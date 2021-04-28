Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After a difficult past year, many people are longing for a relaxing vacation — but not everyone has the option to take one just yet. To help you unwind in the comfort of your home, Bed Bath & Beyond launched its new Haven line on April 19, offering products that can help turn your bathroom into an at-home spa in muted earth tones and with minimalist designs and patterns. The line includes a variety of spa-inspired essentials, from towel warmers and towels to bath rugs and shower curtains.

The Haven line comes just a month after Bed Bath & Beyond unveiled Nestwell, a cozy bedding and linens brand exclusive to the company. In addition to bathroom accessories like cosmetic storage containers, the Haven line also features apparel including a Linen Kimono Bath Robe and Criss Cross Slippers. Home decor pieces like a Bamboo Over-the-Toilet Space Saver are also available, as are products made for the bath, like a Spa Bath Pillow and Tub Tray rests.

Pricing for the Haven line ranges from $6 for washcloths and $12-$25 for towels to $20-$50 for bath rugs and up to $280 for bathroom furniture. The furniture collection, which includes shower benches, stools and cabinets, features materials like acacia wood, bamboo and teak wood. To help you figure out how to match the line’s products together, the Bed Bath & Beyond site has a bathroom inspiration page that features a Haven-inspired set.

Made from 100 percent organic long staple Turkish cotton with extra long fibers that allow for a durable and soft finish, these towels come in eight different colors to complement your bathroom styling. You can shop for a bath towel, a hand towel, a washcloth or a bath sheet in the same fabric. Each towel features softly rounded corners for comfort and they’re color fade-resistant and machine washable.

With a simple slip-on style and a cushioned memory foam footbed, these slippers are a cozy addition to your bathroom oasis. They’re made from organic cotton waffle knit and terry fabrics that can be worn directly out of the shower and they’re offered in three earth-toned colors. The slippers are part of the Haven line’s “Clean & Modern Bathroom” collection, which also includes the Organic Cotton Shower Curtain, the Acacia Wood Tub Tray and the Acacia Wood Tub Mat.

A spa-inspired space isn’t complete without a bathrobe. This wave-textured option is made from organic cotton, making it soft, absorbent and machine washable. It’s offered in five colors and includes a belt, a shawl collar and two large front pockets.

The Haven line offers several classic bathroom furniture options to revamp your space in a variety of materials. The bamboo collection features two over-the-toilet space savers, one floor cabinet and a tower cabinet to hold toiletries, towels and other essentials. The teak wood collection includes shower benches and non-slip shower stands, while the acacia wood collection features products like a ladder-style towel rack and a round stool.

This vanity mirror is a regular mirror on one side and offers 1x/5x magnification on the other. It’s freestanding and lightweight (weighing just 1 pound), and it includes a small wooden tray that comes in handy for holding small items like bobby pins, hair ties, brushes and washcloths.

