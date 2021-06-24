Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Gap, which is well-known for its affordable basics, launched its first-ever home collection featuring what it describes as everyday essentials like sheets, pillows, plates and more. Notably, the collection isn’t available at Gap — the items can only be purchased on Walmart’s website. The companies didn’t publicly announce if the line would be shoppable in stores.

The collection isn’t a collaboration necessarily — it is, however, linked to a multiyear deal the two inked in the hopes that Walmart could make more sales and that Gap would build up its brand. Lately, Gap has struggled in reaching younger customers — but more recently, some of its products have taken off thanks to TikTok. Clothing brands like H&M and Zara already have their own home lines launched over the years.

Like Gap as a brand, the new collection is centered on “timeless American style” featuring striped comforters, chambray curtains and white and blue ceramic bowls. In total, there will be 400 pieces that are part of the line (more than 60 items are available now to pre-order or ship) and prices range from almost $16 for a throw pillow to around $65 for the King size of the aforementioned comforter. The line includes items that are made with organic cotton and recycled materials, the company claims. Gap says it has tried to become more sustainable, especially when it comes to sourcing resources.

Gap Home: Bedding, bath and more

You can find the full Gap Home collection here. To help you get a sense of the style and scope of the line, we’ve chosen to highlight a few products across categories including bedding, bath, kitchen and more.

This comforter also comes with one or two shams (depending on the size) and its own laundry bag. It’s made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. If you’re looking for another pattern to match your decor, the collection includes tie-dye and floral prints as well. The comforter is available in three sizes: Twin, Full/Queen and King.

Made of a stainless steel that’s designed to be durable, this bottle is double-wall vacuum insulated, which helps keep what’s inside either hot or cold for hours, the brand says. It also features a leak-resistant lid, built-in carrying handle and mouth-piece that’s supposed to make sipping quickly easier. The set of two currently comes in six colors including Mint and Grey Blue.

For someone moving into their first apartment, this set includes four kinds of essentials — dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and mugs — and there’s four of each. The pieces are made from ceramic, feature a matte finish and are microwave- and dishwasher-safe. You can choose between five colors including Black and Yellow.

This bathroom set includes two washcloths, two hand towels and two bath towels. The brand says these are made completely from organic cotton with a GSM (you can think of this as a thread count for towels, one expert previously explained to us) that’s 550, a mid-range number that’s meant to be more absorbent. It comes in four stripe colors including Coral and Gray.

This sheet set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and either one or two pillows depending on the size you choose. These sheets come in four sizes: Twin, Full, Queen and King. Like comforters in the collection, the set is made with both organic cotton and recycled polyester, the company claims. They’re made with antimicrobial technology that’s also anti-odor. There are six shades to pick from, including Blush and Navy.

You can use this pouf as a footrest or accent piece in your living room. The cube is made from organic cotton and is dyed in more neutral hues. It features a machine-washable shell, too. It currently comes in four colors: Blue, Beige, Gray and Green.

