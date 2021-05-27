Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With summer right around the corner, a dehumidifier can be a good tool for reducing the heavy moisture in the air. Left unmanaged, air moisture can cause indoor pollutants that trigger allergies, damage building materials and invite mold, mildew, dust mites and other pests. Excess humidity can occur in damp spots around your home, like a bathroom, laundry room or outdoor living space, but it’s important to also understand humidity’s wicking effect — although the problem may start in these damp rooms, it could be wicking into your bedroom and closets, too.

“When you drop a paper towel onto a spill, it wicks the liquid, pulling it into the sheet,” explained Chris Koehner of Halo Heating & Cooling in our guide to the best dehumidifiers. “That’s a great visual for how humidity works in your home — it doesn’t stay in one room.”

Unlike a humidifier, which boosts moisture by emitting water vapor into the air, most room dehumidifiers pull in air using a fan, while the cooled coils condense the moisture from the air into a reservoir and drier air is released into the room. AC units offer a similar dehumidifying function, but many typically don’t have long running cycles that can continuously pull the humidity out of the air in addition to cooling.

With some dehumidifiers can cost upwards of $1,000, it can be overwhelming to find the best one for your home at an affordable price point. To help you determine a dehumidifier that won’t break the bank this summer, we’ve compiled a few highly rated and expert-recommended options under $100.

6 best dehumidifiers under $100

This bestselling dehumidifier boasts an average 4.3-star rating from more than 15,000 reviewers on Amazon. It’s designed for small spaces, standing at 8 1/2 inches tall, and is “whisper-quiet,” according to the brand. The brand also claims it’s capable of removing up to 9 ounces of water a day from the air, and it includes a large tank with a 16-ounce capacity. It’s portable and lightweight (weighing just over 2 pounds) with an auto shut-off feature. “Although it doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles, it is a workhorse in small spaces with only minor moisture concerns,” Jennifer Nitrio, a certified mold inspector who runs Mold Help For You, previously told us. Keep in mind that, like most other dehumidifiers, this device likely won't work below 41 degrees Fahrenheit — optimal operating temperatures for the Pro Breeze dehumidifier are between 59 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand.

Weighing under 2 pounds and with a 4.5-star average rating from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers, this highly rated portable dehumidifier has a 26-ounce water tank and can be a decent option for maintaining smaller rooms at a comfortable humidity level. The brand claims the dehumidifier works best in rooms up to 161 square feet. It features seven customizable LED light options, including Blue, Green and Yellow, and an auto shut-off setting when the water reaches its maximum capacity in the tank to give you some peace of mind.

This chic option features a removable water tank with a 34-ounce capacity and can remove 26 ounces of air moisture a day in environments with 80 percent humidity, according to the brand. It also includes an air purifying component with a built-in HEPA filter that can clear out about 99.7 percent of particulates — the brand suggests replacing the filter once every six months. Though it’s on the heavier side — weighing about 7 pounds — the brand claims this dehumidifier is “ideal” for spaces up to 200 square feet and includes an auto shut-off option and a “water full” indicator. It currently has a 4.5-star average rating from 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

Another compact option, this dehumidifier can remove up to 8 ounces of moisture per day and has a 16-ounce water tank capacity. It’s lightweight enough to move from one room to another with ease, and small enough to be kept in a laundry room, bathroom, basement or RV without taking up too much counter space. It also includes an indicator light that notifies you when the tank is full and will automatically switch off if that light is on to avoid spilling over. Eva-Dry also offers a smaller, wireless option that’s even more portable — it can absorb up to 6 ounces of moisture per day and can last about four weeks before needing to be plugged in and recharged, according to the brand. It also includes a small hanger on the side so you can hang it up in a closet or cabinet.

The PureDry Mini can extract up to 10 ounces of water from the air each day and has a water tank capacity of 27 ounces. The brand claims that it operates quietly, so you can sleep or do your daily activities comfortably with it running. It’s just over 9 inches tall and weighs 2 pounds, allowing for easy and non-disruptive storage around the house, and has a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,000 Amazon reviews.

With a 50-ounce water tank capacity and the capability of extracting 18 ounces of moisture per day in 80 percent humidity, the SEAVON dehumidifier is one of the more powerful dehumidifiers on this list. It has a 4.2-star average rating from nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers, and the brand offers a one-year warranty. Like most electric options, this one will shut off automatically when the water tank is full, and a light indicator will turn yellow when it needs to be drained — you can simply remove the water tank and pour it out.

