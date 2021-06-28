Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When your laundry basket’s full, you might not look forward to having to separate your darks and lights from your delicates. And during laundry day, there are some delicates like silk pajamas or underwear that might be better hand-washed and not put into a dryer at all. That’s where a drying rack can come in handy — it can handle all those clothes that are better off being air-dried. While clotheslines are traditional for outside spaces, if you’re in a space that doesn’t have an outdoor spot, a drying rack can offer indoor support for loads both big and small. For your next laundry day, you could consider one of the following highly rated drying racks from Shopping reader favorite retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair, all of which have a variety to choose from.

Best clothes drying racks of 2021

To help you get a sense and scope of the types of drying racks out there, we gathered a few based on how highly rated they are and according to how helpful they could be for organizing clean clothes.

1. Best overall drying rack: Amazon Basics

Given its affordability, adjustability and high ratings — it boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 34,000 reviews — this rack from Amazon Basics, the company’s collection of home essentials, is the best one overall. It features an accordion design, folding flat down. While the drying rack is made from steel, it’s supposed to be lightweight to move around. It currently only comes in White (the Chrome color is temporarily sold out).

2. Best drying rack on wheels: Home Solution

This heavy duty rack can handle up to 65 pounds’ worth of clothes, according to the brand. It comes with 60 hooks to hang socks, underwear and more. You can adjust the rack to a smaller diameter to make it easier to store away as well. It features four base legs with removable caster wheels. It has earned an average 4.6-star rating over more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon.

3. Best hanging drying rack: Whitmor

If you’re in a small space, this hanging drying rack could be an option to consider — you can keep it on a shower rod or even hang it on a shelf. The portable drying rack includes 26 rust-resistant clips for delicates. It can be collapsed flat, too. This rack is a popular pick with Amazon shoppers, garnering an average 4.6-star rating over more than 2,800 reviews. Another version of this rack is also available in a smaller oval shape.

4. Best small drying rack for lesser loads: Dotted Line

From storage brand Dotted Line, this drying rack features another space-saving design. With it, there are two choices to consider — you can either leave it on the ground or extend it to lean up against a wall. When you’re done, this plastic rack can be folded and packed up. The rack has an average 4.1-star rating over more than 300 reviews.

5. Best large drying rack: Pottery Barn

Made with what the company describes as a durable steel and four caster wheels, this drying rack is meant to move around. It’s also designed with different rods to section off different colors — there’s even a part of the rack that can hold clothes on hangers. It currently only comes in a white finish.

6. Best wall-mounted drying rack: Rebrillant

While you might assume a wall-mounted drying rack won’t be able to manage many clothes at once, this model has 10 bars when fully extended. It features an accordion design that’s also collapsible. It boasts an average 4.7-star rating over more than 700 reviews.

7. Best over-the-door drying rack: Dotted Line

This drying rack can be used over the door as well as mounted on the wall. It can help free up floor space with hanging rods that fold up flat or can be adjusted to a 45-degree angle — so it’s not as large as others mentioned above. The rack features a white finish that’s meant to match many doors. It has earned an average 4.7-star rating over more than 600 reviews.

8. Best outdoor drying rack: Brabantia

If you’re looking for something sturdier than a clothesline, this drying rack comes with a closable concrete spike to dig it into the soil. It also features steel arms (with holes for hangers) and a weather-protective cover — you can also fold it up completely when it’s not in use. You can adjust the rack in height between 50 and 74 inches. It has garnered an average 4.8-star rating over more than 2,600 reviews.

9. Best drying rack with shoe storage: Honey-Can-Do

This drying rack includes two slatted top racks (for larger loads), a center flat rack (for clothes that might wrinkle easily) and, most notably, side shoe hooks for sneakers caught in the rain or pairs that are machine-washable. The rack also folds flat when necessary. It’s a popular pick with Amazon shoppers, boasting an average 4.6-star rating over more than 11,600 reviews.

