your 430 grill, it will probably last a bit longer.”

Not all gas grill models come with a lid. Phan emphasizes its importance for backyard cooks, though. “With a lid, you can turn your grill into an oven, meaning that you can cook food with convection heat,” he says. “It will cook your food more evenly than conduction and radiant heat.”

Grill safety and cleaning

There are some safety features grill owners don’t realize they’ll need until it’s too late. Here are a few features to keep in mind during your search

Does the grill handle have any heat shield to protect your hand?

Can you lock the wheels if you want to, limiting the grill’s potential movement while you cook?

How does the ignition system work and can you turn it off easily?

Since there’s no ash to remove from gas grills, as is the case with charcoal grills, cleaning them is much easier. But you still want to look for a grill equipping an efficient system to make your life easier. “Look for things like V-shaped flavorizer bars — they will protect the burners from fat dripping down from the food above,” Phan suggested. “Also, look for a grease tray that collects all of it for a quick cleanup.

Best grills: Bells and whistles

If you’re investing in a higher-end gas grill, Anderson appreciates the added perk of rotisseries, which he says are a must for the best tasting grilled chicken — the rotating grill cage bastes the meat in its own juices. Otherwise, you’ll find options like built-in lights for night cooking, side burners, ceramic infrared burners, warming doors for finished foods, porcelain coating, searing stations, smart connectivity and easy-packing features.

What to avoid

Before buying a new gas grill (or anything, for that matter)research how past users feel about it. Sonny’s BBQ pitmaster Shannon Snell recommends checking for review noting a grill’s structural integrity, and especially over time. “Grills are normally stored outside, and depending on the region of the country you live in, that will alter the condition of your grill,” he says. Pay attention to reviews about metal rusting, paint peeling or controls malfunctioning after only a few uses. This is a big red flag — that the grill may not last very long after purchase.”

But you should also take into consideration the materials, from the cook box to the grates and workmanship throughout the grill. “Look at the wheels: Are they cheap plastic or durable rubber, can they roll smoothly, and are they big enough?” he says. “After that, examine the screws and bolts. Are they going to rust after a few months?” And don’t overlook the importance of reading reviews, especially keeping an eye out for if the screws or bolts rusted after only a few months.

Best gas grills

From your basic backyard gas grill to the high-end models worthy of the pros, these are the best gas grills across different needs that both amateur and experienced pitmasters recommend. We weren’t surprised to find repeated veneration for Weber grills as grilling experts regarded the brand highly when we consulted them about portable grills, too.

Best gas grill overall: Weber

This isn’t your typical grill — that’s why many agree it’s the best way to go. With four stainless steel burners along with a side burner and searing station burner, you have room to cook a serious spread of foods. The grill is also compatible with the Weber Connect accessory that syncs to your smart device while monitoring food temperature as it cooks. “With quality, heavy duty construction from one of the most trusted names in grilling, this is a decade-plus quality grill, when cared for appropriately,” says Moore.

Best affordable gas grill: Weber

This compact, two-burner model is great for smaller spaces but offers an impressive 360 square inches of primary grilling area. “Plus, there’s an extra 90 square inches of a warming rack. This is actually perfect for a family of four or even a small barbecue,” says Phan. “Weber also offers a ten-year warranty for everything and their customer service is always around the clock, seven days a week.”

Best basic gas grill: Char-Griller

This 100-pound grill isn’t just great because it can easily get around during backyard barbecues. With three main burners and a small side burner, you can accomplish your culinary work in multiple heat zones. “This really opens up your cooking options here,” says Phan. “If you don’t use the smaller burner, you can close it down and you instantly have another side table available. However, the body is made from coated steel that will rust over time if you don’t take care or cover it.”

Best portable gas grill: Weber

Weighing in at 42.5 pounds and sporting two folding side tables, this small grill is easy to take on camping trips or tailgating adventures (when it’s safe to do so) but still has enough cooking space and power to bang out a delicious meal for four. “It has a heavy-duty cast-aluminum cook box, providing an even convection heat inside it,” says Phan. “The cooking grates are porcelain-coated cast iron, which not only maintains many features of cast iron, such as great searing, but also includes a porcelain outer layer for easy cleaning and rust resistance.”

Best high-end gas grill: Hestan

This luxury grill spoils all who get to cook with it, from the motion-activated lighting under the hood to the ceramic infrared sear burner for perfecting thick cuts of meat. “It’s cooler than cool with signature Hestan design and colors,” says Moore. “It’s portable with tons of workspace and halogen lighting to make cooking in the dark fully transparent. And the built-in rotisserie makes this an all-encompassing beauty that never stops working.”

Best all-in-one gas grill: Broil King

From a large cooking space that includes a porcelain coated warming rack to the stainless steel cooking system, Moore appreciates all of the feature enhancements this grill offers. “It’s quite affordable for a four-burner, stainless design with infrared technology and searing side burner,” he says. “Plus, with the rotisserie kit and LED lighting, too — all the hits for nearly one-tenth of the luxury splurge( along with a ten- year warranty).”

Best “smart” gas grill: Lynx

Although this grill isn’t for shoppers working within a budget, it’s a powerhouse for those ready to make a serious investment. For Moore, this model is pricey but worth it because of the “infrared technology, backlit blue controls, voice commands and precise control through the MyChef system that’s supported on the SmartGrill app through Apple and Android.”

