For many, bean bag chairs were a childhood staple that could jazz up any typical room decor — and often became a lifesaver later on for furniture-deprived dorm rooms and apartments. With so many shapes, sizes and fabrics available today, bean bag chairs have come a long way in terms of aesthetics and comfort, serving as a cozy area for kids and teens to lounge, hang with friends or curl up and watch a movie. And given their popularity, you can also find them adding sitting space to anywhere from an outdoor living area to a classroom.

Wherever they end up, different styles of bean bag chairs sport various fillings, covers and other features that can make choosing the right one for your kids slightly overwhelming. To help you in your search, we rounded up some highly rated bean bag options to incorporate in your child’s bedroom, playroom or family den.

What to consider when shopping for a bean bag chair

Bean bag chairs can be an investment, many running upwards of $100. While the function of a bean bag chair seems fairly straightforward, there are some key things to consider before committing to one.

Cover material

Depending on the room aesthetic you’re going for, the cover material will likely impact on your overall decision. Cover material can range from durable cotton and soft shag covers to high-end leather and suede. Many bean bag chair covers are removable, and some can even be thrown into the washing machine for easy cleaning. Depending on whether you can spot clean regularly, have small children or own any pets, the durability and ease of cleaning of the cover can be a deciding factor in the bean bag chair you get.

Filling material

The filling material in bean bag chairs can often dictate how much comfort and support you’re getting. The main types of filling are polystyrene beads, shredded polyurethane foam — also known as memory foam — and microbeads (which are banned in several cities and states since they can be harmful to the environment). Polystyrene beads are typical in more affordable bean bag chairs since they’re lightweight and can keep the chair’s shape for a long period of time — but they ultimately don’t provide as much support and body contouring as memory foam.

Cleaning and maintenance

Some bean bag chairs feature removable, machine washable covers that make cleaning a breeze, while others require you to spot clean with mild soap and water. Additionally, the filling of the chair should be replaced regularly over time as they break down or compress — many brands sell replacement beads or foam separately.

Size

Smaller sized bean bag chairs may be a good starting point for toddlers and younger children, especially since too-large bean bags can be a safety risk. For older kids and teens, the size of the chair can determine its comfort level, with more oversized bean bags allowing kids to snooze on it during sleepovers or feel more comfortable during movie nights.

In addition to investing in the appropriate size, you should avoid leaving an infant or small child unsupervised around bean bag chairs — never allow a child to go underneath the sacks due to heightened suffocation risks. Children should also never play with bean bag chair fillings since they can pose a choking hazard — fortunately, many bean bag chairs come with safety locks that prevent children from unzipping them.

Best bean bag chairs in 2021

Measuring 31 inches in diameter, the Anywhere Beanbag can be a durable and stylish addition to your child’s bedroom or a family game room. The machine washable cover is made with 100 percent cotton twill, while the beanbag inserts are made from 50 percent recyclable polystyrene. And to ensure safety and avoid choking hazards, the zippers on the inserts are sealed to avoid kids easily getting access to the beads. The Anywhere Beanbag comes in multiple colors and styles — including animal shapes like a polar bear and a cat — and can be personalized with your child’s name at an additional cost.

This lightweight and portable bean bag chair from Posh Creations is offered in three sizes: Medium (27-inch diameter), Large (38-inch diameter) and Extra Large (48-inch diameter). You can also choose from over 20 removable cover options to fit your child’s style, including multi-color hearts and star patterns.

This chair features a backrest for additional comfort and a stain-resistant cover for peace of mind. Measuring approximately 18 inches in diameter and 23 inches wide, the chair is suitable for children ages 3 to 7, according to the brand (the maximum weight capacity is about 250 pounds).

This oversized bean bag chair is made from a polyester and cotton faux fur fabric that adds to its soft and cozy features. It measures 44-inches across and comes in both White and Grey. You can also pair it with the matching Aspyn Faux Fur Shag Ottoman to create a stylish and comfortable set.

If you’re constantly trying to find a place for the array of stuffed animals in your house, this chair serves as the ultimate storage space — the fabric cover can be unzipped to stuff all the toys you need (according to the brand, the 200 liter option can hold over 100 medium-sized stuffed toys). You can choose from multiple kid-friendly patterns, including dinosaurs, arrows and stars.

If you’re looking for a classic bean bag design to fit anywhere from the playroom to the den, this option from Big Joe is stain-resistant, water-resistant and can be easily spot cleaned using a damp cloth, according to the brand. It’s filled with polystyrene beads and does compress over time — the brand sells additional filling separately for refill purposes. Also, each zipper comes with a safety-lock that doesn’t contain a handle for safe use around children (the manufacturer’s instructions indicate how to unzip it using common household items like a paperclip).

The GamerSac is the smallest of LoveSac’s bean bag collection at about two-and-a-half-feet wide and weighing 22 pounds. The internal filing is made from the brand’s proprietary blend of recycled foam remnants called DuraFoam, which the brand claims absorbs body weight evenly and doesn’t compress over time. You can also choose from more than 150 color and fabric combinations of LoveSac’s machine washable covers.

This large, 40-inch long bean bag equips a fabric handle that allows for easy portability around your home. The brand claims the chair is “loosely filled” (not quite to the brim) for extra softness and comfort. The insert shells are made from a durable cotton and polyester blend and filled with partially recycled polystyrene beads. You can also zip off the cover to throw into the washing machine, and you can personalize it for an additional $10.

This plush bean bag chair is both stylish and comfortable, including a removable 100 percent polyester cover for easy cleaning. You can choose to buy just the cover or include the insert (filled with partially recyclable polystyrene material), and you can also purchase either a medium (36-inch diameter) or a large size (41-inch diameter).

A cozy option for both kids and adults, this oversized bean bag measures 60 inches in diameter and is stuffed with a shredded memory foam blend that’s able to maintain its shape, according to the brand. The double stitched and removable cover is soft to the touch and stain- and discoloration-resistant — the brand recommends spot cleaning to maintain its soft texture.

This hybrid seat converts from a classic bean bag chair to a full-size mattress for sleepovers and guests. You can simply zip off the removable cover and flip the inner foam-filled cushion to turn it into a bed — to convert it back to a chair, just fold it and slide it back into the cover. The cover is washer and dryer safe, and it includes an extra-long zipper that makes taking the cushion in and out of the cover quick and easy.

