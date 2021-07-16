Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After experiencing record-breaking temperatures across the country in June, you might be looking to stay cool indoors — and installing a ceiling fan can help. In our guide to the best cooling fans, experts told us that when our body temperature is warmer than the air indoors, “heat is transferred to the surrounding air,” which causes us to feel hot. “Fans allow air to carry that heat off, effectively cooling you off,” explained internal medicine provider Sabina Rebis, MD, of Yale New Haven Health.

There are various forms of cooling fans on the market, including tower fans and window fans. Ceiling fans are another great option: As the name might imply, these fans are permanently installed on an indoor or outdoor ceiling. Some models are equipped with features like light bulbs and pull cords. Other ceiling fans sport multiple speed settings or come with a remote. To help you discover a few worthwhile options, we gathered seven top-rated ceiling fans for various needs.

Best ceiling fans

In addition to Shopping reader favorite stores like Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond, reputable retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Target also sell ceiling fans. Popular home improvement shops like Lowe’s, ACE Hardware and The Home Depot and furniture stores like West Elm and Pottery Barn carry ceiling fans as well.

Best overall ceiling fan: Hunter

This ceiling fan earned the top spot on our list for a few reasons, most notably because it can be utilized either indoors or outdoors. Beyond the handy remote control that adjusts the LED light bulbs and speed, this fan can be mounted in two positions: standard and angled. This model also sports reversible blades if you want to switch up the appearance of your fan from a light to a dark wood finish. It received a 4-star average rating from nearly 170 reviews at Lowe’s.

Best affordable ceiling fan: Prominence Home

At just under $50, this ceiling fan is the most affordable option on our list. In addition to offering three speeds and pull chains that turn the fan on or off, this ceiling fan also features a built-in LED light you can utilize while working from home. It boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,230 reviews on Amazon.

Best investment-worthy ceiling fan: Home Decorators Collection

For those searching for an investment-worthy ceiling fan, this option earned a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,610 reviews at The Home Depot. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Kensgrove Ceiling Fan sports eight weather-resistant blades in a dark finish. It is also equipped with a dome-shaped LED light and comes with a battery-operated remote that controls the dimmable light and nine fan speeds.

Best bedroom ceiling fan: Honeywell

Honeywell, a Shopping reader favorite brand, created this top-rated indoor ceiling fan with an industrial motif, featuring chestnut wood blades and bronze hardware. Honeywell claims this fan is equipped with three dimmable LED lights that last up to 25,000 hours. This ceiling fan includes a remote control with three speed settings and a light dimmer. It boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 4,050 reviews on Amazon.

Best lighted ceiling fan: Three Posts

This indoor ceiling fan boasts a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 2,090 reviews on Wayfair. The Shopping reader favorite furniture store recommends utilizing this fan in medium-sized rooms that are approximately 12 feet by 14 feet. Beyond sporting blades with a dark wood finish, it is equipped with three light bulbs and shades, plus pull chain controls and a remote control.

Best ceiling fan with a remote: Harbor Breeze

Harbor Breeze’s ceiling fan is the sole model on our list that is made in multiple finishes: Brushed Nickel, Bronze, Matte Black and White (currently out of stock). The Beach Creek model comes with three blades and a built-in LED frosted lamp. Your order also comes with a remote control that powers on the fan, controls three speed settings and powers on the lamp. It is available in two sizes and received a 4.1-star average rating from more than 830 reviews on Lowe’s.

Best ceiling fan for small spaces: Darby Home Co

Darby Home Co’s ceiling fan is safe to use outdoors because it is made from durable material that can handle getting wet, according to Wayfair. Given its size, the retailer recommends you utilize this ceiling fan in small spaces. It comes in three colors — White, Matte Black and Roman Bronze with Walnut Blades — and received a 4.6-star average rating from more than 100 reviews on Wayfair.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.