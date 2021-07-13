Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Typically, hurricane season runs from the beginning of June to the end of November — and this year the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an “above-normal” Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Elsa — which was previously categorized as a hurricane and was later downgraded — just tore up the mid-Atlantic, and several states experienced gusty winds and flooding rain.

If you find yourself without power during a hurricane, most smartphones have built-in flashlights you can use when you need a light source — given that you have a charged phone to utilize it. However, a flashlight can be a smarter alternative when you’re trying to conserve phone battery, especially in case of an emergency when you may need to call for help.

And if you lose power during a hurricane, you may not be able to recharge a flashlight, making battery-operated options (and an extra set of batteries) useful. Heavy storms also put some at risk for flooding, so water-resistant flashlights can come in handy.

While you can find flashlights at various retailers, like Walmart, Target and The Home Depot, you might want to take advantage of Amazon Prime’s signature two-day shipping to secure your flashlights and backup batteries. Below we rounded up highly-rated flashlights, including battery-operated, hand-crank and other options.

Best emergency flashlights for hurricane season and beyond

Best battery-powered flashlight: GearLight

Powered by three AAA batteries — or its single rechargeable battery — this flashlight features a wide-to-narrow beam so you can see up to 1,000 feet ahead of you. It’s the No. 1 bestselling handheld flashlight on Amazon and comes in a pack of two with protective cases for each. The flashlight allows you to adjust its focus with five different zoom modes and is water-resistant. It has a 4.7-star average rating from 48,292 reviews on Amazon.

Best rechargeable flashlight: Maglite

If you’re good about charging hurricane essentials beforehand, this Maglite flashlight comes with both a wall and car charger to charge it from anywhere. It features three power functions: Full power, low power and eco-mode to save battery if it’s running low. It’s also water- and drop-resistant for peace of mind during a storm.

Best waterproof flashlight: Anker

This rechargeable tactical flashlight from Anker has an IPX7 water resistance, which means it can withstand being immersed in up to one meter of water for as long as 30 minutes, as tech expert Whitson Gordon previously explained. According to the brand, the LED light can shine more than 820 feet (the length of two football fields) and it has five settings: Low, Medium, High, Strobe and SOS. On a single charge, the brand says the battery can last for up to six hours.

Best flashlight with radio: Givoust

Beyond its ability to illuminate a space with six LED lights, this flashlight also boasts five different lights for various needs, like reading and far beam mode. The brand claims it sports an automatic sensor that will turn off within 30 seconds or power on if it senses human activity within 10 feet. This flashlight is also equipped with a built-in radio that features seven NOAA radio stations. It boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,220 reviews on Amazon.

Best hand crank flashlight with radio: RunningSnail

In an emergency, this hand crank LED flashlight can also serve as an AM/FM and NOAA weather radio and as a 1,000 mAh power bank to charge your phone. It comes with a Micro USB cable that you can use to charge it or connect it to your phone. The flashlight boasts a 4.5-star average rating from more than 13,300 reviews on Amazon.

Best flashlight with a power bank: FosPower

If you’re looking for a flashlight that operates via hand crank and doubles as a portable power bank, consider this option from FosPower which is an Amazon bestseller. Garnering a 4.6-star average from over 18,000 ratings, the water-resistant flashlight incorporates a 2000mAH power bank that can provide emergency charge to any phone or small tablet. And while the device takes three AAA batteries, the emergency crank and solar panel are both capable of regenerating enough power for the lights or radio. The built-in radio means you can receive emergency weather forecasts and news broadcasts from NOAA and AM/FM stations.

Best LED flashlight: ThruNite

This highly rated LED flashlight has earned a 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,200 reviewers on Amazon and ships in two days for Prime members. The entirely waterproof design (rated IPX8, according to the brand) emits up to 500 lumens, its beam extending more than 350 feet away. The battery-powered flashlight requires two AA batteries that aren’t included.

Best headlight: Husky

If you want to make sure your hands are free in an emergency, this dual beam headlamp from Husky is designed to be worn on your head, like the name suggests. It has five beam settings and a dual-switch dim function for various situations, plus has an IPX4 water resistance for small splashes. The battery-powered flashlight comes with three AAA batteries.

